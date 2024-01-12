Russian oil tankers sailing through Red Sea despite Houthi attacks

Russia and Iran are closely aligned - Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

Russian ships are continuing to travel through the Red Sea despite escalating Houthi attacks on commercial vessels.



Tankers carrying Russian oil and container ships bound for Russian ports have not changed their paths through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait since attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels began in October.

The Russian response is in stark contrast to that of Western shipping companies, many of whom are redirecting ships around the Cape of Good Hope at significant extra cost and time. Danish fuel tanker company Torm became the latest company to halt all transits through the Red Sea on Friday.

It followed earlier decisions from oil and gas giant BP, as well as container shipping giants Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and MSC.

Experts said the Russian response suggested they believed they had immunity from the Houthis.

Simon Johnson, professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said: “The Russians are quite closely aligned with the Iranians on various issues. It would make a lot of sense that Iran would not want the Houthis to attack the Russians.”

Eight tankers loaded in Russia were travelling through the Red Sea on Friday, according to Byron McKinney at S&P Global Market Intelligence. A likely “shadow fleet” tanker, used by Vladimir Putin to ship Russian oil above the Western price cap, was also about to transit.

Just one tanker loaded in Russia between December 1 and January 12 has been diverted, Mr McKinney added.

Michelle Bockmann, principal analyst at Lloyd’s List Intelligence, a maritime data business, said there has also been little impact on container ships travelling to Russia.

She said: “China-controlled container ships destined for Russian ports continue to use the Suez Canal.”

Overall container freight through the Red Sea has plunged by 66pc compared to normal levels, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Western ships are avoiding the key waterway as attacks on commercial vessels ramp up.



One tanker travelling from Russian ports was targeted by the Houthis in December, but this may have been a mistake, Ms Bockmann said.



She said: “What we are discovering with the Houthis is that their capabilities in terms of accuracy are not that great.

Mr Johnson said: “Iran and Russia are closely aligned primarily because they both really don’t like the West, including the United States and Europe at this point.

“They’re both significant oil exporters subject to sanctions or restrictions on what they can sell, and they’re both closely aligned with China.”

He added: “I think the Russians are only going to take a calculated risk. The people driving the ships wouldn’t want to put themselves in the line of fire, and if one of them goes down then that would be very expensive.”

