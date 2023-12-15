Russian energy giant Gazprom makes £39m profit in North Sea

north sea

Gazprom has posted a €45m (£39m) profit from its North Sea gas field, sparking calls for a tougher crackdown on the state-owned Russian energy giant.

Accounts filed for Gazprom’s UK subsidiary showed the company continues to cash in from its Sillimanite field, which is spread across UK and Dutch waters in the North Sea.

Gazprom International UK recorded a €45m profit in 2022 and paid out a dividend of €41m to its immediate parent company in the Netherlands.

A further dividend of €1.7m was distributed in June.

Largely owned by the Kremlin, Moscow-based Gazprom is Russia’s largest oil and gas company.

A number of the company’s top executives have been sanctioned by the UK government since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including chief executive Alexei Miller.

The latest batch of profits fuelled calls for a tighter clampdown on Russia’s ability to profit from UK gas fields to fund its war in Ukraine.

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, told the BBC it was “totally unacceptable” that gas from the North Sea was supporting “Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine”.

Campaign group Global Witness branded it “an indictment of the UK’s approach to Russian oil and gas”.

It added: “Whilst the Government decries the war, it’s absurd to allow the subsidiary of a Russian state enterprise which has its own militia fighting in Ukraine to enrich Putin’s regime from the North Sea.”

A government spokesman said Ministers will “continue to ratchet up economic pressure and come down hard on all emerging forms of circumvention until Ukraine prevails and peace is secured”.

They added: “Putin and his supporters must – and will – pay the price for their illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

Western countries have hit Russia with scores of sanctions in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

But measures targeted against its huge oil and gas industry have been complicated by Europe’s continued reliance on imports from the country.

European countries still import gas from Gazprom, though levels have dropped sharply since the war started.

Gazprom International UK, which makes its sales outside Britain, posted an 8pc rise in revenue last year to £62.5m.

Gazprom’s UK energy supply arm, which served nearly a fifth of British businesses before the war, was nationalised by the German government last year.

