Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Start in Belarus

Jamie Crawley
·1 min read

Talks between delegates from Russia and Ukraine have commenced in Belarus with the aim of ending hostilities between the two countries.

  • Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, the country has been hit with economic sanctions which have now seen the rouble tumble as much as 29%, leading to the Russian central bank raising its main interest rate to 20% on Monday.

  • As with mainstream financial markets, cryptocurrency felt the ripples of hostilities in eastern Europe, with bitcoin falling to a low of $34,636 on Feb. 24., a drop of more than 11% from the previous day.

  • There has yet to be any significant movement in the crypto markets following news of talks commencing between the two countries.


  • Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

    Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military

  • Bank of America Sees No Crypto Winter Given User Adoption, Developer Activity Growth

    Even so, crypto-market upside likely to be limited for the next six months by Fed tightening, macroeconomic headwinds.

  • Israeli foreign minister warns cabinet against helping Russian oligarchs

    Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid warned cabinet ministers on Sunday not to help Russian-Jewish oligarchs who were targeted by international sanctions or could be targeted in the future, according to three ministers who attended the cabinet meeting.Why it matters: Oligarchs who are close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the main targets of U.S. and European sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Many Russian oligarchs have assets, bank accounts and businesses in Israel.Stay

  • Sanctions on Russia Puts Focus on China’s Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank could provide a financial lifeline to Russia if Beijing decides to buck Western efforts to cut its strategic partner out of the global financial system.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to

  • U.S. protests Israel's refusal to back UN resolution condemning Russia

    U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now

  • China so far not helping Russia evade Western sanctions - U.S. official

    China so far does not appear to be helping Russia evade Western financial sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, but doing so would "do profound damage" to China's reputation, a senior Biden Administration official said on Saturday. "The latest signs suggest that China's not coming to the rescue," the official told reporters after announcing that the United States and its allies agreed to impose sanctions against Russia's central bank and disconnect key Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial transaction network. The official said that recent reports that some Chinese banks have stopped issuing letters of credit for purchases of physical commodities from Russia were a positive sign.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest: Ukraine demands immediate ceasefire as talks begin on Belarus border

    16 children killed so far More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine Russia suffers ‘worst day’ of Ukraine invasion Dispatch: Russia’s disastrous attempts to invade Kharkiv Oligarchs break silence over Vladimir Putin's invasion

  • U.S., allies target 'fortress Russia' with new sanctions, including SWIFT ban

    The United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment of Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine. The measures, which will include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/02/26/joint-statement-on-further-restrictive-economic-measures that also vowed further action to come. "We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Canada and the United States wrote.

  • Western sanctions tie Russia even tighter to China

    Western sanctions over Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine will increase Russia's already significant economic reliance on China.Why it matters: Moscow could blunt the impact of sanctions by deepening its growing alignment with Beijing, giving both countries more leverage in their disputes with the West — but potentially fostering resentment in Russia over the increasingly lopsided relationship.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: The Chines

  • Russian invasion: How the west failed over decades of recent history to hold Putin back

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine comes after decades of United States foreign policy failing to curb his military aggressions which experts tell Fox News emboldened Putin over the years leading up to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Live updates: US official: Belarus may join Ukraine invasion

    A senior U.S. intelligence official says Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to fight alongside Russian forces that invaded Ukraine last week. Belarus has been providing support for Russia’s war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict. The American official has direct knowledge of current U.S. intelligence assessments and says the decision by Belarus’ leader on whether to bring Belarus further into the war depends on talks between Russia and Ukraine happening in the coming days.

  • Israel sends aid to Ukraine but PM stays quiet on possible mediation role

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday his government was proceeding "with moderation and responsibility" on a conflict testing its ties to Kyiv and Moscow. Speaking on television after a weekly cabinet meeting, Bennett made no mention of Ukrainian appeals on Israel to mediate in the crisis with Russia. While Israel's foreign minister has censured the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bennett has stopped short of such remarks.

  • Biden orders up to $350M to be released for military aid for Ukraine

    President Biden late Friday ordered the release of up to $350 million for military aid for Ukraine.Biden ordered for the money to be allocated from the Foreign Assistance Act "in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown." Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Saturday that it...

  • Ukraine-Russia news – live: Belarus prepares to host peace talks after Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert

    The next 24 hours ‘crucial period’ for Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky says

  • Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine

    Billionaire Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, told staff in a letter that the conflict was driving a wedge between the two eastern Slav peoples of Russia and Ukraine who have been brothers for centuries. Russian billionaire, Oleg Deripaska, used a post on Telegram to called for peace talks to begin "as fast as possible".

  • Kazakh provider blocks Russian TV stations over Ukraine war

    A company providing Internet and television services in one of the provinces of Kazakhstan, a close ally of Moscow, has blocked all Russian television stations over their coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Monday. "We are against war and against war propaganda," the Remstroyservice company based in the town of Shakhtinsk in central Kazakhstan said in a statement, adding that it was running Kazakh state TV in place of all major Russian stations. Kazakhstan has avoided criticising Russia's move to invade a fellow ex-Soviet republic but at the same time has not sided with Russia in recognising the independence of Moscow-backed separatist statelets in eastern Ukraine.

  • Thomas-Greenfield says U.S. ‘looks forward’ to outcome of Ukraine-Russia peace talks

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously said Ukraine was ready for peace talks.

  • U.S. And Allies Begin Cutting Russia Out Of International Financial System SWIFT

    As Russa continues its assault on Ukraine, "it has become a global economic and financial pariah," a senior Biden administration official said Saturday.

  • U.S. urges its citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately

    U.S. citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately on commercial flights, the State Department said on Sunday, citing an increasing number of airlines canceling flights and countries closing their airspace to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. "U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," said a security alert dated Feb. 27 on the web site of U.S. embassy in Moscow. It has asked U.S. citizens to have "a contingency plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance."