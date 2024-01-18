Russia's oil revenue hit a 6-month low in December even as its crude exports surge

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia Reuters

Russia's crude revenue fell despite a nine-month high in exports in December, the International Energy Agency said.

Tougher enforcement of Western curbs on Russian crude were partially responsible.

Urals crude fell just below the $60-per-barrel price cap last month.

Surging Russian crude outflows haven't been sufficient to prevent oil revenue from declining, the International Energy Agency reported.

In December, oil exports rose to 7.8 million barrels per day, the highest level seen in nine months, while export revenue dragged to $14.4 billion, a six-month low and a 9% slump from November.

That's due to a broader slump in global crude markets that sent the price of Urals, the benchmark Russian crude mix, down by around $10 a barrel last month, with the weighted-average export price plummeting over 10%, the IEA calculated.

Tougher enforcement of Western restrictions on Moscow's oil was also behind the discounts, as the US Treasury began cracking down more on the shadow fleet that has been carrying Russian supplies and blunting the impact of sanctions.

In October, Russia was able to sell 99% of its exports above the West's $60-per-barrel price cap, making more revenue that month than in any before the war.

Since then, however, Treasury action against those violating the price cap has had an impact, with the Urals price falling just under the $60 mark.

Sliding revenue levels are a bad sign for the Kremlin, which leans heavily on energy to fuel its budget as well as its war on Ukraine.

Apart from sanctions, a global weakening in oil markets also played a role in Russia's year-end revenue drop, IEA said. But while Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 3.7% in December, a rise in Mideast geopolitical concerns has barred a further drop.

Read the original article on Business Insider