U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,414.00
    +21.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,287.00
    +148.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,031.25
    +86.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.50
    +12.70 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.14
    +0.54 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.80
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3014
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5830
    +0.1950 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,100.56
    +680.29 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.81
    +13.31 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,757.32
    +422.34 (+1.60%)
     

Russian state media is still posting to TikTok a month after the app blocked new content

Taylor Hatmaker
·4 min read

TikTok issued an update Tuesday on its efforts to stem the flow of misinformation about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the company doesn't appear to be effectively implementing its existing policies around the war.

The social network cut off new content originating in Russia in early March in response to a harsh new law in the country criminalizing "fake news" about the invasion, an offense now punishable with lengthy prison sentences. But even with all new content in Russia ostensibly suspended on TikTok, some prominent Russian state media accounts are filling the information gap.

"... Our highest priority is the safety of our employees and our users, and in light of Russia's new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law," the company wrote in a blog post on March 6. TikTok confirmed to TechCrunch that the pause on Russian content from last month remains in place.

TikTok says that it has now added labels to identify content from 49 Russian state-controlled media accounts. Those labels appear as unobtrusive semi-translucent gray boxes at the bottom of the screen and are not visible from account pages on the mobile app. But in spite of carrying labels that identify them as "Russia state-controlled media," some of those accounts continue to post ample new content.

TikTok account @ria_novosti
TikTok account @ria_novosti

Russian state-owned media outlet @ria_novosti on TikTok.

Russian domestic news agency RIA Novosti still shares a daily mix of war and current events content in spite of TikTok restrictions in the country. In recent days, that includes a video accusing the Ukrainian military of denying treatment to a wounded civilian in the besieged city of Mariupol and another implying that Ukraine was to blame for the horrors discovered after Russia withdrew from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

Forbes first reported that RIA Novosti and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonya, both noteworthy nodes in Russian disinformation operations, were still posting to TikTok as of March 7. More than a month later, both accounts are still active in spite of TikTok's stated policy blocking new content from Russia.

Russian state-owned outlet Sputnik Video's last TikTok post was on March 29, while Sputnik's Spanish language account @sputnik.mundo last posted three days ago, warning of supposed plans by "neo n@zis ucranianos" to blow up a chemical warehouse in Donetsk — an ominous message given suspicions that Russia itself could turn to chemical weapons during the coming phase of the war. Russia Today, probably the best-known news outlet tied to Russia's government, continued to post war propaganda to TikTok until March 28.

Between late February and the end of March, TikTok says that it removed six networks and 204 accounts around the world for making "coordinated efforts" to sway public opinion about the war while obscuring their true origins. The company's fact checkers have added prompts warning that content couldn't be verified to 5,600 videos related to the invasion of Ukraine and removed 41,191 videos about the war for violating its misinformation policies during the same time period, according to a new blog update from the company. None of the Russian state media videos about the war that TechCrunch viewed were accompanied by fact-checking prompts when viewed or shared.

While TikTok is likely controlling the flow of new content out of Russia by monitoring where users are located, it's not clear why the company would opt to not enforce the rules against accounts it has already linked to the Russian government, even if those accounts used basic workarounds to disguise their location. The company declined to provide comment on the record.

Compared to how other major social networks are handling Russian state media during the country's invasion of Ukraine, TikTok's measures are relatively light touch. YouTube began outright blocking Russian state media outlets globally last month and Facebook and Instagram have implemented their own labels and dampened the ability for those accounts to reach a wide audience. Twitter implemented similar measures for state-backed media in 2020 and is now labeling and downranking any links to Russian state-backed sites.

Facebook and Instagram cut the reach of Russian state media

Twitter’s EU-only geoblocks of Russia Today off to a shaky start

YouTube is now blocking Russia state-affiliated media globally

Recommended Stories

  • Czechs provide free shooting training for local Ukrainians

    BRNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Of the first four shots Olha Dembitska fired from an AK-47 assault rifle in her life, one hit the target. “It’s pretty difficult the first time,” the 22-year-old Ukrainian woman acknowledged. On this occasion, the target was the shape of a human body at a shooting range in the Czech…

  • TikTok worldwide ad revenue soars, surpasses Twitter and Snap combined

    Debra Aho Williamson, Insider Intelligence Principal Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss TikTok's expected ad revenue in 2022, teenagers and average users preferring TikTok over other social media platforms, and concerns over social media use.

  • Ukraine disrupts attempt by Russian hackers to take down energy provider

    The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) has disrupted an attempt by Sandworm, a hacking group known to work for Russia's military intelligence, to take down a Ukrainian energy provider. The Russia-backed hacking group attempted to disconnect the unnamed provider’s electrical substations using a new version of the infamous Industroyer malware, CERT-UA said in a security advisory on Tuesday. Industroyer was used by the Sandworm APT group to cut power in Ukraine in 2016, which left hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity two days before Christmas.

  • Dubai's DEWA utility goes public after raising $6B in IPO

    Dubai’s Water and Electricity Authority, known as DEWA, began trading for the first time on Tuesday, after raising just over $6 billion during its initial public offering, making it the second largest offering ever in the Middle East. While that figure still trails far below the record $29.4 billion raised by Saudi oil giant Aramco, it marks an inflection point for Dubai at a time when high oil prices are buoying the economies and spending power of energy-producing Gulf Arab states. The government-owned utility opened trading on Dubai's stock exchange with a market cap of 124 billion dirhams, or what is roughly $33.7 billion.

  • Going to a home Reds game this season? What to know about bag policy, seating chart, more

    Like many other stadiums and venues, Great American Ball Park has its own rules and regulations for attendance, including a bag policy for game-goers.

  • Analysis-Mexican president turns up heat on lawmakers after vote win

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador quickly sought to leverage millions of votes he received in a Sunday referendum on his leadership, urging lawmakers to pass an electricity bill, arguing that not backing it would be tantamount to "treason." Having initiated a recall referendum on whether he should stay in power, Lopez Obrador was backed by over 90% of voters, even though the vast majority stayed at home. Celebrating the unprecedented vote as a "total success" Lopez Obrador congratulated the public for supporting him, saying the tallies had historic importance, contrasting them with past votes for the opposition.

  • Biden Administration Launches $1 Billion Conservation Program

    The Biden administration has launched a $1 billion program to advance its goal of conserving 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Western Balkans figures

    The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on seven people in the Western Balkans it accused of being a "threat to regional stability," including the last president of the short-lived state union of Serbia and Montenegro. The U.S. Treasury Department targeted Svetozar Marovic, who also served as former deputy president of the Montenegro Democratic Party of Socialists until 2015, and was arrested in 2015 by Montenegro authorities over suspected involvement in corruption cases relating to construction projects. He signed two plea deals in 2016 admitting to all corruption charges against him, the department said, but fled to Serbia before serving his sentence.

  • EXPLAINER: New front, same challenges for Russian offensive

    Russia is readying a massive, new offensive in eastern Ukraine, hoping to reverse its fortunes on the battlefield after a catastrophic start to seven weeks of war. A long convoy of combat vehicles has jammed highways across northeastern Ukraine in preparation for an attack that could begin within days, and the Kremlin has named a general known for overseeing Moscow's campaign in Syria to lead it. A look at Russia's military objectives and challenges it faces.

  • LeBron James would take less money to play with Bronny

    As he has made abundantly clear of late, he'll do everything he can to play with his son, Bronny Jr., when and if he makes the jump to the NBA (in the summer of 2024, at the earliest). Signing one-year deals is a surefire way to avoid any ...

  • Oil Could Be At 65-75$ Per Barrel Sooner Than Many Think

    A combination of bearish oil price factors remain, including the US need to see oil lower, and the true extent of the Russia-Ukraine war premium has been underestimated, with oil trading at around US$65 per barrel when the true premium began

  • Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met

    Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses. Russian troops, thwarted in their push toward Ukraine's capital, are now focusing on the eastern Donbas region, where Ukraine said Tuesday it was investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops.

  • Letters to the Editor: April 12, 2022

    Readers share their views on Vero Beach Community Complex; folks looking out for others; 'tribal discontent'; and the Garden Club's gifts to community

  • Tropical storm Megi leaves dozens dead in Philippines

    STORY: Rescue workers in the Philippines were trudging through floodwater on Tuesday trying to reach survivors of tropical storm Megi.Philippine authorities said the day before at least 25 people had been killed in landslides and floods.The storm hit the eastern and southern coasts on Sunday bringing sustained winds of up to 40 miles an hour.One of the worst hit areas was the eastern province of Leyte, where the bodies of 22 people were recovered after being buried under a landslide.Elsewhere - in the town of Panitan - the streets were under water on Tuesday.Residents were seen carrying their home appliances through floodwater up to their knees.Megi is the first storm to hit the Philippines in 2022, which sees around 20 of them a year.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepen

  • GOP Pollster: Republican Leaders Are Mocking 'Child' Trump Behind His Back

    Trump "isn’t the same man he was a year ago," Frank Luntz told The Daily Beast.

  • Fed’s Brainard Surprised by Moderation in This Inflation Gauge

    Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank is committed to bringing inflation to the 2% level.

  • Russia Airs Its Ultimate ‘Revenge Plan’ for America

    Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesAs Russia’s war of aggression continues to ravage its neighbor, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus has been more blatant than ever in outlining the country’s goals for its biggest nemesis: the U.S.Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. Though AP reported that “it is not

  • Fed’s Best Path Is to Hike Rates to Neutral Rapidly, Barkin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve should raise interest rates to the neutral range as quickly as possible and can move above that should price pressures persist, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns I