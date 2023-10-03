Russian Oil Exports to India Bounced Back Strongly in September
(Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Russian oil to India jumped 15% in September from a seven-month low in August, boosted by plentiful supply and price discounts, according to Kpler SAS.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Airbnb Is Fundamentally Broken, Its CEO Says. He Plans to Fix It.
JPMorgan’s Dimon Predicts 3.5-Day Work Week for Next Generation Thanks to AI
Severe Crash Is Coming for US Office Properties, Survey Says
Cargoes arriving from Russia amounted to 1.78 million barrels a day last month, the data intelligence firm said. The imports are likely to stay strong, according to Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at Kpler.
There is “plentiful room” for imports from Russia to rise as the country’s ban on diesel exports means domestic refiners will cut run rates and more crude will be available for overseas, he said.
India mainly buys the Urals grade, which is delivered at a discount of around $4 per barrel to Brent, making it more attractive than term supplies from the Middle East, Katona said. With the increasing availability of Russian crude, exporters may offer even greater discounts in future, he said.
Imports from Iraq, India’s second-largest supplier, rose 9.4% in September from a month earlier to 934,000 barrels a day, while cargoes from Saudi Arabia, the third biggest, fell 41% to 491,000 barrels a day.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
With Banks Offering 5% Returns, Financial Advisers Fight Irrelevance
Got Plastic With a No. 2 Recycling Symbol? Beware a Toxic Problem
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.