Russia's Putin condemns 'cruel and cynical' Vienna attacks

·1 min read

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday condemned attacks across Vienna that left five people dead in the city centre and said Moscow was ready to boost counter-terrorism cooperation with Austria.

In a telegram sent to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Putin called the attack a "cruel and cynical crime", the Kremlin said in a statement.

Hundreds of police fanned out across Vienna earlier on Tuesday, searching for perpetrators of the attacks after what a government minister said was an "Islamist terrorist" incident. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)

  • Jack Ma Gets a Warning From China on Ant’s Rapid Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- China warned Jack Ma and senior Ant Group Co. executives that the fintech giant will face new curbs on its expansion, highlighting growing regulatory risk for the world’s largest initial public offering just days before its trading debut.Ma, Ant’s billionaire co-founder and one of China’s most powerful businessmen, was summoned to a rare joint meeting on Monday with the country’s central bank and three other top financial regulators. While neither side disclosed details of what was discussed, people familiar with the matter said Ant’s leadership team was told the company will face increased scrutiny and be subject to restrictions on capital and leverage similar to banks.Few investors will be surprised by the prospect of more regulation given China has already started tightening rules for Ant and other financial conglomerates. But the widely talked-about meeting could temper the frenzy surrounding history’s biggest stock-market debut. Ant is due to start trading on Thursday after raising at least $34.5 billion in an IPO that attracted more than $3 trillion of orders from retail investors in Shanghai and Hong Kong.“Regulatory risks are the biggest risk factor for Ant Group,” Kevin Kwek, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, said in a note. “We think the news will only be incrementally negative to the listing and believe most investors will remain optimistic on Ant’s positive long term prospects. Investors might nevertheless revisit their assumptions of growth given the clear signs of regulatory intervention.”Ant Chairman Eric Jing and Chief Executive Simon Hu joined Ma at the meeting, which included the banking watchdog, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, according to a CSRC statement on Weibo. The release described it as a “yuetan,” or a regulatory warning.Ant said in a statement it will “implement the meeting opinions in depth” and follow guidelines including stable innovation, an embrace of supervision and service to the real economy.The central bank, banking regulator and CSRC didn’t respond to requests for additional comment.Ant has been hit with a wave of fresh rules in recent months as China tightens control over online lenders and companies that operate across multiple financial business lines. The measures have included capital and licensing requirements, a cap on loan rates and limits on Ant’s use of asset-backed securities to fund quick consumer loans. On Monday, the banking regulator released draft rules that would force Ant and other operators of online lending platforms to fund a greater share of the loans they offer together with banks.Good InnovationThe Hangzhou-based company, a 2010 offshoot of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., dominates China’s payments market via the Alipay app. It also runs the giant Yu’ebao money market fund and two of the country’s largest consumer lending platforms. Other businesses include a credit scoring unit and an insurance marketplace.Ant has faced censure in Chinese state media in recent days after Ma criticized local and global regulators for stifling innovation and not paying sufficient heed to development and opportunities for the young. At a Shanghai conference late last month, he compared the Basel Accords, which set out capital requirements for banks, to a club for the elderly.“Good innovation is not afraid of regulation, but is afraid of outdated regulation,” Ma said. “We shouldn’t use the way to manage a train station to regulate an airport, neither should we regulate the future with the method from yesterday.”A meeting over the weekend of the Financial Stability and Development Committee, presided over by Vice Premier Liu He, stressed the need for fintech firms to be regulated.Opinion pieces in official newspapers -- including those run by the central bank and banking watchdog -- have faulted Ant for straying from its core payments business and called out big tech for misleading users to consume beyond their means.Guo Wuping, head of consumer protection at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, wrote in commentary on Monday that Ant’s Huabei consumer lending service was similar to a credit card but with higher charges. Fintech companies use their market power to set exorbitant fees in partnerships with banks, which provide most of the funds required, he said.Ant, which has more than 700 million monthly Alipay users, has made partnering with traditional banks a centerpiece of its strategy. Its lending platforms extended credit to about 500 million people in the 12 months through June, charging annualized rates on smaller loans of about 15%.New measures proposed by the banking regulator on Monday for online lenders included imposing a cap on the amount of loans to be offered to individual borrowers as well as the leverage.The draft rules could deal a major blow to Ant as they require platform operators to provide at least 30% of the funding for loans. About 2% of the 1.7 trillion yuan ($254 billion) of loans Ant facilitated as of June were currently on its balance sheet, the company said in its prospectus.Ant declined to comment on the proposed measures.The market impact of fresh regulatory scrutiny on Ant will become clearer when the stock debuts on Thursday, but for now investors appear to be taking the news in stride. Alibaba, which owns about a third of Ant, rose 2% in New York on Monday. Ant maintained early gains in the so-called gray market in Hong Kong, where shares were said to be trading at a 50% premium to the HK$80 listing price on Monday.Proceeds from the IPO could help Ant meet its rising capital requirements, said Francis Chan, a Hong Kong-based analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.(Updates with details on meeting chaired by vice premier in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Pullback? JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 60%

    Last week, the market saw its worst losses since the coronavirus panic in March. A variety of worries impacted the financial world, pushing the losses: the uncertainty of the upcoming election, the increasing coronavirus cases, and the unlikelihood of another economic stimulus any time soon. None of these are new, but they are all coming to a head. This week should start bringing answers, especially if the election is blowout for one side or the other.The good news for investors is that the recent correction could have created a solid buying opportunity, at least according to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.“We believe that, similar to September, [the] correction offers a good entry point to equity investors over the medium to longer term once U.S. election uncertainty subsides,” Panigirtzoglou noted. JPMorgan analysts have been following Panigirtzoglou’s lead, and tapping two stocks they see primed to make strong gains in the weeks ahead. These are companies that the analysts see with at least 60% upside. Here are the details. We ran the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street’s analysts have to say about them.Alliance Data Systems (ADS)First on the list, Alliance Data Systems, hands the capture and analysis of purchase transaction data for over 145 branded credit and reward programs. The company’s clients include big names like Ulta Beauty and Pottery Barn. Alliance uses the capture data on retail transactions to better tailor the reward programs, creating more effective marketing communications and enhancing customer loyalty. The retail recession of the first half of this year – brought on by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy – hit Alliance hard, as the company’s focus on brick-and-mortar retail clients left it exposed to the shutdowns. ADS shares fell sharply in mid-winter, and are still down; the stock is trading at a 52% loss year-to-date.Earnings, however, have rebounded strongly after a steep loss in Q1. The coronavirus scare pushed ADS’ first quarter bottom line down to just 67 cents per share, against the forecast of $5.18. Since then, Q2 and Q3 have seen strong gains, to $1.76 and $3.36 respectively. Revenues are still down 27% yoy, but have climbed back above the $1 billion mark. On a positive note, ADS has been able to cut back on operating expenses by 33%, saving money to preserve liquidity. Also positive for Alliance, the company last month signed a definitive deal to acquire the digital payment company Bread, in a deal valued at $450 million.JPMorgan’s Reginald Smith, reviewing Alliance Data Systems, writes of the company, “Management is moving aggressively to reposition the company and early credit and payment trends are better than feared. We are tweaking estimates modestly and remain Overweight, as we believe ADS is adequately reserved and the market still doesn't appreciate the earnings power of the business… we believe Alliance Data is positioned to benefit from the secular shift away from traditional mass marketing toward more targeted marketing programs that provide quantifiable and measurable returns.”In line with his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, the analyst gives ADS a $90 price target. This figure suggests an impressive 70% upside in the coming year. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)Overall, ADS has a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $53 and its $71.43 average price target implies an upside of ~35% over the next 12 months. (See ADS stock analysis on TipRanks)Bloom Energy (BE)Next on the list is Boom Energy, a producer of solid oxide fuel cells for the green energy market. Solid oxides are alternatives to traditional batteries and petroleum derivatives, and are used to provide electrical power. Bloom, like many companies operating in cutting edge technology, sees a regular net loss – but long trends in the revenues and earnings are positive. The net loss is ameliorating over time, with the 15-cent EPS loss reported in Q3 being the lowest in the past two years. Revenues have been rebounding steadily since the first quarter, and Q3 came in at $187.9 million. Shares are trading at a year-to-date gain of 72%.There were some mixed feelings after the Q3 report, as quarterly sales were down year-over-year despite the moderation in the earnings loss. Analysts had expected sales to come in at $225 million, but the company reported $200 million. The miss pushed the stock down 13% in the last days of October.That dip in the stock, however, gives investors an opportunity to enter a fundamentally sound alt energy producer, according to JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster. “We are encouraged by improved margins in 3Q, which are expected to be sustained in 4Q. Customer demand remains strong and the company has had no cancellations or customer requests for delays. The gen 7.5 server remains on track, and commentary regarding new initiatives such as hydrogen and marine solutions was again upbeat, with potential to significantly expand the company’s TAM over the next several years,” Coster wrote.Coster raised his price target on BE to $22, suggesting room for a 68% upside in the next year. His rating on the stock is Overweight, or Buy. (To watch Coster’s track record, click here)Overall, with 2 Buy and 2 Hold reviews, Bloom Energy has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The stock is selling for $13.12 and its $22 average price target matches Coster’s. (See Bloom’s stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How Large Option Traders Are Playing Carnival After CDC Lifted 'No Sail' Order

    The cruise industry still has a long way to go to get back in business.On Monday, Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares traded lower by another 2% after a new set of CDC guidelines may have bumped a potential cruise industry recovery back another quarter.A flurry of large Carnival option trades have been mixed in nature on Monday as investors struggle to determine if and when Carnival will get back to its pre-crisis earnings.The Carnival Trades: On Monday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received 14 option alerts related to unusually large trades of Carnival options. Here are a handful of the biggest: * At 9:55 a.m., a trader sold 532 Carnival call options with a $15 strike price expiring in January 2022 at the bid price of $4.10. The trade represented a $218,120 bearish bet. * At 9:56 a.m., a trader sold 930 Carnival call options with a $15 strike price expiring on Jan. 15 at the bid price of $1.38. The trade represented a $128,340 bearish bet. * Less than a minute later, a trader sold 599 Carnival put options with a $25 strike price expiring on Jan. 15 at the bid price of $12.20. The trade represented a $730,780 bullish bet. * At 9:58 a.m, a trader bought 532 Carnival put options with a $15 strike price expiring in January 2022 at the ask price of $6. The trade represented a $319,200 bearish bet.Of the 14 total large Carnival option trades on Monday morning, seven were calls purchased at or near the ask or puts sold at or near the bid, trades typically seen as bullish. Seven trades represented calls sold at or near the bid or puts purchased at or near the ask, trades typically seen as bearish.Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader.Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively large size of the largest Carnival trades, they could potentially represent an institutional hedge.Related Link: Cruise Stocks Sink After CDC Lifts Ban, Analyst Says New Guidelines Delay RecoveryCruise Stocks Dead In The Water: The CDC lifted a total ban on cruises on Friday but implemented new measures requiring cruise lines to conduct mock voyages safely prior to gaining approval to take passengers on board. The CDC's original "No Sail" order was implemented back in March due to the pandemic and was extended several times.On Monday, Bank of America said the new set of CDC restrictions likely means a long, slow recovery in cruise revenue will now start in the first quarter of 2021 rather than the fourth quarter of 2020. In the meantime, Carnival and other cruise stocks are doing anything they can to stay afloat from a financial standpoint. Last quarter, Carnival reported a 99.5% drop in revenue and a $2.86 billion net loss. CCL Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NYSE:CCL", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_a4267" } ); Benzinga's Take: Carnival's 12% rally off the March lows is essentially a relief rally that the company appears to have enough liquidity to remain solvent in the near-term. However, additional upside for the stock from here may be limited if a second wave of infections continues to hurt the vacation industry and Carnival struggles to gain back its passengers in a timely manner.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Cruise Stocks Sink After CDC Lifts Ban, Analyst Says New Guidelines Delay Recovery * Cannabis Stocks, Cruise Lines Have A Lot To Gain From A Biden Victory(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    Inside trading has a bad sound to it, but what is it really? Corporate insiders are company officers – the Presidents and VPs and Execs and Board members who run the world’s public – and private – companies. Their positions put them ‘in the know,’ and make them privy to the inner workings of their companies. Using that information to buy up stock would be underhanded, except for two points. First, they trade public shares openly. They don’t hide their transactions, and the investing public can see what they are doing – and read the hints given. And second, corporate insiders are not just trying to make money for themselves. Their positions make them responsible – to their Boards, to higher execs, and to the company shareholders – for bringing in a profit. What this means for investors, is insider moves provide valuable hints to a stock’s soundness. A casual stock player can put together a viable strategy just by noting and following the trades made by corporate insiders. TipRanks tracks these moves, and makes the data available to the public through the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool. With its up-to-date data and variety of filters, this tool can bring some interesting stock options to light. We’ve picked three "Strong Buy" stocks with recent insider buying that investors should take a closer look at.Raytheon Technologies (RTX)First up is Raytheon, a major research and manufacturing contractor for the US defense and aerospace industries. This company produces many of the air-to-surface guided missiles and fighter aircraft radar systems used by the US Air Force. The military tries to make the contracting process as varied as possible, but there are limited number of companies capable of producing high-end, modern hardware for the Pentagon – and Raytheon benefits from being part of a small club.A combination of military retrenchment and the ongoing coronavirus crisis pushed Raytheon’s revenues down in Q1, and both revenues and earnings down in Q2. The third quarter, however, saw a bounce back as EPS jumped 45% to 58 cents. It’s important to note that RTX has beaten the quarterly earnings forecasts consistently, going back two years.Along with the quarterly earnings, Raytheon announced its dividend payment, at 47.5 cents per common share. This is the third quarter in a row with the dividend at this level; the company reduced the payment earlier this year, to keep it affordable when the share price fell. RTX’s dividend gives a yield of 3.5%, nearly double the Industrial Goods sector average for peer companies.Turning to the insiders, we see two big purchases in the last few days. First, President and CEO Gregory Hayes laid down $3.35 million for a bloc of 61,406 shares in his company. The second large buy was from Thomas Kennedy, who’s 19,000 share purchase cost an estimated $999,800. These buys are a show of confidence in the company, coming the day after the Q3 earnings release.Covering Raytheon for RBC Capital, analyst Michael Eisen noted, “We believe the company is executing well with what is within its control, delivering on cost take out, synergy realization, and FCF generation…” Looking at the details, and the company strengths, Eisen adds, “…we view the company’s book of business as one of the most attractive under coverage with heavy alignment with the fastest and most supported missile, missile defense, cyber, and space systems.”In line with his comments, Eisen gives Raytheon an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $68 price target suggests a 22% upside for the stock. (To watch Eisen’s track record, click here)Overall, Raytheon’s Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent Buy reviews. The stock is selling for $55.61 and the average price target of $76.71 implies a one-year upside of 38%. (See RTX stock analysis on TipRanks)Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)Next up, Ares Capital, is an asset management company with a focus on business development in the middle-market segment. Companies like Ares fill a vital role in the business world, providing cash, capital, credit, and financing for smaller ventures that might otherwise have difficulty accessing money markets. Ares boasts over 350 companies in its investment portfolio, with that portfolio valued over $14 billion.After a drastic hit to revenue, followed by a fall in EPS, during 1H20, Ares is starting to see a recovery. Revenues are up 49%, from $333 million in the second quarter to $497 million in the third. EPS is flat, at 39 cents, but beat the estimates in both Q2 and Q3. The outlook for Q4 is another 39 cents EPS.In a sign that the company feel confident, Ares declared its Q4 dividend in late October. The payment, scheduled for the end of December, is 40 cents per common share. The dividend annualized to $1.60 and yields an impressive 11.57%, or nearly 6x the average found among S&P-listed companies.Kipp Deveer, Ares’ CEO, swung the needle on insider sentiment strongly positive when he purchased 75,000 shares at the end of October. The trade cost him $1.048 million, and came just two months after Ares’ officers and directors made a series of smaller – but also informative – stock purchases. Insider buys on ARCC have totaled almost $1.9 million in the past three months.Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski points out that ARCC remains committed to keeping its dividend reliable, and writes of the company’s value to investors, “We continue to view ARCC as a great holding in the BDC space givens its size, diversified holdings and history of NAV preservation through difficult times… We see ARCC providing investors with the comfort of owning a long-established, large BDC with an excellent long-term, through-the-cycle track record…”Kotowski’s $16 price target implies a 12% one-year upside, and supports his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here)It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. ARCC’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 12 Buys. The stock’s $16.08 average price target is in line with Kotowski’s view. (See ARCC stock analysis on TipRanks)Banc of California (BANC)Last on our list is a full-service business bank, one of the largest in the state of California. Headquartered in Santa Ana, the bank focuses on small and mid-sized business through a network of 39 offices, including 31 service branches, spread across the state from San Diego to Santa Barbara. Banc of California boasts over $7.8 billion in total assets.Like much of the banking industry, the economic shutdowns of 1H20 were bad news for BANC. The company has rebounded, however, and after negative earnings in Q1 and Q2 reported a positive net EPS of 24 cents in Q3. This was well above the 14-cent forecast, and solidly in-line with the company’s pre-crisis performance. Revenues, which dipped in Q1, are also back to historic levels, at $59.8 million for Q3.Turning to the dividend, the current quarterly payout of 6 cents per common share has been stable for the past 6 quarters. It annualizes to 24 cents per share and gives a yield of 2%, almost exactly the average found among dividend payers in the S&P 500. They key here is reliability, and the company’s commitment to making the payments.Adding to the good news, BANC saw its first big insider buy in four months. Last Thursday, October 29, President and CEO Jared Wolff bought 10,000 shares for $115,000. Well Fargo analyst Timur Braziler makes BANC one of his Top Picks, and writes of the stock, “As long as credit holds up, and we think it will, we expect further earnings momentum, TBV growth, and discounted valuation relative to scarcity value to provide plenty of additional upside… Credit trends are holding up well, as delinquencies, criticized/classified, and nonperforming balances all improved sequentially.”To this end, Braziler rates the stock as Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a $15 price target that indicates room for 23% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Braziler’s track record, click here)All in all, Banc of California holds a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 4 reviews including 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The shares have an average price target of $14.17, giving a 16% upside potential from the $12.19 trading price. (See BANC’s stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • A Pfizer Analyst's 3 Possible Coronavirus Vaccine Readout Scenarios

    The first Interim data from an ongoing, late-stage coronavirus trial by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is expected sometime after the U.S. presidential elections, according to an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.The Pfizer Analyst: Louise Chen has an Overweight rating and $53 price target for Pfizer shares.The Pfizer Thesis: Pfizer plans to report the results if they are definitive -- achieving 76.9% or more efficacy in 32 total number of cases, or if the vaccine fails, Chen said in a Monday note.The potential stock reaction to a vaccine readout will in part hinge on macro factors and competing vaccines and treatments, the analyst said.She discussed three possible scenarios for the vaccine readout and outlined how Pfizer's stock could trade under each one. Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 1-7): Adcom Test For Biogen's Aducanumab, Alzheimer's Conference, SMID-cap Earnings If Pfizer reports positive data at the first interim analysis, the company's shares will trade higher, with all else being equal, Chen said.If the vaccine candidate becomes a worldwide, recurring revenue stream for Pfizer, it will likely augment net present value by about $5 per share, the analyst said. Under the second scenario of Pfizer reporting positive efficacy data and the vaccine being only a one-time benefit for the company, $2 per share will accrue to the net present value, she sad.A one-time benefit means that once everyone is vaccinated, then there is no longer a recurring revenue stream to the company, Chen said. Under the third scenario of the vaccine candidate failing, Pfizer shares would lose about $4, the analyst said."This is because FactSet consensus already has $1.4B of sales for PFE's COVID-19 vaccine in 2020, $8.7B in 2021 and ~$2.1B annually, thereafter."PFE Price Action: At last check, Pfizer shares were down 2.11% at $36.23.Related Link: Moderna Bull, Bear On Q3 Report, Coronavirus Vaccine Timeline Latest Ratings for PFE DateFirmActionFromTo Oct 2020SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform Oct 2020Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy Oct 2020Atlantic EquitiesDowngradesOverweightNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for PFE View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 1-7): Adcom Test For Biogen's Aducanumab, Alzheimer's Conference, SMID-cap Earnings * Moderna Bull, Bear On Q3 Report, Coronavirus Vaccine Timeline(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

