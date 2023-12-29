Advertisement
Russian rouble weakens against the dollar and euro after a sharp rise on fx sales

Reuters
·1 min read

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar and euro on Friday, the last trading day of 2023, after it had sharply rose a day before, spurred by the central bank's announcement about volumes of foreign currency sales.

At 0700 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 89.90.

It slid by 0.1% to trade at 99,72 versus the euro and also lost 0.5% against the yuan to 12,66 .

Russian central bank said in a statement on Thursday that in the first half of 2024, it will add currency sales of 11.8 billion roubles ($131.00 million) a day to the volume of foreign exchange operations announced by the Russian Finance Ministry.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.43% on the day to $77.48 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were also declining.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.74% at 1,082.84. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.37% lower at 3,090.73.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

