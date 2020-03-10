U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

Russia's ruling party backs idea to allow Putin to run again for president - RIA

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Russia's ruling United Russia party said on Tuesday it would back a constitutional amendment that would allow President Vladimir Putin to run for president again despite a legal limit currently prohibiting such a move, the RIA news agency reported.

Putin is required by the constitution to step down in 2024 when his fourth presidential term ends. But a United Russia lawmaker on Tuesday proposed amending the constitution in a way that would reset Putin's presidential term count back to zero.

Sergei Neverov, a lawmaker and senior United Russia official, said the party would back such an idea and that it could be discussed in parliament later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Andrew Osborn, Maria Kiselyova; editing by Andrew Osborn)

  • Think it’s bad now? Wait a month, says hedge-fund manager Kyle Bass
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Think it’s bad now? Wait a month, says hedge-fund manager Kyle Bass

    Kyle Bass, chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, believes “this too shall pass,” when it comes to Monday's deep selloff — the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)was down more than 2,100 points — but he's in no hurry to buy up stocks at bargain prices. 'If you're asking for when the financial markets see peak virus, I think it'll be about a month from now.' At this point, Bass says he's not buying or selling, instead he'll just be watching “one of the most interesting financial collapses that we've seen in the past 15 to 20 years.”

  • Business
    U.S.News & World Report

    Warren Buffett: Don't Panic About Coronavirus

    The recent coronavirus-related volatility in the stock market was enough to rattle even the most confident market bull. In his recent annual interview with CNBC during the Berkshire annual meeting in Omaha, Buffett shared his thoughts on a wide range of topics from stocks to interest rates to value in the market. Here are seven takeaways from the Buffett interview.

  • Global stocks rebound as Italy-wide coronavirus lockdown begins
    World
    Yahoo Finance UK

    Global stocks rebound as Italy-wide coronavirus lockdown begins

    Stocks in Europe and Asia rebounded on Tuesday even after a country-wide lockdown came into force in Italy, with governments pledging to spend billions to tackle the economic impact of coronavirus. Italy's FTSE MIB Index (FTSEMIB.MI) climbed by more than 2.7%, just hours after prime minister Giuseppe Conte extended emergency coronavirus measures across the country, forcing tens of millions of Italians indoors. Italian economic development minister Stefano Patuanelli said on Tuesday that his government will approve measures worth around €10bn to tackle the economic impact of the measures.

  • Business
    Barrons.com

    3 Big Oil Companies That Could Face Dividend Cuts

    One of the few remaining reasons to own oil companies has been their healthy dividends. The major oil companies can't self-finance their dividends with oil in the low-$30s. J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh analyzed cash flow for major oil companies with Brent oil at $30 per barrel.

  • Why Trump is behind the curve on coronavirus: Morning Brief
    Business
    Yahoo Finance

    Why Trump is behind the curve on coronavirus: Morning Brief

    The stock market was halted Monday morning after the S&P 500 dropped 7% in the opening minutes of Monday's session, triggering a market-wide circuit breaker that resulted in a 15-minute pause in trading. The last market-wide circuit breaker was triggered in December 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis. And so as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise and measures are taken to limit travel, commuting, and the economic status quo fails to hold, the outlook for the global economy continues to darken.

  • Citron Showed 'Lack Of Understanding' Of Science Behind DNA Medicines, Inovio Says
    Business
    Benzinga

    Citron Showed 'Lack Of Understanding' Of Science Behind DNA Medicines, Inovio Says

    Citron Research tweeted on Sunday, asking the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to halt the trading of Inovio's stock and investigate the "dangerous claim that they designed a vaccine in [three] hours." "This has been a serial stock promotion for years," Citron said. As Inovio's shares tanked by more than 32% in Monday's trading following Citron's comments, the pharma company fired back without naming it directly.

  • Has the coronavirus selloff created a stock-buying opportunity, or is it too early? Here’s what analysts and strategists are advising
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Has the coronavirus selloff created a stock-buying opportunity, or is it too early? Here’s what analysts and strategists are advising

    Nonetheless, while it is likely to be a bumpy road ahead, the weight of the evidence in our work suggests stocks should be higher a year from now, even if the short-term path is less clear,” Lerner wrote. A call to 'buy the dip' is inherently a market-timing call and should be recognized as such. Corey Hoffstein, Newfound Research B. of A. Securities strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote on Friday that one outcome is a collapse of the bond surge that has taken hold in fixed-income markets.

  • "This is still a blip on the radar screen": Market sell-off analysis
    Business
    Yahoo Finance Video

    "This is still a blip on the radar screen": Market sell-off analysis

    Aquiles Larrea Jr. - Larrea Wealth Management Founder and CEO told Yahoo Finance's On The Move that investors who are in the market long-term can take advantage of market sell-off.

  • Oppenheimer: 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks to Buy (And 1 to Avoid)
    Business
    TipRanks

    Oppenheimer: 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks to Buy (And 1 to Avoid)

    Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, sees a clear path to further gains here, and writes in his recent note on this stock, “Given a predominantly floating-rate portfolio in a time of rising rates, differentiated equipment financing and life science lending, and strong credit trends due to a focus on senior secured investments, we believe SLRC presents one of the better risk/reward profiles in the space…” Kotowski's $23 price target implies a 22% upside potential and supports his Buy rating. To watch Kotowski's track record, click here) Overall, SLRC gets a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on an even split: 2 Buys and 2 Holds.

  • Business
    MarketWatch

    Energy stocks soar, led by Occidental Petroleum's 31% rally as crude oil prices bounce

    Energy stocks enjoyed a broad and sharp bounce in premarket trading Tuesday, as crude oil futures (cl00) rallied 9.2% after the previous session's 24.6% drubbing. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (xle) shot up 8.9% ahead of the open after tumbling 21.1% on Monday. Among the biggest early gainers, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp.

  • CNBC’s Jim Cramer: This is more chaotic than the financial crisis and could finally kill the bull market
    Business
    MarketWatch

    CNBC’s Jim Cramer: This is more chaotic than the financial crisis and could finally kill the bull market

    That's CNBC's Jim Cramer capturing the mood on Wall Street on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 2,000 points, oil prices (CL00)plunging and the 10-year Treasury yield (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y)plumbing historic lows. In a series of tweets, Cramer warned that signs point to an imminent recession: Cramer also said that, by the market close, the bull market investors have enjoyed for more than a decade could be toast. I think that that's certainly a realistic thing,” he said.

  • Oil prices recover as Donald Trump and world leaders plan stimulus
    Business
    Yahoo Finance UK

    Oil prices recover as Donald Trump and world leaders plan stimulus

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday on government stimulus hopes, a day after the biggest collapse in prices in a single day since the Gulf War. Saudi Arabia and Russia's decision to launch a price war over the weekend had sent oil prices tumbling, with crude oil plummeting 30% at the open in Asia on Monday. Analysts at Deutsche Bank said it was “not entirely clear” what was driving the rebound, but pointed to an announcement of stimulus measures by Donald Trump.

  • The Oil Crisis Is Even Worse News for Shell and BP
    Business
    Bloomberg

    The Oil Crisis Is Even Worse News for Shell and BP

    The collapse in crude prices has brought into relief the correlation between oil majors' financial leverage and the valuation of their shares. It's a relationship that looks like particularly bad news for the bigger European firms. Investors' knee-jerk reaction to the downward lurch in the oil price was, naturally, more severe toward the companies that were more indebted.

  • Business
    MarketWatch

    Occidental Petroleum's dividend yield rockets to 25% the day before record date

    As Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s (oxy) stock plummeted to an 18-year low Monday, the oil and natural gas production company's dividend yield spiked to the highest level on record, according to FactSet data. With the stock losing 52.0%--the biggest one-day selloff in its history--to $12.51, the current annual dividend rate of $3.16 a share implies a dividend yield of 25.26%. On Feb. 13, Occidental had said it would pay a regular quarterly dividend of 79 cents a share on April 15, 2020 "to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2020."

  • Bernie is wrong: It’s better to make the poor richer than to make the rich poorer
    Politics
    MarketWatch

    Bernie is wrong: It’s better to make the poor richer than to make the rich poorer

    In many instances, these are individuals who had an idea, transformed it into a successful business and got rich in the process. These billionaires have dedicated their wealth to fight poverty, disease and hunger around the world, to provide vaccines and health care in developing countries, to improve educational opportunities for the disadvantaged, to offer emergency relief in the case of natural disasters, and to fund innovation. And one thing seems obvious: We tend to allocate the fruits of our own labor more carefully and efficiently than we do when it comes to spending other people's money, which is what the government does with tax dollars.

  • $26B lost in cryptocurrency after oil prices dive
    Business
    Yahoo Finance Video

    $26B lost in cryptocurrency after oil prices dive

    The cryptocurrency market fell over $26 billion on Monday, following the plunge in oil prices. Yahoo Finance's Dan Roberts joins the On The Move panel to discuss the details.

  • Stocks will fall into a bear market if the Dow and S&P 500 close below these levels
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Stocks will fall into a bear market if the Dow and S&P 500 close below these levels

    A birthday party for the longest bull market in U.S. history turned into a bummer on Monday, as major indexes fell toward thresholds that would end of that run and mark the start of a bear market. A bear market is widely defined as a drop of 20% from a recent peak. Stocks had dropped into correction mode — defined as a pullback of 10% — last month as fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak began to rise.

  • ‘Freaking out doesn’t help.’ 10 smart things to do right now — instead of panicking about the Dow’s plunge or coronavirus
    Business
    MarketWatch

    ‘Freaking out doesn’t help.’ 10 smart things to do right now — instead of panicking about the Dow’s plunge or coronavirus

    The news did not come at a good time, which may be an understatement, given how rocky the markets have been in recent weeks on the back of the seemingly unstoppable, silent spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Rather than freaking out about the market's rollercoaster ride, there are several steps you can take to improve your physical and financial health. Rather than freaking out about the market's rollercoaster ride or the COVID-19 epidemic, there are several steps you can take to improve your emotional, physical and financial health.

  • Why ‘one of the most dangerous charts’ in all of finance should be ringing alarm bells
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Why ‘one of the most dangerous charts’ in all of finance should be ringing alarm bells

    While stocks are understandably stealing the headlines in Monday's nasty trading session — the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)dropped more than 2,000 points early — the real danger to the U.S. economy could ultimately come from the credit markets. Holger Zschaepitz, a popular financial commentator and author of “Debt without atonement,” or “Schulden ohne Sühne,” tweeted out this illustration from Deutsche Bank economist Torsten Slok, calling it “one of the most dangerous charts in financial markets”: He pointed out that U.S. credit markets have exploded from $2 trillion in 2008 to $7 trillion these days.

  • Rally in U.S. Index Futures Reaches Limit-Up Band on S&P 500
    Business
    Bloomberg

    Rally in U.S. Index Futures Reaches Limit-Up Band on S&P 500

    U.S. stock index futures surged, with contracts on the S&P 500 rising as much as 4.8% and reaching exchange-enforced bands that prevent further gains, after President Donald Trump said he will seek a payroll tax cut and “very substantial relief” for industries that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak. A day after spending most of the previous overnight session pinned to a lower boundary that barred further selling, the March S&P 500 contract reached 2,879, the so-called limit up level established each day by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. CME rules keep it from rising further.

  • Business
    TheStreet.com

    Disney Represents a Strong Buying Opportunity

    At the forefront of investors mind are attempts to figure out just how big coronavirus' implications will have on the economy, plus a lot of fear over just how cheap companies are likely to get. In other words, there's a certain amount of logical economical reaction, plus a lot of fear. Further compounding troubles for Disney's shareholders, are investors' attempts to quantify Disneyland closures in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Stock Chart Show
    Business
    Investor's Business Daily

    Is Exxon Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Stock Chart Show

    Exxon Mobil stock has been trending lower since last spring as oil demand growth outlook shrinks and oil prices tumble. Is Exxon stock a good buy? Take a look at Exxon earnings and the XOM stock chart.

  • Business
    TheStreet.com

    Saudi Arabia Vows Major Oil Output Hike Amid Russia Dispute; Crude Prices Rally

    Saudi Arabia pledged to substantially increase its daily crude output Tuesday, escalating its price war with Russia as the two sides battle to win market share follow last week's OPEC meeting collapse. Saudi Aramco officials in Riyadh said crude output would rise by more than 26% next month, to 12.3 million barrels per day, following the collapse of a three-year agreement between OPEC members and non-cartel allies, such as Russia, that had previously capped production at 9.7 million barrels per day. The U.S. Energy Information Administration sees domestic output rising to 13.2 million barrels per day this year, and 13.6 million in 2021, as shale production continues to keep support American drillers.

  • Here’s what to buy in a ‘completely absurd’ market, according to this longtime strategist
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Here’s what to buy in a ‘completely absurd’ market, according to this longtime strategist

    Amid the dizzying market volatility of the past few weeks, investors are left to wonder: is this a temporary state of affairs or the start of something more downbeat? The volatility is completely abnormal, but we do know the magnitude is more consistent with bear market than bull market behavior,” wrote David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist of Rosenberg Research, in a Thursday research note. To be sure, Rosenberg is well-known as a longtime bear himself.

  • Insider Buying: The AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Independent Director Just Bought US$253k Worth Of Shares
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    Insider Buying: The AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Independent Director Just Bought US$253k Worth Of Shares

    That single transaction was for US$3.6m worth of shares at a price of US$66.02 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$84.00), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.