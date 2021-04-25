U.S. markets closed

Report: Russia 'likely' kept access to US networks after SolarWinds hack

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Russia's alleged success with the SolarWinds hack might not have ended just because US agencies and companies have bolstered their defenses. CNN sources aware of the investigation claim Russia's SVR intelligence agency "likely" still has access to American networks despite efforts to close exploits. The attackers are still "very much out there," one contact said.

Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger didn't directly acknowledge the allegation when CNN asked, but did say that formally blaming the SVR was meant to "shape [Russia's] calculus" on the value of hacks. The US wasn't going to dissuade Russia with a single action, the adviser said.

A continued presence in American networks is consistent with history. Russia continued to mount cyberattacks against the US after the Obama administration imposed sanctions in late 2016, targeting politicians and other systems during the 2018 midterms and beyond. Even if the US successfully dislodged Russia from government systems, there was a good chance it would find another security hole.

If the report is accurate, though, it illustrates just how difficult it may be to secure a lasting victory against state-sponsored cyberattacks. Even the large-scale response to a campaign like the SolarWinds hack apparently wasn't enough to dislodge the intruders. The US might not get a reprieve for a long, long time to come.

  • Reddit sued for failing to pull child sexual abuse content

    Reddit has been sued for allegedly refusing to pull child sexual abuse material despite repeated attempts.

  • EU blames China for endangering peace in South China Sea

    The European Union called out China on Saturday for endangering peace in the South China Sea and urged all parties to abide by a 2016 tribunal ruling which rejected most of China's claim to sovereignty in the sea, but which Beijing has rejected. The EU last week released a new policy aimed at stepping up its influence in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's rising power. The Philippines on Friday protested to China over its failure to withdraw what it called as "threatening" boats believed to be manned by maritime militia around the disputed Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef.

  • Conflict with China over Taiwan 'should not be discounted', Australian defence minister says

    Australia’s defence minister said Sunday that a conflict with China over Taiwan should not be discounted because Beijing has made its goal of taking control of the island "very clear". Peter Dutton’s comments follow recent warnings by US admirals that annexing Taiwan is Beijing’s “no. 1 priority” and that it could launch a military attack on Taiwan within the next six years. China’s foreign ministry has said that the US is hyping up the threat to justify an increase in American military expenditure and its “interference in regional affairs”. Mr Dutton said in a television interview Sunday that people needed to be realistic and Australia will work with its allies in the region to try to keep the peace. Asked on the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) whether the prospects of a conflict over Taiwan are growing, he replied: “I don’t think it should be discounted.”

  • FDA to scrutinize unproven cancer drugs after 10-year gap

    Each year the U.S. approves dozens of new uses for cancer drugs based on early signs that they can shrink or slow the spread of tumors. It spills into public view Tuesday as the Food and Drug Administration convenes the first meeting in a decade to consider clawing back approvals from several cancer drugs that have failed to show they extend or improve life. “Doctors are using these drugs and patients are receiving them with all their toxicities and without knowing whether they actually doing anything,” said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a cancer specialist and bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania.

  • Thousands protest in Paris to denounce court ruling that killer of Jewish woman can't stand trial

    Thousands gathered across France on Sunday to protest a top court’s ruling that a man who murdered his Jewish neighbour in 2017 could not stand trial because he was “in a delirious state” when he committed the crime after consuming cannabis. In its April 14 ruling, France’s Court of Cassation, the country’s highest appeals court, noted that while the murder had components of anti-Semitism, Kobili Traoré could not stand trial for the murder of Sarah Halimi, citing a part of the French penal code which states that a person cannot be criminally responsible “if suffering, at the time of the event, from psychic or neuropsychic disturbance that has eliminated all discernment or control” over the acts they are committing. Carrying signs that read “Justice for Sarah” and “Change the law,” demonstrators in Paris, Marseille, Nice and other cities demanded a swift reform to France’s penal code so that perpetrators like Traoré could still be held accountable. Traoré admitted to the murder and is currently in a psychiatric institution. “The clamour has risen and hope has returned. That hope is all of you here,” Halimi’s brother William Attal told a group of several thousand protestors who had gathered at the Place Trocadero in southwest Paris. Demonstrators also gathered outside the French Embassies in London and Tel Aviv.

  • Putin: 'Unfriendly' embassies may face Russian hiring bans

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing the country to limit the number of Russians employed at embassies of countries determined to be unfriendly, or to ban their employment entirely. The measure, announced by the Kremlin on Friday, comes amid a flurry of expulsions of Russian diplomats from the United States and European countries and Moscow’s retaliatory expulsions. It would affect not only those countries’ embassies, but consular offices and offices of state institutions.

  • Russia could move to ban Alexei Navalny's opposition networks

    A Moscow court is expected to ban opposition leader Alexei Navalny's political and anti-corruption networks on Monday, effectively labeling them as extremist organizations, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny has been a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side for years. If all goes to plan, Monday's ruling at closed-door court hearing will be "he most sweeping attempt to crush the Kremlin's greatest political threat," per the Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Support for Navalny has galvanized mass anti-government protests many times in the past. Just last Wednesday Russian authorities arrested over 1,700 people who protested in support of Navalny.Details: The evidence being used by the prosecution remains a mystery, but Navalny's legal team is expected to receive access to the evidence file shortly before the hearing. If the court bans Navalny's networks as extremist organizations they will be put on par with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.Selling paraphernalia from the groups (like magnets) or retweeting their previous videos about corruption among Russia's elite, could all become jailable offenses. What they're saying: “It reminds me of Soviet trials when someone was declared a spy or foreign agent and then there would be a secret closed trial,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. “Putin is trying to take Russia back into the Soviet past.”Go Deeper: Kremlin critic Navalny says he's ending hunger strikeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Taiwan mobilises forces to thwart Chinese invasion

    On Friday, Taiwan's top military brass gathered in secure rooms within the fortified walls of the sprawling ministry of defence to prepare for war with China. Computer screens in front of them likely displayed the island nation's F-16 fighter jets taking to the skies, precision-guided cruise missiles blasting China’s west coast ports, and its Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, dubbed “aircraft carrier killers,” deployed to pick off high value targets in the Taiwan Strait. But outside the gated compound all was quiet. Welcome to Taiwan's virtual war room, where decorated generals and officers this week are being tested against the most chilling scenarios – from a full-scale invasion to cyberattacks and blockades of critical infrastructure. The highly classified annual “Han Kuang” military drills come under the shadow of very real threats from Taiwan's hostile superpower neighbour. Recent months have seen an uptick in warmongering rhetoric from Beijing matched by intensifying air force and naval activity around the island 110 miles off the Chinese coast.

  • Hitting the Books: How IBM's metadata research made US drones even deadlier

    While the US military may have you in its sights, it might not know who you actually are — even as that wrathful finger of God is called down from upon on high

  • CIA head said to have made unannounced trip to Afghanistan

    CIA Director William Burns made a recent unannounced visit to Kabul, a senior politician and a well-placed public figure told The Associated Press, as concerns mount about Afghanistan's capability to fight terrorism once the U.S. has withdrawn its remaining troops by summer. Separately, a senior former Afghan security official deeply familiar with the country's counterterrorism program said two of six units trained and run by the CIA to track militants have already been transferred to Afghan control. In Washington, the CIA declined to comment when asked about the director’s schedule and the agency’s role in Afghanistan.

  • Why Elon Musk's first Loop is, and isn't, as silly as you think

    The Loop here is designed to solve a specific problem.

  • PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus 'storm', U.S. to help

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying on Sunday the "storm" of infections had shaken India, as the country set a new global record of the most number of COVID-19 infections in a day. The United States said it will immediately provide raw materials for one of the COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond. France, Britain and Germany also promised rapid support.

  • German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

    A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for “dialogue and toughness” toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights. Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens' candidate for chancellorship, told the weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that Europe should use its economic might to block Chinese goods made with forced labor and avoid communications technologies that endanger European security. Baerbock cited China's investment in infrastructure and energy grids through Central Asia to Europe as “brutal power politics.”

  • India orders Twitter to pull tweets criticizing its COVID-19 response

    India has ordered Twitter to pull dozens of tweets criticizing the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Belarus leader seeks to empower son in succession move

    Belarus’ authoritarian leader says he will change the law on presidential succession so that power in the Eastern European nation will be transferred if he dies to the national security council where his son plays a prominent role. Many observers have suggested that President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled with an iron fist since 1994, aims to establish a political dynasty, although Lukashenko denies this. Lukashenko himself is the head of the national security council, but his eldest son Viktor also has a seat and is regarded as the council’s informal leader.

  • Syria gets donation of 150,000 COVID shots from China

    A donation by China of 150,000 doses of its Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Damascus on Saturday, with another batch of the same size planned, Syrian officials said. "We appreciate this aid which will allow the health ministry to combat the pandemic, to curb its impact on health, society and the economy," the health minister, Hassan Ghabash, told reporters at the airport. He said the shots would go first to healthcare workers, and then to the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

  • Hopes of rescuing 53 sailors extinguished after Indonesian navy confirms vessel sank

    Hopes of rescuing 53 sailors trapped in a missing Indonesian submarine were extinguished yesterday as the country's navy announced it had found the wreckage 2,800ft undertater in a deep-sea crevice. The 43-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 vessel disappeared on Wednesday and was due to run out of oxygen early Saturday morning as search and rescue crews raced against time. But debris, including prayer mats and parts of the submarine, were found nearby to where it had requested permission to dive before vanishing. "With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the 'sub miss' phase to 'sub sunk,"' Navy Chief Yudo Margono told a press conference, in which the found items were displayed. He said no bodies had been found, but the components would not have detached from the ship without “pressure from outside or a crack in the torpedo launcher”. The submarine’s depth of 2,800ft was over four times beyond its survivable limit of 655 feet, at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand. Contact with the vessel was lost around 60 miles north of the resort island of Bali. The cause of its disappearance remains uncertain. Previously the navy speculated that an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to resurface. An international search mission, including an American reconnaissance plane, a P-8 Poseidon, and a sonar-equipped Australian warship had been due to launch on Saturday. The submarine was constructed in 1978 and has been in service in Indonesia since 1981, part of a fleet of five operated by the world's largest archipelago nation. Much of Indonesia’s military equipment still in service is old and there have been deadly accidents in recent years, despite the country’s effort to modernise its defence capabilities in the face of challenges to its maritime claims by Chinese vessels.

  • In his first 100 days, 'Uncle Joe' Biden combines progressive goals and a reassuring manner

    In the 2020 campaign, pollsters said Biden was well-known, but not known well. As his presidency nears its 100th day, the blank spots are filling in.

  • Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 'tsunami'

    Overwhelmed hospitals in India begged for oxygen supplies on Saturday as the country's coronavirus infections soared again overnight in a "tsunami" of disease, setting a new world record for cases for the third consecutive day. Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in north India, tweeted that it had less than two hours of oxygen left while Fortis Healthcare, another big chain, said it was suspending new admissions in Delhi. "We are running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning," Fortis said.

  • The #8meals app from Habits of Waste helps people cut back on meaty meals to save the planet

    Earth Day may have come and gone, but with apps like #8meals from the non-profit Habits of Waste, anyone can try and do their part to help reduce deforestation and rising greenhouse gas emissions by cutting meat out of their diets for just 8 meals a week. The app, which was created by Habits of Waste founder Sheila Morovati along with the development shop Digital Pomegranate, gives users a way to schedule which meals of theirs will be meatless and offers recipe suggestions for what to eat to help them stick to their goals. The Habits of Waste organization also launched the #cutoutcutlery campaign, which convinced Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash to change their default settings to make customers opt-in to receive plastic cutlery.