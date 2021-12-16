U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

JOBS:

Another 206,000 individuals filed new claims

New weekly jobless claims ticked up slightly last week to hold near a 52-year low.

Russian parliament backs draft law for COVID-19 immunity passes

·1 min read

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, on Thursday gave the first nod of approval to a draft law that would require people to show QR codes demonstrating proof of immunity to COVID-19 in order to visit certain public places.

The bill still needs to be approved by the upper house of parliament and signed by President Vladimir Putin to come into force.

Earlier this week, the Russian parliament said it would shelve a draft bill that would have required people travelling by plane or train to present QR codes, after strong public opposition to the proposal.

(Reporting by Anton Zverev, Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber/Alexander Marrow)

