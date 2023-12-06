Russia Welcomes US-Led Nuclear Capacity Push as Positive Shift
(Bloomberg) -- Russia welcomed a US-led initiative to triple global nuclear power capacity in a rare instance of agreement as nations seek to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Treasury Frenzy Drives 10-Year Yield Below 4.2%: Markets Wrap
Biden Says He Might Not Have Sought Reelection If Trump Weren’t Running
Truck-Stop Billionaire Fights Warren Buffett to Increase $18 Billion Fortune
Moody’s Cuts China Credit Outlook to Negative on Rising Debt
The US and 21 other countries, including France, the UK and Ukraine, signed a declaration at the weekend to work toward tripling global nuclear power capacity by the middle of the century to help limit an increase in the global temperature to 1.5C.
“Without nuclear energy it is impossible to achieve climate goals,” Deputy Economy Minister Vladimir Ilyichev said an in interview during the COP28 UN climate conference in Dubai.
While Moscow didn’t sign up to the pact, Ilyichev described the formal document on the role of nuclear power as a “positive shift.” Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of nuclear energy and fossil fuels, will also continue to promote natural gas as a low emission source of energy, he said.
Although neither the US nor European countries currently work with Moscow in a bilateral format, sooner or later discussions should return to a reasonable set-up given Russia’s place on the climate change map, Ilyichev said. Sanctions imposed by the US and allies over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year hinder climate negotiations with Russia, he said.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
B-School Admissions Deans Are Feeling The Pressure From Falling Applications
Drug Companies Explore Making Some of Their Most Lucrative Drugs in Space
Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue in Illegal Building Crackdown
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.