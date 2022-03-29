Developer of 'Loop Hero' encourages Russian fans to just pirate their game

The Russian developer behind the mystical RPG Loop Hero is telling players to just pirate the game if they are barred from buying it due to sanctions on Russia. In a post on Russian social media platform VK first spotted by Vice, the game’s developer Four Quarters addressed Russian fans who are currently unable to access Steam or Nintendo Switch’s eShop to buy Loop Hero . Both Steam and Nintendo have temporarily stopped accepting Russian payments, effectively barring the entire country from their inventories.

The developers invited players to torrent the game, even going as far as including a link to a torrent of Loop Hero on the Russian torrent site RuTracker in their post. “It is not known when all this will end, therefore, in such difficult times, we can only help everyone to raise the pirate flag (together with vpn) and share the most popular distribution on the rutracker,” wrote Four Quarter, according to an English translation by Google Translate.

Many fans of Loop Hero have asked if there were ways they could directly support or compensate the developers. Due to sanctions on state-owned banks in Russia, many Russian game developers haven’t been able to cash out their earnings. In lieu of sending donations, Four Quarters asked fans to take care of themselves.

“We are very grateful for your support, but the truth is that everything is fine with us, send this support to your family and friends at this difficult time,” wrote Four Quarters.