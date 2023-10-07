Russia tried to kill my business – but we fought back

Igor Zhadanov: ‘My staff were shipping updates to customers two weeks after the war broke out. This part of their life was still in place and they knew they could lean on it’ - Eddie Mulholland

Igor Zhadanov saw Vladimir Putin’s invasion coming earlier than most. In 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and spread unrest across the Donbas, the chief executive of software company Readdle started making plans.

Zhadanov’s father had managed communication lines in the Soviet military and identified the conflict as just the start. “Because my dad was in the military service, I understood that it’s just a matter of when the next stage is going to come,” he says.

Zhadanov, who had founded the company seven years earlier in the port city of Odessa, began overhauling his business to ensure that whatever happened to his homeland, Readdle would carry on as usual.

“We needed to make sure that whatever we do, we’d continue doing this, we’re not going to let our customers down and we’re not going to let our customer information out whatever happens to Odessa,” he says.

Readdle, which makes email and document apps for Apple devices as well as task management software used by large companies such as BMW, Roche and Zurich, moved data online and toughened up its systems, ensuring that the company would be prepared for any further incursion.

So when Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine again in February 2022, it did not miss a beat.

‘Just grab your families’

“My people were in shelters pushing updates and replying to customers. I was yelling at them saying ‘what are you doing, just grab your families’.

“But they were shipping updates to our customers two weeks after the war broke [out], exactly as we had promised. They understood that this part of their life is in place and they can lean on it.”

Eighteen months later, Readdle’s office in Odessa is still running despite regular Russian attacks on the city, supported by two Starlink internet terminals, power generators and food and water supplies. Around 140 of Readdle’s 310 employees remain in Ukraine.

“Everybody in Ukraine is a volunteer right now. The whole country is fighting back,” says Zhadanov.

‘Only in Britain...’

The 39-year-old chief executive and his brother, Denys moved to London before the invasion as part of plans to grow the business.

He is in the process of setting up an office in the capital as well as a legal entity in Britain, although adapting to life in Britain has not always been smooth.

Zhadanov says it has taken four months to set up a bank account with Barclays: “The system is so complicated, it’s kind of tangled.”

When we meet, his office provider’s strict indoor photography policies mean Zhadanov and The Telegraph’s photographer must brave the English drizzle to get a headshot. “Only in Britain,” Zhadanov remarks.

Zhadanov must brave the London drizzle - Eddie Mulholland

Early start in Odessa

The company’s staff have become scattered across the world, in 35 countries including Poland, Germany and Portugal. It is a common story. Ukraine has a young, technologically-literate population that was a rich recruiting ground for tech companies before the war.

Founding a tech start-up, though, was less common. Two of Zhadanov’s co-founders, who launched the company in an Odessa apartment, were among the first people in Europe to get their hands on an iPhone in 2007.

They built one of the first popular iPhone apps, which let people read documents and became an instant hit.

At the time, founding a start-up in Ukraine was extremely rare but Readdle’s apps have now been downloaded more than 220 million times. Much of its early success came from techies adopting its apps.

However, the company eschews Silicon Valley, which Zhadanov says is “unfortunately, a lot about being transactional” and suffers from a cultural detachment from much of the rest of the world.

London, meanwhile, is “an amazing place, if you want to go for opportunities”.

Yet Zhadanov fears that the city risks becoming too expensive for tech companies to operate unless backed by venture capital.

“I want to take out the desk from our office, so we have a space to put a small chair, and they want to bill us £200. For £200 back in the years, in Ukraine, you could have someone working for you full time for a week.”

More of his staff are now moving back to Ukraine as Kyiv seeks to keep the economy running amid what is expected to be a long drawn-out war. Zhadanov says roughly 40 who left have returned in the past year.

“I’m used to uncertainty, way more than the normal person is and maybe way more than the normal person should be.”

