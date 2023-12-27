Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,824.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,886.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,082.25
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,087.00
    +4.90 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.17
    -0.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,079.90
    +10.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1057
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.03
    +0.04 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2723
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4840
    +0.1210 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,723.09
    +99.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.73
    -12.32 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,732.17
    +34.66 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,681.24
    +375.39 (+1.13%)
     

Russia: U.S. sanctions against Arctic LNG 2 undermine global energy security

Reuters
·1 min read

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions targeting Russia's massive Arctic LNG 2 project are unacceptable and undermine global energy security, the Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said cooperation between Russia and China, whose companies are stakeholders in the liquefied natural gas project, would continue to strengthen, including in the energy sphere.

The daily Kommersant reported on Monday that foreign shareholders had suspended participation in the Arctic LNG 2 project due to the sanctions, renouncing their responsibilities for financing and for offtake contracts for the new plant.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

Advertisement