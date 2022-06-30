U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,774.75
    -46.50 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,690.00
    -309.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,519.75
    -171.25 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.00
    -22.40 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.84
    +0.06 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0444
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.34
    +0.98 (+3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2710
    -0.2740 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,300.92
    -747.64 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    414.68
    -24.98 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.51
    -129.81 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Gazprom cancels dividend for first time since 1998, shares dive

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
Gazprom logo is seen on station in Sofia
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OGZPY

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has decided not to pay dividends on last year's results, the first time it will not pay out since 1998, sending its shares plunging 24%.

"The shareholders decided that in the current situation it is not advisable to pay dividends based on the 2021 results," Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov said.

"Gazprom's priorities currently are implementation of its investment program, including Russian regional gasification," he said.

Gazprom shares plunged 24% on the decision, which reversed a board recommendation to pay a dividend of 52.53 roubles per share in what would have been its biggest payout.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Recession fears creep into ECB thinking at summer conference

    European Central Bank policymakers put on a brave face at their annual gathering in the hills above the Portuguese capital and forecast further economic expansion despite looming gas shortages, but in private conversations recession fears were increasingly dominant. Growth has slowed sharply this year amid the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, negating the economic rebound from pandemic lockdowns and raising the risk that any further escalation in the conflict could choke off whatever growth is still left. That would complicate life for the ECB, which is preparing for its first interest rate hike in over a decade to curb inflation, because policy tightening in a recession risks exacerbating the downturn.

  • Czech firm PPF aims to exit China, wants partners for Europe acquisitions

    Czech investment group PPF, controlled by the wife of billionaire founder Petr Kellner who died last year, aims to divest its once flagship consumer lending business in China and focus acquisitions on Europe, Chief Executive Jiri Smejc said. PPF, which posted 239 million euro ($251 million) profit last year and had assets of 42.2 billion euros, also wants to find partners for its Home Credit consumer lending operations in southeast Asia to secure cheap and stable funding, he said.

  • Veteran Captured While Fighting in Ukraine Speaks to Family

    Family members of Alexander Drueke, one of two veterans captured while fighting in eastern Ukraine earlier this month who is being held by Russian-backed separatists, contacted his family via phone on Saturday.

  • Chip Stocks Are in for Trouble, Analyst Says. 4 Stocks Get Downgrades.

    The semiconductor sector has lost more than one-third of its value this year, but a BofA Global Research analyst says the pain isn't over for investors.

  • 60-Year Wall Street Veteran Says S&P 500 Will Sink to 3,100

    (Bloomberg) -- Not many industry experts would shrug off a 35% drop for the S&P 500, but six-decade Wall Street veteran George Ball says a fall of that magnitude would be a normal adjustment.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingBall, chairman

  • How can I 'quiet' my portfolio? Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 14.9% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Tesla: Street Expectations for Q2 Deliveries Are Too High, Says Analyst

    Tesla (TSLA) has made a habit of beating Street expectations in recent quarters, but with the EV leader set to announce 2Q22 deliveries and production figures this weekend, Deutsche Bank’s Emmanuel Rosner thinks a surprise to the downside is on the way. Reflecting the extended Covid-19-related shutdowns and logistical challenges in the Shanghai plant, Rosner now expects Tesla to deliver 245,000 units, compared to 310,000 beforehand. This amounts to a 22% year-over-year uptick but a 21% sequentia

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • Dow Jones Dives As Inflation Fears Rise; This Stock Pops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake; Nike Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell as inflation fears rose. A Warren Buffett stock rose after Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake. Nike and Apple stock fell.

  • Jim Cramer Is Warning About These 8 Value Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 8 value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about. If you want to read about some more value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about, go directly to Jim Cramer is Warning About These 4 Value Stocks. As inflation numbers continue to add to the concerns around economic growth […]

  • Bitcoin, crypto fall amid reports of 3AC’s court-ordered liquidation

    Bitcoin was trading below US$20,000 in late morning trade in Asia on Thursday as reports of a court-ordered liquidation of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) added to fears of a contagion in crypto. See related article: Three Arrows Capital lines up for liquidation Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to as low as US$19,937.79 in […]

  • With Stock Splits Underway, These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Buys Now

    Stock splits are all the rage these days, with several prominent companies resorting to this move over the past few months. Let's consider two of them: DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices specialist DexCom announced a 4-for-1 stock split in March, which it completed on June 10.

  • Shopify Shares Slide After Completing 10-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. shares fell after the Canadian e-commerce giant completed a 10-for-1 split of its common stock on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingIt’s the latest in a parade of tech-stock splits this year as compani

  • Bed Bath & Beyond earnings were ‘just a disaster every way you look’: Retail analyst

    Storch Advisors CEO, and former CEO of Toys R Us and Hudson’s Bay, Gerald Storch sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down Bed Bath & Beyond's unraveling after a Q1 earnings miss and the dismissal of its CEO, its pandemic-era business, and the outlook of the retail industry.

  • Drugmaker Endo Faces Bond Decision as Creditors Mull Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Endo International Plc, the latest drugmaker impaired by opioid lawsuits, must decide whether to skip more than $90 million in interest payments as it contemplates a potential bankruptcy filing.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only Gro

  • Billionaire Saylor Makes New Bitcoin Bet Despite Heavy Losses

    As long Michael Saylor is around, Bitcoin will never walk alone. The billionaire co-founder and CEO of MicroStrategy , and four-alarm Bitcoin evangelist has taken the concept of HODL -- sometimes known as "hold on for dear life" -- to the stratosphere. This is a challenging time for digital currencies.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • Crypto Crash Exposes Robinhood and Coinbase To Predators

    A year can be a lifetime in the cryptocurrency world as major players are reeling from heavy losses.