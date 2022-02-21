U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.45
    +2.38 (+2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.10
    +12.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6760
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,240.96
    -1,155.70 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.60
    -85.19 (-9.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,452.95
    -457.92 (-1.70%)
     

Russia's Largest Deicer Producer UZPM Invests $32M in Advanced Technologies

·3 min read

UZPM invests in two high-tech ESG compliant production lines for deicers for roadways and the oil and gas sector

MOSCOW, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ural Plant of Deicing Materials (UZPM), a member of the Winter Technologies Group (WTG), increased its investments in new technologies for production and reached a maximum in the 15 years of the enterprise's operations. The goal of the $32M (2.5 billion rubles) investment is to modernize the production lines with the newest technologies available and expand the output capacities to meet the growing demand.

The two main projects started in 2018 and are being implemented with the support of the federal and regional Industrial Development Funds. They involve building new production facilities in the Kama region and will also create over fifty highly productive jobs.

Commenting on the largest investment of UZPM to date, Rustam Gilfanov, chairman of the WTG Innovation and Strategic Development Council said: "We have always strived to make people's lives safer by delivering the most effective products, in fact, our R&D, the largest in the country among our peers, works tirelessly on that. By committing such significant funding to the new production facilities we are confirming our pledge to meet the growing demand and fully comply with the most stringent environmental standards for many years to come."

Within the framework of the first project "Glatt. Aviation deicing" a fully automated line for high-performance chloride-free deicers for airports grounds will be created. Installation of the Glatt unit has been completed and it is being prepared for launch by specialists from the German equipment manufacturer. The modern production complex is capable to meet high output capacity goals while being fully compliant with the stringent environmental and ESG standards, including those set by the EU. The production method is focused on the single granule method, which will press a variety of formula's ingredients into a single small pellet. The formulas are unique and UZPM's know-how, born by its extensive R&D, and are custom-tailored to address specific demands including temperature bands as low as -30C.

The second investment project involves another large-scale automated line Ebner, which will deliver components for deicing products for the oil industry. It is envisaged that products will be exported to the CIS countries and the European Union.

About Winter Technologies Group
The Winter Technologies Group (WTG) is an international group of companies specializing in ESG-compliant innovative technologies and solutions for a safe and comfortable living during winter. Its mission is to develop efficient technologies to make people's living comfortable and safe. Armed with that purpose, it conducts research and development, as well as unites like-minded enterprises for bringing to market the best solutions, technologies and practices available.

About UZPM
UZPM was founded in 2007 in the city of Perm, by Rustam Gilfanov, a Russian entrepreneur, who is now a recognized expert in the field of winter road maintenance. Today UZPM is the largest ESG compliant producer of modern multicomponent eco-friendly deicing and anti-icing materials in Russia. UZPM products are intended for winter and off-season maintenance of city roads and sidewalks, airports, and other infrastructure facilities.

PRESS CONTACT: Denis Klimentov, +7(925)0219398, https://wtg-group.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russias-largest-deicer-producer-uzpm-invests-32m-in-advanced-technologies-301486806.html

SOURCE UZPM

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Futures drop as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Putin ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation in the area.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Does the Post-Earnings Sell-Off Make DraftKings Stock a Bad Bet?

    Shares of the online sports gaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) took a massive hit following the company's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results. This leaves investors having to decide whether DraftKings has become a great bargain or whether worsening losses make the leisure stock a lousy bet. In the fourth quarter of 2021, DraftKings brought in revenue of $473 million, a level that rose 47% year over year.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Tech investors are suffering the second stocks rout of the COVID pandemic—and Wall Street thinks it could get far worse

    "There are many more dangerously overvalued and unprofitable companies whose stocks could fall much further, and some even to zero," one investment pro warns.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • Morningstar Likes These Four Dividend Stock ETFs

    In periods of sharp market volatility like what we're experiencing now, dividend stocks can offer a safe haven.

  • First Mover Asia: Taiwan, Singapore Are Not Stablecoin Fans; Major Cryptos Decline as Russia Invasion Looms

    Taiwan, Singapore are among a number of countries wary of ceding control of their currencies; bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptocurrencies were in the red as Russian President Vladimir Putin made a case for invading Ukraine in a defiant speech.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea