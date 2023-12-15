Russia's central bank pushes interest rates to 16% to try and cool war-time inflation

REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

The Bank of Russia hiked interest rates from 15% to 16% on Friday.

It marked the fifth consecutive hike from policymakers as they attempt to control war-time inflation.

The Kremlin is navigating the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as rising cost pressures on Russians.

The Bank of Russia raised interest rates for the fifth consecutive time Friday, lifting them from 15% to 16%.

That's the highest level since April 2022, and the 100-basis-point move signals a continuation of the Kremlin's bid to cool inflation amid its war with Ukraine.

With the latest policy adjustment, the bank forecasts annual inflation will slow to 4%-4.5% in 2024 from the high end of 2023's 7%-7.5% expected range.

"The return of inflation to target in 2024 and its further stabilization close to 4% assume that tight monetary conditions will be maintained in the economy for a long period," the central bank said in a statement.

Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the Bank of Russia, said in comments after the interest rate announcement that the impact of the ruble's depreciation is having a diminishing impact on inflation, and that pass-through from the exchange rate to consumer prices is nearly over.

Strong demand, however, continues to keep pressures high on services costs, she said.

While the West hit Russia with an array of sanctions after Moscow launched its war on Ukraine, the Kremlin's defense spending and energy exports have kept the economy afloat.

But a tight labor market due to the military's mobilization of more troops as well as an exodus of people out of Russia has helped stoke inflation.

Nabiullina added that, despite global macroeconomic headwinds, domestic economic growth is trending in the right direction, and unemployment dipped to 2.9% in October, an all-time low.

"Geopolitical risks and risks of a slowdown in the world economy still remain and might adversely impact the demand for commodities and, accordingly, the dynamics of the ruble exchange rate," she said, warning that a possible expansion of subsidized lending programs could added inflationary pressure and force rates to be higher for longer.

