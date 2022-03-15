U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    -7.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,863.00
    -81.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,040.75
    -4.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.10
    -9.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.90
    -6.11 (-5.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.10
    -28.70 (-1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.39 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.86
    +2.11 (+6.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    +0.0040 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9680
    -0.2140 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,623.26
    -440.24 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.45
    +2.27 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.69
    -90.78 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Russian central bank halts purchases of gold from banks to meet household demand

An employee processes ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - The Russian central bank said it will suspend the buying of gold from banks from Tuesday to meet increased demand for the precious metal from households.

"Currently, households' demand for buying physical gold in bars has increased, driven, in particular, by the abolition of value-added tax on these operations," the central bank said in a statement.

( This story corrects lede to show cenbank suspends gold purchases from banks from Tuesday, not Wednesday).

(Reporting by Reuters)

