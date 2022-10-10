Russian President Putin's actions in Ukraine 'completely unacceptable' -Blinken

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Russia's attacks on Ukraine present a "profound moral issue" and the international community has a responsibility to make clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are unacceptable.

"The international community has a responsibility to make clear that President Putin's actions are completely unacceptable," Blinken said in a statement.

"Now is the time to speak out in support for Ukraine; it is not the time for abstentions, placating words, or equivocations under claims of neutrality. The core principles of the UN Charter are at stake." (Reporting by Tyler Clifford and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)