How the Russian economy allowed Putin to silence Navalny forever

Alexei Navalny’s death underlines just how far Putin will go to strike down on dissent in an increasingly autocratic state - Michael Probst/AP

When Elina returned to her childhood home in Tatarstan, a region in southwest Russia, for the first time since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, she was surprised how little had changed.

“I thought there would be greater police presence in the streets and billboards with propaganda,” says the 34-year-old, who now lives in London. “There was none of that at all. You kind of forget that [the war] is happening. It was very surreal to feel like everything is fine – but it is not.”

Her view is echoed by other Russian expats who have started to travel back to see grandparents and family for the first time in years.

“It was shockingly normal,” says Olga, another Russian living in the UK, also in her early 30s. “The vibe in restaurants and cafes was just so buzzing. One night we were trying to get a booking at some restaurant and we couldn’t. It was completely booked up. People are out and life is going on.”

Reminders of the war come in more subtle forms, Elina says: “The coffee is terrible now. Everybody kept saying we can’t find decent coffee anywhere.”

Most Western stores now have Russian names, Starbucks is now Stars Coffee, for example, while McDonald’s has rebranded under new owners to “Vkusno i Tochka”, which translates to “Tasty, Full-Stop”.

Groceries are more expensive, the quality is often worse and eggs are hard to come by. Still, people are reluctant to criticise President Vladimir Putin.

“People don’t want to talk about it because they’re scared that they’re being listened to. So everyone’s careful in what they say out loud and the wording they use,” says Elina.

Two years after soldiers marched into Ukraine and missiles started raining over Kyiv, the reality of Russia today is a far cry from apocalyptic predictions about what would happen to its economy.

Despite a barrage of Western sanctions such as blocking the country from the Swift payment messaging system, seizing assets and capping oil export prices, Putin is presiding over a growing economy.

Last year Russia’s economy grew by 3.6pc after shrinking only 1.2pc in 2022, according to national statistics from Rosstat released earlier this month.

The International Monetary Fund predicted in April 2022 that the economy would contract significantly by 8.5pc that year and a further 2.3pc in 2023.

Now, the IMF says Russia will grow by 2.6pc this year - far more than the UK, France and Germany - and 1.1pc the year after.

It comes after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, died while being held in a jail about 40 miles north of the Arctic Circle.

His death underlines just how far Putin will go to strike down on dissent in an increasingly autocratic state, observers say.

Widespread fear, an effective propaganda machine and the resilience of the Russian economy mean that even as protestors lay flowers for Navalny, a momentous public uprising is unlikely anytime soon.

“I don’t see any kind of risks for the political situation because of unhappiness with the war,” says Alexandra Prokopenko, a visiting fellow on the German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin. Before the war she advised Russia’s central bank.

“Unfortunately, the death of Alexei Navalny shows to me that any possibility of democratic transit of power after Putin’s death is now closed because there is no such figure among the Russian opposition,” she adds.

After the death of Alexei Navalny, there is no other figure of opposition to Putin - Yara Nardi/Reuters

Many experts say the economy’s robustness in the face of sanctions should not have come as such a big surprise.

“I think there was a lot of wishful thinking at the beginning of the war.

“Historically, there has never been an example of immediate economic catastrophe as a result of sanctions,” says Konstantin Sonin, a political economist at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy.

Sonin left Russia just before the war broke out. He says sanctions have restricted Russia’s ability to grow in the years to come and made it poorer than it would otherwise have been.

But life for the ordinary Russian has not changed much since the war.

“If someone’s income falls by 5pc it makes life worse, but not that much worse,” Sonin says.

While some may question how genuine Russia’s statistics are, Prokopenko says there is nothing in the numbers to suggest they are manipulated.

Waging a war requires huge amounts of money and labour, with the growth figures boosted by high military spending. The numbers show that Putin has presided over a shift to a “highly militarised economy”, Prokopenko says.

She also points to high revenues from oil and gas, saying “here we need to thank China, India, Turkey and some Eastern European countries.”

Meanwhile, subsidised loans to businesses and people to meet strong domestic demand have also helped push up the figures.

“All these should be served with a sauce of lax enforcement of Western sanctions and tolerance to inflation from the population and so-called technocrats,” Prokopenko adds.

Richard Connolly, an expert on Russia’s economy at the Royal United Services Institute in London, says optimism about how hard sanctions would bite show a lack of understanding in the West and a failure to learn from what happened in 2014 during the annexation of Crimea.

“I think it was arrogance, I think it was also ineptitude,” says Connolly, who adds that economists should not underestimate the impacts of war-related growth.

“A lot of people say it doesn’t count because it’s military spending. But you have to pay people to work in factories, you have to pay for all of the inputs,” he says. “While it’s true that you’re producing goods that are going to end up exploding and you’d say there’s no ultimate benefit from that, there is a benefit for the people who are paid to produce them. As a result, we’ve seen real incomes rise last year for the first time in years.”

Meanwhile, unemployment is at a record low meaning that anyone who wants a job will find one, he adds.

Russia has been forced to find new trading partners in response to the sanctions and now trades far more with countries including China, India and Turkey.

The exodus of Western businesses has also brought opportunities for Russian firms to fill new gaps in the market.

“Sanctions always create winners and losers. We tend to focus on the losers but there are a lot of winners too,” Connolly says.

Many observers argue that the absence of economic collapse in Russia reflects the slow-burn nature of sanctions, with pain being stored up for the future. Connolly is less convinced.

He believes Russia is adapting, and so sanctions may become less effective over time.

“They’ve [Russia] reoriented their trade flows dramatically,” says Connolly. “Even during the Cold War its biggest trade partner was Western Europe, and now it’s non-western countries. There has never been a shift like this in Russian economic history – I don’t mean since 1991, I mean since 1500.”

In the longer term, Russia faces a demographic challenge as many of its young men die on the frontline and not enough children are born.

Soldiers going to fight in Ukraine will receive huge sums of money dwarfing what they otherwise could have earned.

“My neighbour lost her husband and they got a really good payout for it,” says Elina. “What they ended up doing is taking that payout and going to Thailand and living there for six months afterwards. She was very proud that he died defending his country.”

Among ordinary Russians, many complain that everything has become more expensive. The latest available data from November shows inflation running at 7.4pc, nearly double the central bank’s 4pc target.

Shortages of staples such as eggs and cheese have also become a nuisance for households. For the rich, Western luxury goods are still available, although they are often far more expensive. Meanwhile, high-quality counterfeits imitating brands such as Balenciaga are also more common.

Not much has changed for Russia’s consumers apart from the renaming of western brands, such as McDonald’s - Alexander Nemenov/AFP

A looming problem for Russia is how cash feeding the war machine is diverting resources away from innovation and improving productivity.

Such issues – high inflation, unfavourable demographics and a lack of investment – will constrain future growth.

A Russian economist who spoke on the condition of anonymity also highlighted that a growing deficit and a fall in oil prices could quickly become a problem for the Kremlin, which has limited borrowing options.

“It may seem that the Russian government can keep financing the war and its social liabilities – from social support to household income – for a long time, but this can be misleading,” they said.

Could Putin simply run out of cash? “Yes, it is possible but that doesn’t mean [the war] will stop,” they said.

“It’s like an anecdote that is popular in Russia: there is a dysfunctional family and the father, the main breadwinner of the family, is an alcoholic. He comes home one day and says vodka is getting more expensive. The kids optimistically ask ‘does that mean you will drink less?’ and he responds ‘no, it means you are going to eat less’.”

Yet such an inflection point could be years away. For weary Ukrainians who feel that attention and support are fading, there is plenty to worry about.

The strength of the Russian economy will only embolden Putin further, warns Connolly.

“There is a lot of rhetoric directed towards Russia criticising them for what they have done, but in the end we did very little,” he adds. “That gave them further encouragement to think well, hang on a minute, the costs associated with war are actually pretty modest. I suspect that is probably what they are still thinking in the Kremlin today.”

Some names have been changed to protect identities.

