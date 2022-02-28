Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Start in Belarus
Talks between delegates from Russia and Ukraine have commenced in Belarus with the aim of ending hostilities between the two countries.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, the country has been hit with economic sanctions which have now seen the rouble tumble as much as 29%, leading to the Russian central bank raising its main interest rate to 20% on Monday.
As with mainstream financial markets, cryptocurrency felt the ripples of hostilities in eastern Europe, with bitcoin falling to a low of $34,636 on Feb. 24., a drop of more than 11% from the previous day.
There has yet to be any significant movement in the crypto markets following news of talks commencing between the two countries.