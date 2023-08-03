Russia to Restart Buying Currency, Gold as Energy Income Revives
(Bloomberg) -- Russia will start buying foreign currency and gold as a recovery in energy revenue brought it above the target set in the budget.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Fitch’s US Credit Downgrade Sparks Criticism Along With Unease
S&P 500 Has Worst Day Since April After Big Rally: Markets Wrap
Missing Goldman Sachs Analyst Confirmed Dead by New York Police
Here Are the 78 Charges Trump Now Faces, and All the Prison Time
The Finance Ministry said Thursday it will purchase 40.5 billion rubles ($433 million) during the Aug. 7-Sept. 6 period under a budgetary mechanism designed to insulate the economy from the volatility of commodity markets.
Since purchases were halted in late January 2022, followed by the program’s suspension after the invasion of Ukraine the following month, the Finance Ministry has only sold foreign currency this year as part of the revamped fiscal mechanism.
With the bulk of its currency reserves frozen by US and European sanctions, the yuan is the main asset Russia can still use for such operations. Russia gets around a third of its budget revenues from the oil and gas industry.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Influencers Built Up This Wellness Startup—Until They Started Getting Sick
AI in Hollywood Has Gone From Contract Sticking Point to Existential Crisis
Amazon Unveils Biggest Grocery Overhaul Since Buying Whole Foods
Honoring the Enslaved Man Who Made Jack Daniel’s First Whiskey
Economist Behind Popular Recession Gauge Worries She Created a ‘Monster’
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.