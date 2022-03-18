U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.00
    -29.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    -179.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,988.50
    -123.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.70
    -12.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.81
    +2.83 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    -7.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1090
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -1.00 (-3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3161
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7200
    +0.1220 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,556.26
    -544.41 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.52
    -6.75 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,724.06
    +71.17 (+0.27%)
     

Russia’s Sberbank obtains crypto license from central bank

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read

The Central Bank of Russia has given the country’s largest bank, Sberbank, a license to issue and exchange digital assets only two months after the central bank had called for a full ban on cryptocurrency.

See related article: Russia retreats from crypto ban as it pushes rules for industry

Fast facts

  • The move may allow Sberbank to dampen the effect of Western sanctions that are damaging the Russian economy, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sberbank recently pulled out of Europe in the face of these sanctions, saying it was experiencing “abnormal cash outflows and threats to the safety of employees and branches” in its European subsidiaries.

  • Sberbank said in 2020 it was working with JPMorgan for its own cryptocurrency Sbercoin, which is expected to be a stablecoin.

See related article: Is cryptocurrency a workaround for sanctions against Russia?

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Processed Russia Bond Payments, Sent Money to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc. as bondholders waited for a second day to receive the $117 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and

  • Burger King says Russia franchisee 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the franchisee, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter highlights the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • FedEx stock moving lower after reporting mixed Q3 results

    FedEx shares are moving lower in after-hours trading after missing on earnings for Q3.&nbsp;

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Russians have up to $213 billion stashed offshore in Swiss banks

    Switzerland's secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of Russian wealth, the country's financial industry association estimates, as sanctions on Russia give a rare glimpse inside Swiss vaults. The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) estimated that the banks hold between 150 billion and 200 billion Swiss francs ($213 billion) of Russian client money in offshore accounts. This indicates that the extent of wealthy Russians' business with banks in Switzerland, the world's biggest centre for offshore wealth, is far more extensive than the on-balance sheet exposures several of its financial firms have begun to detail.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse

  • Best Stocks to Buy in a Recession

    Since 1980, we’ve had six recessions. We aren’t there yet. But if we do get there, don’t fret too much. In five of the last six recessions, the S&P 500 was up a year later.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures give back some gains after indexes jump

    Stock futures opened lower Thursday evening to give back some gains from the regular trading day, as traders remained upbeat about the Federal Reserve's measured first move on raising interest rates.

  • The Federal Reserve just hiked interest rates — here's the next shoe to drop

    The economy could slow as the Federal Reserve embarks on its rate hiking cycle, points out one Fed insider.

  • Mark Zuckerberg May Get Leapfrogged Into the Metaverse

    It's been a few weeks since Meta Platforms saw its stock slammed after disclosing massive spending on its metaverse initiatives. Real Money Columnist Kevin Curran noted at the time that the disclosures from Mark Zuckerberg's company have implications for many other potential players in the virtual world. "After the newly renamed Meta Platforms posted a massive miss on earnings, driven by heavy investment in money losing metaverse efforts, there's good reason for investors bullish on the metaverse narrative to get nervous," Curran wrote on Real Money.