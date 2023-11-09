Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot says it clinches deal with lessor

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot said on Thursday it had clinched a settlement with leasing company BOC Aviation under which nine aircraft are to be handed over to Russian state insurance company NSK.

A statement issued by Aeroflot said NSK would settle the claim pursued by BOC Aviation.

The airline gave no further details and there was no immediate comment from the leasing company.

Singapore-based BOC Aviation began legal action in November 2022 in Dublin in pursuit of claims against 16 insurers over aircraft the lessor owned that have been stuck in Russia, an Irish High Court filing shows.

The Aeroflot statement said BOC Aviation would abandon its legal claims with respect to the aircraft. Eight of the aircraft were owned by BOC and one was managed by the company.

The statement said Aeroflot would continue its discussions with leasing operators to settle claims concerning foreign-manufactured aircraft.

Aeroflot has previously concluded a series of similar agreements.

In September, AerCap, the world's largest aircraft lessor said it had received $645 million from NSK in full settlement of insurance claims in relation to 17 aircraft and five spare engines leased to Aeroflot and its subsidiary, Rossiya. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sandra Maler)