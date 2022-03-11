U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.50
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,071.00
    -81.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,544.25
    -41.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.70
    -8.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.57
    +1.55 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.00
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.57
    -1.88 (-5.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8410
    +0.7110 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,059.00
    +49.55 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.96
    -2.56 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.04
    +40.95 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Russian billionaire Moshkovich cuts stake in Rusagro to below 50%

Piles of sugar beets are seen uploaded at Znamensky Sugar Plant, owned by Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro, in the settlement of Znamenka

(Reuters) - Billionaire Vadim Moshkovich, the founder and top shareholder of Russia's Rusagro, has cut his stake in the farming conglomerate to below 50%, the London-listed company said after he was terminated as chairman of the firm.

Granada Capital, a company controlled by Moshkovich, sold nearly two million shares, or about 7.22% in Rusagro, on March 7, Rusagro said in a statement.

Moshkovich had a 55.97% stake in Rusagro before the disposal, data from Refinitiv Eikon shows.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: A most favoured nation no more

    European markets are about to start trading with news emerging that Western nations are set to ramp up sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine by revoking its "most favoured nation" trade status. The move, not yet official, paves the way to slap tariffs on a wide range of Russian goods and adds to the overnight pressure of Wall Street's Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan announcing an orderly retreat from the country. While global markets experienced brief jitters of hope for a diplomatic solution to the crisis this week, the mood has taken a firm step into the pessimistic camp this morning.

  • Ex-Goldman Executive’s Hedge Fund Purges All Cash Tied to Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- Ed Eisler’s hedge fund has returned all Russia-linked cash as the investment firm distances itself from sanctioned companies or individuals after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab TheoryChina Warn

  • Asian Buyers Shun Russian Oil Despite ‘Incredibly’ Cheap Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Zero bidders. That was the outcome of a recent attempt to sell Russian crude typically favored by Asian buyers as more of the nation’s oil is shunned after its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab TheoryChina Warns U

  • China Credit Falls as Even Higher-Rated Builders Hit Record Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Some dollar bonds of higher-rated Chinese developers were poised for their biggest-ever weekly drops, amid declines for many risk assets around the world, as ongoing worries about the property sector spread to stronger builders. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Russian rouble drops to record lows in Moscow amid fresh sanctions

    Catching up after two days of market closure, the rouble jumped to 120.83 to the dollar on the Moscow Exchange before clawing back some losses to close at 120, or 12.5% softer than its Friday close. Offshore rouble trading was also thin with large disparities in pricing: On Refinitiv, the rouble stood at 129 to the dollar while on the EBS platform it was bid at 138 from the previous 130 close, down 5.8%. Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil since its invasion of Ukraine prompted severe economic sanctions.

  • U.S. FAA finalizes Boeing 777 safety directives after fan blade failures

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it is finalizing three safety directives for some grounded Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines that will allow them to return to service. The new final airworthiness directives cover Boeing 777s like a United Airlines 777 that failed shortly after takeoff from Denver in February 2021, showering debris over nearby cities. The FAA said the new directives, which were proposed in December after three reported in-flight fan blade failures, require enhanced inspections and modifications that will allow Boeing 777-200 and -300 airplanes equipped with those Pratt & Whitney engines to resume flights after being grounded for more than a year.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • Rivian stock falls nearly 13% after EV maker loses more than $2 billion, trims production targets

    Rivian Automotive Inc. stock fell more than 12% late Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and said that supply-chain snags and other problems persist.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock?

    While online gambling has attracted a lot of interest and generated additional revenue for DraftKings , the stock remains a trade and not a long-term hold, says Real Money contributor Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle. DraftKings stock is down more than 35% so far this year. "Would I buy this dip?" Guilfoyle asked.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Amazon Stock

    Even after a sustained period of share losses, Amazon (AMZN) stock is still pricey, with one share going for $2,936.35. That, however, is about to come an end. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it would enact a 20-for-1 stock split, which will go into effect on June 6, should the move be given the go ahead by shareholders in May. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, the company also said it rebought $800 million of shares under its old repurchase authorization and has given the green