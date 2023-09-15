U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.50
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,010.00
    +86.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,471.00
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.40
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.54
    +0.38 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.00
    +6.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.38 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.75
    -0.07 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2418
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9180
    +0.4970 (+0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,629.04
    +258.08 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.96
    +6.53 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,727.98
    +54.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,533.09
    +364.99 (+1.10%)
     

Russian central bank hikes key interest rate to 13%

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 13% on Friday, jacking up the cost of borrowing for the third meeting in succession in response to a weak rouble and other persistent inflationary pressures.

"The Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of (a) further key rate increase at its upcoming meetings," the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank hiked rates by 350 basis points to 12% at an emergency meeting a month ago, responding to the rouble tumbling past 100 to the dollar and a public call from the Kremlin for tighter monetary policy.

The bank's decision to raise rates on Friday was in line with a Reuters poll.

Russia has gradually reversed an emergency hike to 20% which it made in February 2022 after Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine and the West imposed sweeping sanctions, bringing rates to as low as 7.5% this year.

But as sharp rouble weakening fuelled inflationary risks from a tight labour market, strong consumer demand and Moscow's wide budget deficit, the central bank has been forced into a tightening cycle that began in late July.

The central bank adjusted its year-end forecast for inflation to 6.0-7.0% from 5.0-6.5%. Annual inflation was running at 5.33% as of Sept. 11, above the bank's 4% target.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on the bank's forecasts and policy in a media briefing at 1200 GMT.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Osborn)