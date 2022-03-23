U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Russia says it has moved over 50% of foreign aircraft to its own registry

FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting via a video link in Moscow

(Reuters) - The Russian government has transferred more than 50% of foreign aircraft to Russia's own registry as it takes measures to start using foreign aircraft located in Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

Mishustin said hundreds of foreign aircraft had already been moved to the Russian registry, stressing that the key task was to ensure the safety of flights.

Sanctions have disrupted the supply of most aircraft, parts and services to Russia. Russian airlines have 515 jets leased from abroad.

Russia has passed a law allowing the country's airlines to place aircraft leased from foreign companies on Russia's aircraft register.

(Reporting by Reuters)

  • European Stocks Drop as Oil Resumes Climb Amid Ukraine War Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities fell on Wednesday as a rotation away from bonds showed tentative signs of easing, while investors continued to weigh risks from the war raging in Ukraine and record inflation results.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe

  • Thai central bank to allow banks to do some digital asset businesses

    Thailand's central bank is planning new rules on investments in digital assets by subsidiaries of commercial banks, including allowing them to invest up to 3% of their capital in such businesses, an assistant governor said on Wednesday. The improved rules are expected to be introduced in the middle of this year and will provide more flexibility in doing business while upgrading supervision in line with changing risks, Roong Mallikamas told a news conference. Units of commercial banks will be allowed to invest no more than 3% of their capital in regulated digital asset businesses, such as digital asset exchanges, to limit new risks that could affect confidence of banks, Roong said.

  • Biden says India 'shaky' in acting against old Cold War ally Russia

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden has said only India among the Quad group of countries was "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as India tries to balance its ties with Russia and the West. While the other Quad countries - the United States, Japan and Australia - have sanctioned Russian entities or people, India has not imposed sanctions on its biggest supplier of military hardware.

  • COVID-19: Moderna seeks authorization for vaccine for children under 6

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that Moderna will be filing an emergency use authorization for use of its vaccine in children under 6 years old.

  • Intel, Micron CEOs to make case for U.S. semiconductor subsides: testimony

    The chief executives of Intel and Micron will make the case Wednesday for U.S. government subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee. Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger will tell the committee "there is an urgent need for the federal government to incentivize more private sector investment in the United States to enable a resilient and innovative semiconductor ecosystem," previously unreported testimony viewed by Reuters says.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Why No One Wants That Mega Yacht in Tuscany to Be Putin’s

    Federico Scoppa/AFP via ReutersROME—For the last two weeks, Russian oligarch watchers have had their eyes on the Scheherazade mega yacht docked in the posh Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany. There are growing suspicions that the $700 million, six-deck super-luxurious vessel—with its two helicopter pads, various swimming pools, his-and-hers beauty salons and gold fixtures that would make Donald Trump jealous—belongs to Vladimir Putin. And until two days ago, its Russian crew, led by British c

  • Ukraine is fighting to 'regain territory,' Pentagon says

    Ukraine is fighting to 'regain territory,' Pentagon says

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate to 44.5% as Inflation Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkArgentina’s central bank raised its benchmark rate Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation continue

  • EU says Russia using crypto to circumvent sanctions

    Christine Lagarde calls crypto an 'accomplice' in helping Russia circumvent international sanctions.

  • UK and US strike trade deal to end tariffs on British steel

    The UK has struck a deal with the US to cut tariffs on British steel and aluminium exports imposed by former president Donald Trump.

  • How the Russia-Ukraine war may impact the U.S. dollar

    Dan McDowell, Syracuse University Associate Professor of Political Science, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Russia-Ukraine war may affect the U.S. dollar's dominance and how other countries like China are looking to expand their currencies.

  • Scholz Wants German Reliance on Russian Energy to End Quickly

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is pushing ahead with its search for alternative suppliers to Russia for oil, gas and coal and preparing additional aid for consumers and businesses struggling with higher energy prices.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkRussia’s wa

  • Russia sanctions to hit UK poorest the hardest, MPs warn

    Sanctions against Russia will come at a cost to the UK, with the poorest households to be hit hardest by higher energy costs.

  • UK inflation hits 6.2% as Sunak delivers Spring Statement

    The biggest contribution came from soaring energy, fuel and food prices, while transport saw the highest rate for the second consecutive month.

  • Emmanuel Macron under fire as Renault resumes Russian production

    Emmanuel Macron's government has come under fire for backing Renault's decision to buck a Western boycott of Russia.

  • Stocks Halt Rally as Bonds Stem Record Losses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks drifted lower Wednesday as the bond market stabilized from an unprecedented rout.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkEuropean stocks paused after their longest winning streak since November, while the S&P 500 opened lower after

  • Alibaba: Positive Developments Boost the Bull Case, Says Top Analyst

    The Chinese government has not made life easy for ecommerce giant Alibaba (BABA). Regulatory crackdowns and an almost hostile approach have been de rigueur over the past couple of years. But a slowing Chinese economy has caused a bit of a rethink at the higher echelons of Chinese decision-making. The government is preparing a course of action that will boost its ailing economy. According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, the government will “actively release policies favorable to markets” a

  • Ukrainian Forces Repair and Reuse Russian Weapons

    Ukraine’s forces are fixing up captured Russian military equipment — and using the restored weapons against Russian forces. » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more updates on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, subscribe to NowThis News. #Ukraine #Russia #Military #Politics #News #NowThis This video "Ukrainian Forces Repair and Reuse Russian Weapons", first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.