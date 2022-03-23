Russia says it has moved over 50% of foreign aircraft to its own registry

(Reuters) - The Russian government has transferred more than 50% of foreign aircraft to Russia's own registry as it takes measures to start using foreign aircraft located in Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

Mishustin said hundreds of foreign aircraft had already been moved to the Russian registry, stressing that the key task was to ensure the safety of flights.

Sanctions have disrupted the supply of most aircraft, parts and services to Russia. Russian airlines have 515 jets leased from abroad.

Russia has passed a law allowing the country's airlines to place aircraft leased from foreign companies on Russia's aircraft register.

