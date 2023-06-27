Russian super-rich flock to booming Dubai

Dubai

Dubai has defied a global downturn in the fortunes of the super rich after becoming a haven for Russian money.

The United Arab Emirates was the strongest growing market for private wealth in 2022, with assets under management hitting half a trillion dollars.

The region was the biggest beneficiary of a rush of Russian assets from Europe after sanctions were imposed on Vladimir Putin’s regime in the wake of the Ukraine war.

The UAE also attracted a wave of cash from elsewhere in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa.

Financial wealth in the Emirates is expected to hit $800m (£629m) in 2027 with an annual growth rate of almost 10pc, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The consultancy added that Russia was a particular source of this growth.

Analysts pointed to the UAE’s low regulatory barriers for launching businesses and investing in real estate as a key reason for the growth.

The UAE, which has no income tax, has been booming as a result, with property prices up 63pc in Dubai since the start of 2022.

Surigng wealth in the Middle East defied a wider downturn for the world’s super-rich as their fortunes were hit by rising inflation, poor performance on the markets and geopolitical uncertainty.

After nearly 15 years of steady expansion following the global financial crisis, private wealth slid 4pc in 2022 to $255 trillion.

North America was the hardest hit, with financial wealth dropping more than 8pc to $116 trillion. Western Europe suffered a decline of 3pc.

The downturn followed a strong year in 2021, when financial wealth rose by more than 10pc – one of the sharpest rises in over a decade.

However, the market is expected to rebound in 2023 by roughly 5pc to reach $267 trillion.

The report cited an expected improvement in the macroeconomic outlook, further reopenings in China following strict Covid lockdowns, a rebound in stock markets and growth in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Despite the market turbulence, ultra-wealthy individuals also continued to pour cash into investments such as property, art, jewellery, rare antiques and fine wine.

The global value of these so-called real assets grew 5.5pc last year to reach $261 trillion.

Combining both financial and real assets, overall global wealth hit $516 trillion – an increase of more than 1pc.

The report also found that while Switzerland remains the most attractive destination for wealth management, it is set to be overtaken by Hong Kong, which has achieved the highest growth in assets over the last five years.

