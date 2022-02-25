U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

Russian central bank to give banks more cash for ATMs

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday said it was increasing the amount of cash it gives to banks to replenish ATM machines, the latest measure the regulator has taken in an effort to maintain financial stability after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Demand for cash in Russia on Thursday stood at 111.3 billion roubles ($1.34 billion) and was the highest since March 2020, central bank data showed.

Clients of some Russian banks under Western sanctions will no longer be able to use their cards abroad or with mobile payment systems from Apple and Google, the central bank said earlier, as it stepped up support for banks.

($1 = 82.9870 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

