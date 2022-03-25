U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.00
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,580.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,730.25
    -33.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.10
    -3.70 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.66
    -2.68 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.60
    -6.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1011
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -1.28 (-5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6200
    -0.7000 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,017.24
    +896.39 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.93
    +29.98 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.80
    -17.58 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Russia says capital controls were tit-for-tat move after reserves were frozen

FILE PHOTO: A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday said restrictions it imposed on capital flows were a tit-for-tat move after its reserves were frozen by Western countries over events in Ukraine.

"In response to the freezing of part of Russia's reserves, Russia also introduced restrictions on the movement of funds that could be transferred to unfriendly countries by a comparable amount," the central bank said.

The bank also said that all the gold in Russia's foreign exchange reserves was currently on Russian territory.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

