U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,325.25
    -34.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,490.00
    -248.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,927.00
    -103.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.20
    -20.40 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.12
    +2.45 (+2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.60
    +13.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    -0.0088 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.81
    +3.07 (+9.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3291
    -0.0056 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3610
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,733.29
    -1,781.99 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.49
    -42.19 (-4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.88
    -211.97 (-2.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
COMING UP:

February jobs report preview: Payrolls expected to rise as Omicron cases dip

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RIG
  • CVX
  • CL=F
  • XOM
  • OXY
  • HO=F
  • BZ=F
  • BP
  • BPAQF
  • USO
  • GC=F
  • ZG=F

If you are wishing for oil prices to stop their rapid march toward $150 a barrel as Russia wages its war against Ukraine, then one veteran trader says best hope for consumers of the black gold to stop consuming as much amid those surging prices.

"I think there is a thought that the only thing that stops the rally now is demand destruction. We don't see that happening until $125 or even higher. I think that's very much a conceptual, theoretical view," said CIBC Private Wealth U.S. senior energy trader Rebecca Babin on Yahoo Finance Live.

It sure appears as if that theoretical view is about to be tested.

On Thursday, U.S. oil prices touched levels not seen since September 2008. Prices for Brent crude oil neared $119 a barrel, before settling back down to $110 a barrel on the day.

Oil prices have surged roughly 20% since Russia's invasion of Ukraine amid fears of production cuts from Russia.

The spiraling price of crude has begun to feed its way into the prices consumers pay at the pump. The nation's average gas price has climbed nearly 8 cents in the past week alone to $3.59 a gallon, according to new data from GasBuddy. Diesel prices are up about 6 cents in the past week.

Petrol prices are up more than 23 cents in the past month and nearly 88 cents since one year ago. Gas prices have gained for nine straight weeks.

Prices approached an eye popping $7 a gallon in Portland, Oregon (see above).

“I am just blown away like I couldn’t imagine we would get this high so quickly. It's just really surprising,” Janine Pibal, a Los Angeles County resident, told Yahoo Finance.

CIBC's Babin thinks it's more likely that oil prices shoot higher to around $150, even amid concerns in the market on demand destruction.

"It is hard to avoid the fact that we don't have the same amount coming out of share we have had previously. We don't have the same amount of inventories or spare capacity available. There could be an environment where you see crude oil go well above this level to the $120 and $150 level if the geopolitical risk is not brought down in a relatively short order," Babin said.

So in other words, start saving your pennies for the next trip to the gas station.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Oil hits 10-year high and closes in on $120 a barrel

    It comes as the US has targeted Russia’s oil refining sector with sanctions, with the possibility that its oil and gas exports will be next on the list.

  • Biden Called to Unleash Shale to Counter Deepening Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The chorus is growing from America’s oil executives for President Joe Biden to throw the federal government’s weight behind an industry he once deliberately shunned: U.S. shale.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic R

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill would have to pass the Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law, but the White House has indicated reluctance to support moves that could increase the price of gasoline at a time when inflation is already high. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican.

  • As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Gas prices in many US cities will hit $5 in 'weeks.' Some are already higher

    Gas prices are hitting $5 per gallon in places like San Francisco due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Sanctions could result in a ban on Russian oil.

  • New Jersey city votes to halt licenses of gas stations tied to Russia's Lukoil

    Reflecting growing animosity across the United States toward Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in New Jersey's largest city have voted to suspend the licenses of gas stations branded with the name of a major oil company based in Moscow. The Newark City Council passed a resolution 8-0 on Wednesday urging the city to suspend all licenses of two local Lukoil gasoline stations to show support for Ukraine. "This is a step on the city side to do what the rest of the world is doing to impose some pressure on Russia to stop this horrific invasion," said Council Member Anibal Ramos, who represents a part of Newark where many Ukrainian-Americans live.

  • Traders ramp up bullish bets in U.S. oil options as prices soar

    Bulls have surged into the U.S. crude oil options market in recent days as futures touch highs not seen in a decade, betting that crude's rally will persist, according to analysts and exchange data. The global oil market was already tight even before Russia invaded Ukraine last week, which has since sent benchmark Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures soaring over 15% to around 10- and 14-year highs, respectively. The United States and allies imposed sanctions on Russia that, while not explicitly targeting Russia's daily exports of 4 million to 5 million barrels, has severely hampered its ability to sell its crude.

  • Gas prices are up. What can Biden do to lower costs at the pump amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

    Why are gas prices so high? Will gasoline cost more because of Russia invading Ukraine? Consumers are looking to the White House to lower prices.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • Why Russian oil can’t find buyers even as crude nearly touches $120 a barrel

    The U.S. and its allies haven't aimed sanctions at Russia's energy exports yet, but buyers are already shying away from the country's crude even as prices soar.

  • Volkswagen halts automobile production in Russia but will provide benefits to workers there

    German-headquartered automobile manufacturer — the world's No. 2 car company — says it will also stop exports to Russia ‘until further notice.’

  • Oil Prices Fall Thursday As Iranian Crude Could Help Offset Looming Russian Embargo

    Oil prices fell Thursday even as Russian crude became a toxic asset on hopes that Iranian oil could reenter global markets soon.

  • Oil’s Wild Week Sees Biggest Gain Since 2020 on Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly surge in almost two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global markets and fueled fears of a supply crunch, driving prices to their highest since 2008.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face

  • As Russian oil turns toxic, Saudi Arabia could see a windfall

    Few buyers want to touch Russia's fossil fuels, which means great deals for OPEC and oil refineries in Asia.

  • Russian Sanctions May Cripple a Once Promising Car Market

    The auto industry might have to face a different kind of war, as the likelihood of another supply-chain crisis increases.

  • Ukraine War Plunges Auto Makers Into New Supply-Chain Crisis

    The fighting in Ukraine has shut down small but important suppliers to the car industry, closing plants far from the conflict zone, while sanctions and severed trade routes are hindering car and parts shipments to and from Russia, once seen as a growth market.

  • USD/CAD Climbs Higher but Retreats after Fed Testimony

    USD/CAD rises as Fed points to 25-basis point rate hike in mid-March.

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • Lawmakers from both parties say banning Russian oil may be worth the 'hurt'

    The Biden administration’s sanctions strategy has hinged on the idea that severe sanctions should be levied on pretty much every aspect of the Russian economy - except energy. But that plan is getting more and more pushback in Washington, even from some members of Biden’s own party.

  • Oil rises above $112 as Ukraine conflict offsets Iran supply hope

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose above $112 a barrel on Friday in a volatile session as fears over disruption to Russian oil exports in the face of Western sanctions offset the prospect of more Iranian supplies in the event of a nuclear deal with Tehran. Signs of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with reports of a fire at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, spooked mnarkets before authorities said the fire in a building identified as a training centre had been extinguished. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added $2.21, or 2.1%, to $109.88 after touching a high of $112.84.