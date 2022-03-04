Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

If you are wishing for oil prices to stop their rapid march toward $150 a barrel as Russia wages its war against Ukraine, then one veteran trader says best hope for consumers of the black gold to stop consuming as much amid those surging prices.

"I think there is a thought that the only thing that stops the rally now is demand destruction. We don't see that happening until $125 or even higher. I think that's very much a conceptual, theoretical view," said CIBC Private Wealth U.S. senior energy trader Rebecca Babin on Yahoo Finance Live.

It sure appears as if that theoretical view is about to be tested.

On Thursday, U.S. oil prices touched levels not seen since September 2008. Prices for Brent crude oil neared $119 a barrel, before settling back down to $110 a barrel on the day.

Oil prices have surged roughly 20% since Russia's invasion of Ukraine amid fears of production cuts from Russia.

The spiraling price of crude has begun to feed its way into the prices consumers pay at the pump. The nation's average gas price has climbed nearly 8 cents in the past week alone to $3.59 a gallon, according to new data from GasBuddy. Diesel prices are up about 6 cents in the past week.

Petrol prices are up more than 23 cents in the past month and nearly 88 cents since one year ago. Gas prices have gained for nine straight weeks.

Prices approached an eye popping $7 a gallon in Portland, Oregon (see above).

“I am just blown away like I couldn’t imagine we would get this high so quickly. It's just really surprising,” Janine Pibal, a Los Angeles County resident, told Yahoo Finance.

Story continues

CIBC's Babin thinks it's more likely that oil prices shoot higher to around $150, even amid concerns in the market on demand destruction.

"It is hard to avoid the fact that we don't have the same amount coming out of share we have had previously. We don't have the same amount of inventories or spare capacity available. There could be an environment where you see crude oil go well above this level to the $120 and $150 level if the geopolitical risk is not brought down in a relatively short order," Babin said.

So in other words, start saving your pennies for the next trip to the gas station.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit