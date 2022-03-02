Russian foreign ministry mulls expulsion of U.S. diplomats

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday it could expel U.S. diplomats from Moscow in retaliation for the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from the United Nations Secretariat.

The U.S. Mission to United Nations said on Tuesday the U.S. was expelling a Russian "intelligence operative" who works at the United Nations, in addition to 12 Russian diplomats at the country's U.N. mission in New York whom Washington has also ordered to leave over national security concerns. (Reporting by Reuters)