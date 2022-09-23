Russian banks lost around $25 billion from Ukraine conflict - central bank official

(Reuters) - Russia's banks have lost an estimated 1.5 trillion roubles ($25.5 billion) as a result of the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine, a central bank official said on Friday.

Maxim Lyubomudrov, who heads the regulator's department that supervises the country's largest banks, said this was an "acceptable" level of losses and that the government had plans in place to support Russia's lenders through the crisis.

($1 - 58.85 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)