U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.50
    +13.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,931.00
    +51.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,887.25
    +91.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.10
    +9.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.84
    +0.84 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.70
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    -0.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1899
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.08
    +1.85 (+9.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8330
    -0.1040 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,440.70
    +162.89 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,162.84
    -11.37 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,745.84
    -33.84 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

Hacker who tried to extort Tesla pleads guilty

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

A Russian national accused of trying to hack and extort Tesla has pleaded guilty, avoiding a jury trial and a possible long stay in prison, The Record has reported. Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov will be sentenced to the charge of "conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer" (i.e., hacking), according to the plea deal

The original DoJ complaint reads like a (bad) spy movie. In the summer of 2020, Kriuchkov traveled to the US at the behest of a Russian cybercrime gang and contacted a Russian-speaking worker at the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada. Kriuchkov allegedly proposed to pay the employee $1 million to deliver malware to computer systems at the Gigafactory. He and his associates supposedly planned to extract data from the network and threaten to release it if Tesla didn’t pay a ransom.

The employee immediately informed Tesla about this brilliant scheme and the company contacted the FBI. Agents launched a sting operation and arrested Kriuchkov as he was attempting to leave the US. Kriuchkov would have received $250,000 for recruiting the employee, according to FBI recordings. 

Kriuchkov originally pleaded not guilty to the charges filed on September 3, 2020. A jury trial was planned for September 2021, and if found guilty, he could have faced to up five years in jail, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. With the guilty plea, however, Kriuchkov is now looking at between four and 10 months with three years of supervised release. He'll receive no fine but must pay Tesla $14,824.88 in restitution. The plea deal is subject to prosecutorial approval and the hearing is set for May 10th, 2021. 

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Slump Amid Inflation Concern; Oil Tumbles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell from record highs, oil slumped and Treasury yields touched some of the highest levels in more than a year amid concern the Federal Reserve risks letting inflation accelerate.The rout in risk assets picked up in the afternoon, starting with a selloff in crude. Oil plunged 8% on concern new restrictions in Europe will hamper demand. Two weeks ago it soared past $65 a barrel to the highest in almost two years.The spike in Treasury yields dented demand for tech shares with high valuations, sending the Nasdaq 100 Index tumbling 3.1%. Swings in asset prices also picked up as they often do around major expirations of options and futures contracts, such as tomorrow’s ‘quadruple witching’ event.“We’re seeing a pattern where an uncomfortable spike in the 10-year Treasury reminds equity investors that their tech stocks are trading well above average,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Ten-year Treasury yields climbed to 1.75% for the first time since January 2020, while the 30-year breached 2.5% for the first time since August 2019 in the wake of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s apparent willingness to keep pumping support into the economy and let it run hotter has spurred bets on faster growth and inflation, sending market expectations of price pressures to multi-year highs.Oil plunged as vaccination efforts in some parts of the world stalled, casting uncertainty over the speed of an economic recovery and a full rebound in global oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year.Read: Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on InflationIn Asia and Europe, stocks were boosted by lingering enthusiasm from the Fed’s outlook for stronger growth. Automakers and banks, which tend to outperform during cyclical upswings, were higher in Europe. Japan’s Topix jumped past the 2,000 mark for the first time since 1991, becoming the region’s top-performing major equity index this year.Japan’s government bond yields rose on a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan is considering widening the trading range around the 10-year target, which could spur concerns about policy tightening.These are some key events this week:Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are some of the moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock and Vanguard Among Firms Democrats Ask About Diversity

    (Bloomberg) -- House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters wants BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc. and other big asset managers to turn over data on their firms’ hiring of women and minorities, expanding on a similar request she previously made to Wall Street banks.Waters and fellow Democrat Representative Joyce Beatty sought the information from the 31 largest U.S. investment firms, all of which manage at least $400 billion, according to a statement from the committee Thursday. In addition to BlackRock and Vanguard, State Street Corp. and Fidelity Investments Inc. were also among companies that received the request.“Investment firms have failed to prioritize diversity and inclusion on their staffs and boards, and have also failed to prioritize doing business with diverse-owned asset managers,” Waters said in the statement.The announcement came hours after Beatty, the chairwoman of the panel’s Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion, concluded a hearing on diversity with witnesses including New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Anne Simpson, a director for sustainable investments for the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. The panel also discussed legislation that would increase diversity at financial firms.Beatty convened the hearing to shine a spotlight on the potential consequences of not having data on diversity and to discuss legislation that would require mandatory disclosure of such information, according to a memo by committee staff. Many public companies haven’t shared their diversity metrics, which could leave shareholders uninformed about investment risks, according to the memo.Waters of California and Ohio’s Beatty sent letters to the top U.S. banks seeking diversity data. In February 2020, they released a report and that found only 23 of the 44 largest lenders publicly disclose such information.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock, Lombard Say Faster Inflation Calls Are Premature

    (Bloomberg) -- Market expectations for a sustained rise in inflation and withdrawal of policy support are misplaced, creating buying opportunities in corporate bonds, according to BlackRock Inc. and Lombard Odier.In an environment where growth is picking up but price gains likely to be transient, Lombard favors longer-dated corporate debt in China and India, said Dhiraj Bajaj, head of Asia credit. BlackRock likes high-yield corporate paper and Chinese securities, according to Neeraj Seth, head of Asian credit in Singapore.The growing debate over the global inflation outlook is dividing investors into two camps, with Bill Gross and Bridgewater Associates primed for price pressures to shoot higher, while others argue that the recent market selloff on those fears will correct. Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve’s projection for the policy outlook Wednesday for clues to back up their arguments.“Fears of inflation and more importantly concerns on Fed policy shifts are premature,” Neeraj Seth, BlackRock’s head of Asian credit in Singapore, said in an interview. While short-term price growth may accelerate as economies re-open, the trend is likely to prove “transitory,” he said.Others including Pacific Investment Management Co. and Guggenheim Investments have also argued that a breakout in inflation and interest-rate risks are overplayed. Guggenheim’s latest note said data show underlying price gains are slowing. Aberdeen Standard Investments expects some inflation in the U.S., though it won’t be “sky high.”In Europe too, any pickup in consumer prices may be fleeting. “If you look through all of the noise, the pandemic is ultimately deflationary and that will at some point show in the numbers,” ING analysts including Carsten Brzeski wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. They see inflation in the euro-zone increasing over coming months before falling well below 2% in 2022.For both Seth and Bajaj, the recent selloff and their longer-term views on inflation mean that there are opportunities to add to their holdings. Corporate bonds are now cheaper, according to Bajaj.Credit “has become more attractive since the start of the year -- there’s no question about that,” he said. “The most logical thing to do is to buy more or to increase duration.”Increase DurationIn his Asia Value Bond fund, which has beaten 96% of its peers in the past three years, duration has been increased to 1.4 years above the benchmark since the start of 2021. Bajaj said he plans to buy more longer-dated bonds if Treasury yields rise toward 1.8% to 1.9%, adding that the worst of the selloff is probably over.“For the higher quality high-yield and investment grade, we are increasing duration,” said Bajaj. “But for the lower quality emerging markets and the frontier markets, we’ve reduced exposure since the end of last year.”Bridgewater Co-CIO Sees Inflation Spiral Forcing Fed Into ActionTreasury yields traded above 1.64% on Wednesday, the highest in more than a year, with some forecasting that it could climb toward 2%. U.S. 10-year breakevens -- a gauge of the bond market’s inflation expectations -- traded above 2.30%, the highest level since 2014.“As the dust settles in the wake of today’s FOMC, we will be focusing upon whether any additional back-up in yields is accompanied by a further widening of breakevens,” said Richard McGuire, the head of rates strategy at Rabobank. “If so then this argues that the move higher in rates is sustainable.”But as long as U.S. yields don’t rise in a chaotic fashion, risk assets including emerging-market and high-yield corporate debt are expected to outperform, according to BlackRock’s Seth. “Rates can drift higher and still remain a positive backdrop for the risk assets, as long as the vulnerability is under control,” he said.A Bloomberg Barclays index on global credit returns has gained 11% over the past year, compared with a loss of 2% for a gauge tracking Treasuries. BlackRock switched to a neutral duration position in February from underweight. The fund likes notes sold by Chinese real estate companies and the nation’s onshore bonds.“The lack of correlation with the rest of the global developed markets also provides a diversification benefit,” Seth said of Chinese debt.(Adds comment from ING, Rabobank in sixth, 12th paragraphs; context in 11th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOJ Carves Out More Flexibility for Longer Inflation Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan unveiled a set of carefully crafted policy tweaks aimed at giving itself more flexibility to keep up its long quest to revive inflation.The bank set out a wider-than-previously-thought movement range for bond yields and scrapped a buying target for stock funds at the end of a three-month policy review.While the currency and bond markets largely took the moves in stride, the BOJ’s decision to focus its purchasing of exchange-traded funds on the wider Topix index drove down shares on the Nikkei 225.Read More: Bank of Japan Brings End to Decade-Long Buying of the Nikkei 225Many of the tweaks will give the BOJ greater scope to buy fewer assets and could be viewed as a stepping back from stimulus, but the central bank characterized the changes as shoring up the effectiveness and sustainability of its measures over the longer run.The BOJ also tried to show its readiness to add stimulus if needed by offering lending incentives that would increase in size if it lowered interest rates.At a press briefing, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the BOJ’s existing framework was the right one for the job of lifting prices in Japan and shouldn’t be written off because the 2% goal has yet to be reached.Kuroda’s task of building more support for his stimulus while avoiding the impression that he’s backpedaling hasn’t been made any easier by global peers that have kept the pedal on stimulus.The European Central Bank last week made clear it plans to buy more bonds and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected near-zero rates at least through 2023, despite improved forecasts for inflation, employment and growth.“The BOJ is trying hard to strike a balance on a very tight rope between side effects and the need to continue easing,” said Tetsufumi Yamakawa, head of Japan economic research at Barclays PLC and a former BOJ official. “Even though its easing commitment is clear, by trying to reduce the side effects of stimulus, the BOJ clearly differs from the Fed and the ECB.”While leaving its main policy rates unchanged, the bank said the band around its 10-year bond yield target was around 0.25% either side of zero, according to a statement Friday. Until now the range had been assumed to be around 0.2% based on Kuroda’s comments.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The new scheme to soften the blow to bank lending from a cut to the negative short-term rate is a step in the right direction in helping banks cope were it to take the rate further down. That said, the BOJ hasn’t demonstrated how negative interest rates are an effective means to boost inflation and the economy.”--Yuki Masujima, economistTo read the full report, click here.Kuroda said the bank had become increasingly concerned about the functioning of the bond market given that yield movements had become much smaller than the BOJ’s range. The bank felt a need to specify where the guardrails were, he said, denying that they’d been widened.“We merely clarified what we’ve already said in the past in slightly broader terms,” Kuroda said.In a lengthy analysis of the impact of interest rate fluctuations on business investment, the BOJ concluded that capital spending is largely unaffected by moves that don’t go beyond 0.5 percentage point. That led Tom Learmouth at Capital Economics to conclude that the bank would widen its band further going ahead, though Kuroda said there were no such plans.The BOJ also ditched its 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) guide for annual purchases of exchange-traded funds, while sticking with an upper limit of 12 trillion yen so it can still step into the market if sentiment takes a turn for the worse. The switch to the broader Topix index was aimed to avoid ownership of too much stock in individual companies, Kuroda said.One casuality of the move was Fast Retailing Co., which has been the largest stock on the Nikkei for the last decade. Shares of the Uniqlo operator tumbled after the announcement.The BOJ’s new lending incentives and a plan to adjust its three-tier reserve system if it cuts its target rates were aimed at changing the perception it cannot lower its negative rate due to the impact it would have on struggling regional banks. Kuroda said the BOJ still hadn’t reached a limit on how low it could go.Utlimately, the scope for ekeing out Friday’s changes owes much to a recent weakening of the yen, as recent jumps in U.S. Treasury yields far outran those in Japan, where they are held down by the central bank. The wider difference in rates contributed to the yen reaching the 109 mark against the dollar compared with a much stronger 102.7 at the start of the year.A weaker yen helps boost the profits of Japan’s exporters while generating some upward pressure on prices via more expensive imports.“The BOJ couldn’t really hope for much better timing,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute ahead of Friday’s decision. “The yen isn’t gonna break through the symbolic 100 mark against the dollar, even if the result of the review is seen as backtracking from stimulus.”While the pandemic unleashed a huge wave of central bank and government support for economies, businesses and households, it caught the BOJ already at full stretch after years of stimulus to ignite price growth. The pile of assets accumulated by the BOJ in its inflation fight was already bigger than the world’s third-largest economy when Covid-19 struck.The urgency for the BOJ to create extra breathing space to run stimulus for longer became more apparent at the end of last year as prices fell at the fastest pace in a decade and the bank became the largest holder of Japanese stocks as well as bonds. Extra flexibility created now could also make an eventual tilt toward the exit door from easy money a fraction easier.“The BOJ’s difficult contortions around its policy settings show the broader difficulty of exiting from unconventional policy measures without alarming the market,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.(Updates with Kuroda’s comments from briefing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Arabia Pays More Aramco IPO Fees as Wall Street Misses Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia recently paid around $50 million of extra fees to banks on the record-breaking listing of state oil company Aramco, with most of the cash going to local underwriters after Wall Street firms were sidelined, people familiar with the matter said.The discretionary incentive fee -- doled out to reward banks for the amount of orders they brought in -- was transferred to arrangers of the 2019 share sale in the last couple months, according to the people. The payments totalled about 0.25% of the money raised from institutional investors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The additional money brings the sum that the kingdom paid to the banks on the $29.4 billion initial public offering to just over $100 million, a tiny figure sum by global standards. T-Mobile US Inc. paid roughly twice that amount last year for a share sale that was about half the size of the Aramco offering, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It wasn’t immediately clear why it took Saudi Arabia so long after the IPO to pay the final fees. Aramco declined to comment.Saudi Arabia initially paid a combined $64 million in base fees to the IPO arrangers, with the top foreign banks on the deal getting about 13 million riyals ($3.5 million) each, Bloomberg News reported earlier. The kingdom didn’t need the Wall Street firms’ international networks after it scrapped roadshows outside the Middle East, turning instead to local retail buyers and wealthy families to shore up the deal.The world’s biggest investment banks spent several years building up their Saudi presence in the hopes of winning a role on the Aramco IPO, which Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had said would value the company at $2 trillion. In the end, he had to make do with a valuation of $1.7 trillion, while international investment banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were relegated to minor roles on the deal after puncturing the prince’s valuation hopes.NCB Capital, Samba Financial Group and HSBC Holdings Plc’s local unit led the IPO process after that, with other Saudi banks also helping bring in orders from domestic investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World’s Longest-Lasting Negative Rate Regime Is Getting a Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s central bank will switch from operating one negative interest rate to three by the end of this week, joining several other peers that have overhauled frameworks in a bid to fine-tune their policy levers.The Copenhagen-based Nationalbank, whose subzero monetary stance since 2012 is the longest-lasting such experiment, is bringing into effect changes to its regime that it announced to investors last Thursday. Its overnight deposit rate and its key deposit rate will now both be at -0.5%, while its lending rate will be at -0.35%.The measures are designed to help fulfill the central bank’s sole mandate of protecting the krone’s peg to the euro, responding to fluctuations in money-market rates that flowed from the wide spread in its rates. The revamp is just one of many tweaks by counterparts in recent years aimed at enhancing control of monetary policy using multiple levers.In Denmark, the spread between the central bank’s key lending and deposits rates has been gaping for more than half a decade, leading to market vacillations that hindered the defense of the peg, according to Daniel Brodsgaard, a fixed income analyst at Danske Bank A/S. The changes are a shift in approach that more broadly applies subzero policy.“The central bank has for some unknown reason been against having a negative repo rate,” Brodsgaard said. “The wide corridor issue is not a negative-rate phenomenon, since we can see now it can be easily solved by just making the corridor tighter even when rates are negative.”Trouble associated with the too-wide spread hit Denmark last March, when market turmoil struck as the potential scope of the pandemic sank in, and the central bank was forced to intervene to support the currency peg, Governor Lars Rohde said. He expressed confidence this week that the rate changes will have the desired effect.“I think those dealing with liquidity will say ‘OK, now the expected fluctuations in money-market interest rates may be small and almost negligible,”’ he said on Wednesday.In the years since Denmark first went negative in 2012, mortgage rates have touched or fallen below zero. Banks now charge for deposits, after starting with businesses and in recent years moving on to retail customers. Most recently, some said that clients would incur costs for holding as little as $16,000.The multiple levers of monetary policy applied in Denmark show a level of complexity that is usual for central banks trying to stimulate economies in an era of open markets, weak inflation and ultra-low real rates. Here’s a quick look at some other recent framework changes by regional counterparts.HungaryThe Hungarian central bank has pro-actively tweaked its money-market regime over several years and is the only monetary authority in the European Union to have raised interest rates since the start of the pandemic.In the most recent tweak of its regime last April, it started 1-week deposit tenders, which have now become the most influential tool to drain excess liquidity in the economy. The 0.75% rate currently offered is higher than the 0.6% base rate set monthly on required reserves.SwitzerlandDenmark’s subzero policy may be the longest-lasting, but Switzerland’s has the deepest, with an interest rate of -0.75%. That so-called Swiss National Bank policy rate was instituted in June 2019 to replace a target range for three-month Libor, which had been set with an identical midpoint. The phasing out of Libor rates had motivated the central bank to create a new benchmark.TurkeySince 2013, Turkey’s central bank has repeatedly resorted to a framework of multiple interest rates to be able to tighten monetary policy without receiving the ire of politicians led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has an unorthodox view on the relationship between the cost of borrowing and inflation.Current governor Naci Agbal simplified that framework after taking over the institution in November and has since raised the policy rate of one-week repo by 875 basis points to 19%, offering investors some of the highest real rates among peers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio Says Inflation Heightens Risk of an Earlier Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated.“Think of the economy as being like an individual and their pulse is dropping,” Dalio said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg TV. “When the pulse is dropping the doctors come running in with the stimulant and they inject the stimulant. Now that the economy is rebounding inflation pressures are rebounding.”Dalio’s remarks are in line with comments Greg Jensen, his co-chief investment officer, made this week. He said that he expected economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than either markets or the Fed are expecting.Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence that it has fully healed from Covid-19.“Our basic situation is that we are spending a lot more money than we’re earning,” Dalio said in the interview.In a LinkedIn post this week, Dalio wrote that “the economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”He also said in the post that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian emerging markets, including China, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Dalio’s flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, lost about 1% so far this year, following a record 12.6% decline in 2020. The $150 billion firm saw several institutional clients pull their money in the wake of the poor performance last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey’s Central Bank Rewards Lira Traders With Rate-Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The lira surged after Turkey’s central bank hiked interest rates more than forecast, driving home Governor Naci Agbal’s pledge to tame inflation and defend the currency.The Monetary Policy Committee lifted the one-week repo rate to 19%, double the 100-basis-points hike predicted in a Bloomberg survey of 24 analysts. That sparked the biggest intraday advance in more than a week for the lira, making it the best performer in emerging markets on Thursday.Despite “political pressure” against further increases, Agbal “delivered a resounding home run,” said Phoenix Kalen, London-based director of emerging-market strategy at Societe Generale.The increase “will go a long way toward bolstering both retail and foreign-investor confidence that the central bank under Governor Agbal will stay engaged in addressing deterioration in inflation expectations,” she said.The pace of price growth in Turkey accelerated for a fifth month in February as oil rallied and the impact of last year’s lira weakness lingered. The currency has taken one of the worst hit among peers from climbing U.S. Treasury yields, and its 7.6% drop since mid-February added to calls for Agbal to backstop the market with higher rates.Inflationary risks prompted a “front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening,” the central bank said in a statement accompanying its decision.Market Snapshot:The lira traded 2.4% higher at 7.3212 per dollar at 3.17 p.m. in New York The yield on 10-year dollar-denominated government bonds fell by ~7 basis points to 5.95%, while the Borsa Istanbul Banks Index rose 2.2%Credit default swaps dropped 17bps to 308, the biggest decline since November on a closing basisOil prices skyrocketed from below $20 a barrel at the height of global coronavirus lockdowns last year to nearly $70, adding to a range of inflationary pressures building in the economy.After taking over in November, Agbal ended a complicated funding structure and hiked the one-week repo rate by 675 basis points, boosting the bank’s credibility among investors.Despite the recent decline, the lira has strengthened around 14% under his watch, as expectations grow that Turkey’s returning to more orthodox monetary policy. He stood pat in the first two meetings of this year, opting for hawkish messages.The governor has pledged to maintain a tight monetary policy stance until he meets his 5% inflation target, no earlier than 2023. The Turkish statistics agency will publish March inflation data on April 5.Thursday’s hike removes “any doubts on credibility,” said Onur Ilgen, the head of treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey in Istanbul. “This strong action will definitely help lira to gain in coming weeks.”(Updates lira prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Will Try Not to Rattle the Market While Maintaining Policy

    The Fed could signal an intention to maintain low interest rates, cushioning gold’s losses and providing some support.

  • SoftBank Seeks $1.2 Billion in Greensill Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital owes $1.15 billion to SoftBank Group Corp., people familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese institution emerges as one of the main creditors to the collapsed supply chain finance firm.A total value of claims for more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion) was submitted on behalf of Greensill’s creditors, administrator Grant Thornton said in a statement Friday after a call between creditors concluded. Another meeting is set for April 22 when creditors will have the opportunity to vote on Greensill’s future.The first creditors meeting for Lex Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance business in Australia on Friday lasted 55 minutes, with 59 creditors in attendance with their representatives. The Association of German Banks as well as German and Australian securities regulators were also on the call, led by Matt Byrnes, a partner at Grant Thornton.Some 34 individual creditors have submitted claims, excluding employees, though this number may increase as further claims are made during the administration, the Grant Thornton statement said.The administrators were also aware of a contingent claim from the Association of German Banks that could be in the order of about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Grant Thornton said in a statement. This has not been formally verified by the administrators, according to the statement. There is a concurrent administration process running in Germany for Greensill Bank AG, a subsidiary of Greensill Capital.Nominal ClaimsAmong the creditors to Greensill Capital were insurers Bond and Credit Co. and its owner Tokio Marine, which put in nominal claims for $1 each until they work out how much they are owed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the meeting was private.BCC’s previous owner, Insurance Australia Group Ltd., submitted a claim for about A$20,000 to cover its legal fees for a court dispute with Greensill that was heard in Sydney on March 1, according to a different person with knowledge of the matter.The Peter Greensill Trust, a creditor which represents CEO Lex Greensill and his brothers Peter and Andrew, is seeking $60 million.Startup Earnd, which Greensill bought a controlling stake in last year, was another creditor. The administrator is considering options for that firm that may include a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.Greensill filed for insolvency in the U.K. last week amid concerns over the valuation of its assets. Key backers from Credit Suisse Group AG to SoftBank had signaled doubts over loans made by the firm.SoftBank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. SoftBank’s Vision Fund put $1.5 billion into Greensill in 2019. It’s written down the valuation and is considering dropping it close to zero, people familiar with the matter have said.Now, the repercussions are hitting banks and investors across Europe. Credit Suisse this week said it would suspend bonus payments for some top managers and weigh clawbacks as it tries to contain the fallout from its involvement with Greensill.The Swiss lender said it’s expecting defaults in a $10 billion group of supply-chain funds that it ran with Greensill and that so far it has only recovered about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm. It also submitted a creditor’s claim.(Adds creditor details from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Falls as Yields Rise After Fed Meeting; Base Metals Slip

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined as Treasury yields reached their highest in more than a year, continuing their climb after being briefly held back by the Federal Reserve’s dovish words. Most base metals also fell.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues remained dovish at the end of their meeting Wednesday, despite upgrading their U.S. economic outlook and mounting inflation worries in financial markets. While more Fed officials saw an earlier start to the withdrawal of ultra-easy monetary policy, Powell stressed this remains a minority view.That message helped briefly stem the relentless rise of bond rates, which have been putting pressure on non-interest-bearing gold this year. The haven has made a weak start to 2021 as investors position for the end of the pandemic. A resurgent dollar, driven by expectations that U.S. growth will outpace gains in other countries, also hurt bullion and base metals including zinc on Thursday.“The U.S. bond market was not particularly reassured by the Fed’s outlook,” Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, said in a note. “Clearly, markets are concerned that the Fed ‘could get it wrong’ in that inflation may not fall back as easily as it expects, especially on the factory-input side of things, where costs are soaring.”Powell said price increases this year are likely to be transient and won’t mark progress toward the Fed’s long-term goals. He added that current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against the surge in Treasury yields.“Gold has, despite the outlook for higher inflation as the Fed allows the economy to run red hot, traded lower today as yields continue to climb,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. The Fed allowing inflation to rise should support a turnaround, “but first we need to scale $1,765 an ounce which has become a level that many are watching,” he said.Meanwhile, holdings in exchange-traded funds have fallen in every session since mid-February for the longest decline on record. The selloff from ETFs, which helped gold touch its record price in August, has proved a major headwind for bullion this year.Spot gold declined 0.7% to $1,733.14 an ounce by 2:36 p.m. in New York, after advancing 0.8% on Wednesday. Futures for April delivery advanced 0.3% to settle at $1,732.50 an ounce. Spot silver also fell while platinum was little changed.Palladium rose as much as 7%, the most since May. It has risen about 12% over the past three sessions after MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, the world’s largest producer of the metal, lowered its 2021 production guidance for due to flooding at two of its Arctic mines.Zinc slipped 1.2% to settle at $2,792 a metric ton, pacing declines among base metals traded in London. Copper inched lower, while tin advanced for a second straight day.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Smart stock investing shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human, after all, making it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember the advice of Warren Buffett: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” What Buffett is advocating is the oldest of market advice: buy low and sell high. Taking this into consideration, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts are recommending to ‘buy the dip.’ Let's take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We'll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which makes use of online networking to connect patients with doctors for non-emergency matters, including ear-nose-throat issues, lab referrals, basic medical advice and diagnoses, and prescription refills for non-addictive medications. In the company’s words, it’s “remote house calls by primary care doctors,” using digital technology to offer an old-fashioned service. Teladoc’s service is in high demand, and the corona year saw the company thrive – its business model was a perfect fit for COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Full-year revenues in 2020 grew 98% year-over-year, to 1.09 billion, and total patient visits increased by 156%, to 10.6 million. In addition, the company in October completed its merger with competitor Livongo, in a deal worth $18.5 billion. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladoc’s capabilities and potential patient base, it also meant the company incurred large costs during Q4. Teladoc had to pay up in cash for the merger, and as a result, the Q4 earnings results showed a heavy EPS loss of $3.07 per share. In addition to the Q4 net loss, investors are also worried by the 2021 membership guidance. Specifically, the figure is likely to be between 52 million and 54 million, which implies growth of +3.4-7.4% year-over-year. This is way down from +40% in 2020 and +61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% since its recent peak in mid-February, but Canaccord's 5-star analyst Richard Close says to 'buy this dip.' “Bright spots such as multi-product sales, increasing utilization, new registration strength, and visit growth in noninfectious areas trump the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have presented themselves in the past to jump into (or accumulate shares of) Teladoc -- we believe this is one of the opportunities,” Close confidently noted. Close backs these comments with a Buy rating and $330 price target that implies an upside of 78% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has engendered plenty of Wall Street interest. There are 21 reviews on the stock, of which 13 are to Buy and 8 are to Hold, giving TDOC a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $185.43, while its $255.05 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~38%. (See TDOC stock analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we'll move on to the mining industry, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the next best thing to owning the gold. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian gold miner in the business for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s Q4 report detailed over 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $771 per ounce – against an ‘all-in sustaining cost’ of $985 per ounce. That quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year 2020. Total gold production came in at more than 1.73 million ounces, the top end of the previously published yearly guidance, and the production cost per ounce, $838, was well below the year’s all-in sustaining cost of $1,051 per ounce. High production – the fourth quarter number was a company record – led to high income. Agnico reported Q4 net income of $205.2 million, which came out to 85 cents per share. For the full year, income came in at $511.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This figure included the 9-cent per share loss in Q1, and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite the strong 2020 full-year figures, AEM shares have slipped since the earnings release, falling some 21% of their value. While the company is profitable, and production is meeting expectations, earnings in Q4 were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Covering this stock for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes, “In our view, the market reaction on the back of quarterly earnings was overdone and we would recommend investors add to positions on the dip… We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong reserve replenishment and resource additions in a COVID impacted year), project pipeline, and strong management.” In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $104 to go along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Her target implies a one-year upside potential of 73% from current levels. (To watch Soni’s track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle gets a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 Buys against 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $60.12 and their $85.62 average price target implies a 42% upside potential for the coming year. (See AEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based, online real estate broker, with a business model based on modest fees (in the 1% to 3%) for sellers to list their homes and for closing the sale. The company aims to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue gain in Q4, with the top line reaching $244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was far above the 8-cent net loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Both numbers beat the Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss came in at $18.5 million, or less than one-fourth of the 2019 figure. Since the earnings were released, RDFN shares are down 25%. Investors are somewhat spooked by the company’s Q1 guidance, for a quarterly loss in the $36 million to $39 million range. This is higher than 2020’s total loss, and there is some worry that Redfin is slipping away from profitability. The company is facing growth headwinds from two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be met by a hiring drive, but the second is out of the company’s control – and only partly compensated for by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-star analyst with Wedbush, wrote a note on Redfin titled, ‘Buy the Dip, There’s a Lot to Like Here.’ “The strength in the housing market is continuing to drive material benefits to Redfin, where it is having trouble keeping up with demand. Customers seeking service from agents was +54 y/y, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting tours when an agent was unlikely to be available," Arounian wrote. The analyst added, "Redfin still doesn't have nearly the amount of agents it needs for the level of demand it is seeing and is hiring aggressively to get there. Agent recruiting increased by ~80% for lead agents in Dec/ Jan vs. Sep/Oct. Redfin is also seeing increasing repeat rates and referrals, which can support growth for longer.” To this end, Arounian put a $109 price target on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% one-year upside, and backing his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here) Redfin’s shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a break down of 4 Buys and 6 Holds, for an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is $87.71, implying a 27% upside from the $69.22 trading price. (See RDFN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • VW Becomes Germany’s Most Valuable Company on EV Enthusiasm

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG surpassed SAP SE to become Germany’s most valuable public company, driven by growing investor confidence it can supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric vehicle leader.VW’s preference shares rose 11% on Wednesday in Frankfurt, valuing the automaker at more than 140 billion euros ($166 billion). SAP’s market value slipped to about 127 billion euros.Vaulting past Europe’s biggest software company marks a spectacular comeback for the German industrial giant, which last topped the country’s DAX Index six years ago, shortly before the bruising experience of the diesel-emissions cheating crisis. Several companies have held the title since including Wirecard AG, the financial technology firm that went bust in one of Germany’s biggest accounting scandals.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up for our upcoming Hyperdrive newsletter here.While Tesla remains the world’s most valuable automaker by far at more than $640 billion, VW’s recent rise shows that investors have started to give credit to the most aggressive push into electric cars by a traditional manufacturer.VW’s common shares have soared more than 80% this year while the more liquid preference shares are up more than 50%. The outsize gain in the common stock is partly driven by U.S. retail investor buying and high short interest.Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess this week made back-to-back announcements on how he plans to turn VW into the leading electric-car company, earmarking investments in battery factories and a slew of new plug-in models.The amount of market value VW added this month alone is well over half the total capitalization of Diess’s former employer, BMW AG. The smaller rival on Wednesday set a goal for roughly half of sales to be all-electric by the end of the decade, sending its shares to the highest since Sept. 2018.VW plans also to bolster its software operations to 10,000 staff, making it one of Europe’s biggest technology outfits after SAP, which first snatched the German stock-market crown from Siemens AG in July 2012.(Updates with details on BMW’s electric-car plans in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    Chad Dowshenko grew up watching his father flip properties. Dowshenko, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $791,000 USD, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • No stimulus check yet? 7 possible reasons for your wait

    Check this list to see why you're still waiting for the cash to show up.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? 90 million already arrive, more hitting ‘in the coming weeks’

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.