Russia's January budget deficit shrinks to 0.2% of GDP

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russia's January budget deficit stood at 0.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), more than five times smaller than the same month of 2023, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as revenues jumped by 76.6% and spending eased.

Moscow expects budget revenues and expenditure to sharply increase this year. The ministry is planning to spend 36.7 trillion roubles ($402.9 billion) over the year, according to its budget plan, and attract 35.1 trillion in revenues as it records a deficit of 0.9% of GDP for 2024.

Russia has been funnelling ever more resources towards its military and the defence industry since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Spending on defence and security combined is set to reach around 40% of all budget expenditure this year. ($1 = 91.1000 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)