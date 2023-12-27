Russia: U.S. sanctions against Arctic LNG 2 undermine global energy security

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions targeting Russia's massive Arctic LNG 2 project are unacceptable and undermine global energy security, the Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said cooperation between Russia and China, whose companies are stakeholders in the liquefied natural gas project, would continue to strengthen, including in the energy sphere.

The daily Kommersant reported on Monday that foreign shareholders had suspended participation in the Arctic LNG 2 project due to the sanctions, renouncing their responsibilities for financing and for offtake contracts for the new plant.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)