U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,614.14
    -25.52 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,233.62
    -63.17 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,549.52
    -102.88 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.18
    -3.97 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    -1.97 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.30
    -34.00 (-1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    -0.61 (-3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9708
    -0.0035 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1059
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6960
    +0.3660 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,237.87
    -268.03 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.95
    -5.18 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Russian President Putin's actions in Ukraine 'completely unacceptable' -Blinken

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Russia's attacks on Ukraine present a "profound moral issue" and the international community has a responsibility to make clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are unacceptable.

"The international community has a responsibility to make clear that President Putin's actions are completely unacceptable," Blinken said in a statement.

"Now is the time to speak out in support for Ukraine; it is not the time for abstentions, placating words, or equivocations under claims of neutrality. The core principles of the UN Charter are at stake." (Reporting by Tyler Clifford and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Launches New Wave of Missile Attacks at Ukraine: 'They Want Panic and Chaos'

    Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine came just days after a key bridge to Crimea exploded in what Vladimir Putin deemed a "terrorist" attack

  • European Commission president: Putin’s Russia stands for ‘brutality and terror’

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said Russia under President Vladimir Putin stands for “terror and brutality” amid a barrage of Russian strikes against Ukraine. “I am shocked and appalled by the vicious attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Russia once again has again shown the world what it stands for: It…

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Threatens as Biden Condemns Latest Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin threatened more strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure after Russian missiles hit cities across Ukraine. President Joe Biden said the latest strikes, which Putin said were retaliation for an attack on a bridge link to Crimea, “only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.” European leaders said the attacks amounted to “war crimes.”Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housi

  • USC and UCLA both decided to leave for the Big Ten; now they’re both leading the Pac-12

    It has to be George Kliavkoff's worst nightmare: a # USC- #UCLA #Pac12 Championship Game, presenting a trophy to one of the two LA schools in Las Vegas.

  • Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says U.S. will continue to impose costs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Monday's widespread Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, saying they targeted civilians and served no military purpose, and vowed that the United States and its allies will continue to impose costs on Moscow. The United States has provided more than $16.8 billion worth of U.S. security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and imposed a wideranging array of economic sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

  • 10-month-old infant dies after abuse by mother’s boyfriend in Saginaw, police say

    A baby died at a Fort Worth hospital after authorities believe he was abused.

  • Meghan McCain Lashes Republicans For Championing Kanye West: 'Idiots'

    "This man is no icon, he has no wisdom I care to hear," the conservative commentator wrote following the rapper's antisemitic comments.

  • Putin’s ‘harsh’ retaliatory strikes on Ukraine escalate tensions

    VIENNA – Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a barrage of rocket attacks against Kyiv and nine other Ukrainian cities, an action the Russian president himself characterized as a “harsh” response to an explosion on a crucial bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula. The White House condemned the attacks, which killed at least 11…

  • Brookfield, DigitalBridge Weigh Bid for Stake in Vodafone’s Vantage Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and DigitalBridge Group Inc. have expressed joint interest in buying a stake in Vodafone Group Plc’s wireless towers unit, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Tak

  • Argentina’s Political Crisis Restarts With Ministers Leaving

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina President Alberto Fernandez named three new ministers on Monday as political infighting within his ruling coalition reignites.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Big Banks to Lure Mega-Rich FamiliesFernandez named

  • Biden Approval Rating Backslides As Recession Fears Mount

    President Joe Biden's approval rating has relapsed as recession fears mount and financial stress intensifies, a new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Iraq Can’t Afford OPEC-Mandated Oil Production Cut, Senior Leader Says

    Mohammed al-Sudani, the top candidate for the Iraqi prime minister’s post, said the country needs the money to revive its economy.

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which take immediate effect, build on restrictions sent in letters this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • JPMorgan CEO Dimon warns of recession in 6 to 9 months - CNBC

    Runaway inflation, big interest rates hikes, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the unknown effects of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening policy are among the indicators of a potential recession, he said in an interview to the business news channel. (This story has been corrected to fix paragraph 2 to say quantitative tightening, not easing, based on video of the CNBC interview.

  • 3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    Several factors can shrink your monthly Social Security benefits payment. Here are three of the most common.

  • UK red passports 'worth £8.6m binned' as government wastes taxpayers’ money

    Another £800,000 was spent on plane tickets for migrant deportations that were never used.

  • Why Shopify, Lucid, and Carvana Stocks All Dropped

    It's Monday again, and stock markets are nervous -- and investors in tech stocks especially so. In early afternoon trading, shares of stocks as varied as e-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and online car-buying site Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are all slumping, down 4%, 5.8%, and 9.2% respectively.

  • Brainard Offers Case for Caution as Fed Hikes Rates Aggressively

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard laid out a case for exercising caution as the central bank raises interest rates to curb high inflation, noting that previous increases are still working through the economy in a time of high global and financial uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Po

  • U.S. aims to cripple China’s ability to make advanced chips with broadest export crackdown in years

    “We must maintain as large of a lead as possible” against countries like China, said U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in September.