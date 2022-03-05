Russia's attack on a nuclear plant was unprecedented. Experts now fret about futures once thought 'inconceivable.'

Russia's unprecedented attack on Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant has astonished and worried experts, who are fearful of what the dangerous move could mean as the conflict continues.

Nuclear plants have been attacked and even demolished before, but always when under construction, said Bennett Ramberg, a former foreign affairs officer in the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, and author of "Nuclear Power Plants as Weapons for the Enemy."

"This is the first time there has been an assault on an operating nuclear power facility," he said.

The Zaporizhzhia attack is especially surprising given Russia's experience with the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear reactor disaster, in which at least 28 people were killed and thousands more died later from cancer as a result of radiation.

"What astonished me with regard to the attack was that Mr. Putin was around when Chernobyl took place. Russians of his age are well aware of what happened," Ramberg said.

While caused by operator error, Chernobyl looms as an example of just how much devastation any failure at a nuclear plant can cause.

"It's hard to know exactly what the Russians were thinking, or whether they were thinking at all. Artillery and nuclear facilities really do not go together," said Scott Montgomery, a nuclear power expert and professor at the University of Washington's Jackson School of International Studies.

The threat of armed conflict hadn't been widely considered in safety assessments of operating reactors, said Rodney Ewing, a professor of nuclear security and co-director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University.

"Many of us in the nuclear community find it inconceivable that anyone could directly attack a reactor," he said. "But it seems that inconceivable possibility deserves a lot more attention."

Whether similar dangers await the nation's three other nuclear plants, all still in Ukranian-held territory, is a big unknown. Much depends on the motivations of the Russian troops that attacked Zaporizhzhia.

Was it ordered from above or did troops attack on their own initiative, wondered John Mecklin, editor-in-chief of "The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists."

The military campaign in Ukraine has not gone as Russia expected, which he worries could lead to risky behavior.

"There's a lot of pressure on troops and military leaders to get this done so Vladimir doesn't get upset," Mecklin said. "That a set of negative pressures and problems I don't think we can anticipate."

3 ways attacks on nuclear plants can endanger lives

With the nation's remaining nuclear plants at risk of being taken, there are three scenarios for how possible future attacks could quickly turn dangerous, said Ewing.

Attacks on the plants themselves or nearby areas could knock out the power running the pumps that cool nuclear reactors and run water to the pools where spent nuclear rods are stored. While these plants have diesel-powered backup generators, failing supply lines mean they can't be counted on long-term.

Without power, Ewing said it's easy for the reactors and rods to heat to the point of meltdown, "which would mean fires and the release of radioactive material."

The second scenario involves a direct attack on a reactor's containment structures. While modern nuclear power plants are built to withstand an accidental hit or terrorist strike by an airplane, "they were never designed to withstand military attack," said Ramberg.

The final possibility, and one that has not received as much attention, would be an attack or accidental hit on a spent nuclear fuel facility, said Ewing. Those are located close to reactors but generally not within protective buildings.

The dangers of this spent fuel, still radioactive and hot, cannot be overestimated, Ewing said.

"If you stand one meter away, your lethal dose will come in less than a minute," he said.

Few options to prevent future attacks

The overnight attack violates the "seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety" the International Atomic Energy Agency's first outlined on Thursday. Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said he was ready to travel to Ukraine to meet with Russian and Ukrainian representatives to secure a commitment the nation's nuclear plants will be safe.

So far, Grossi said there has been no release of radiation from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

“But we cannot rely on this good fortune to continue,' he said. "It is high time to stop an armed conflict from putting nuclear facilities at severe risk, potentially endangering the safety of people and the environment in Ukraine and beyond. Words must mean something – it is time for action."

The rules that govern warfare prohibit attacks on installations that contain dangerous forces such as dams and nuclear electrical generating stations.

"The ideal situation would be that all parties would declare a certain area around the nuclear power plants a no-war zone," Ewing said. "And if Russia occupies these plants, one would hope that neither side would use force or weapons or bombing or rockets to win the power plant."

Unfortunately, there's little that can be done if the rules are not followed, he added.

If Ukraine's other nuclear plants are taken by Russian forces, the safest plan would be to allow the Ukrainian staff to stay and run them because of their familiarity with their design and necessary maintenance, said Mecklin.

The other option would be to bring in Russian nuclear crews. Ukraine's nuclear plants are built on Russian models and have similar designs.

"If I were a Russian general, I'd certainly want to have my own nuclear plant operators at these plants, for the obvious reason of the possibility of sabotage," said Ewing.

One possibility to lessen the dangers would be to shut the reactors down or turn the plants to lower capacities. But that would significantly decrease Ukrainians' access to electricity, Montgomery said.

"It's a difficult decision to make. Once the electricity's gone, you don't really have access to modern life," he said.

Nuclear isn't the only concern

Damage to Ukraine's nuclear plants isn't the only energy concern. There are also many conventional power sources near the Zaporizhzhia plant that supply the nation.

Russian forces have already taken over several non-nuclear power plants, including coal-fired and hydroelectric, said Montgomery.

Russia doesn't have to create a radiological crisis to impact Ukraine for years to come, said Murray Jennex, a professor of crisis response at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas and a former U.S. Navy nuclear power propulsion officer.

"Take out the power turbines and it will take two to five years to replace them all," he said. "This will cripple Ukraine's economy and create a humanitarian crisis with continuing rolling blackouts."

