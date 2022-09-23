U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Russian banks lost around $25 billion from Ukraine conflict - central bank official

A view shows Russia's Central Bank headquarters in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russia's banks have lost an estimated 1.5 trillion roubles ($25.5 billion) as a result of the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine, a central bank official said on Friday.

Maxim Lyubomudrov, who heads the regulator's department that supervises the country's largest banks, said this was an "acceptable" level of losses and that the government had plans in place to support Russia's lenders through the crisis.

($1 - 58.85 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

