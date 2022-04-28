U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.25
    +65.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,543.00
    +317.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,283.25
    +274.25 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.90
    +26.80 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.31
    +0.29 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.60
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.40
    -4.12 (-12.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5280
    +2.0840 (+1.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,794.09
    +737.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.66
    +30.74 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.41
    +73.80 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Russo-Ukrainian War and its Effects on the Global Automotive Industry

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Russo-Ukrainian war severely disrupted the automotive value chain and prompted OEMs and suppliers to defer or discontinue trade with Russia. Several OEMs in Europe and Eastern Europe have paused or slowed their production due to a lack of parts from Ukraine-based suppliers.

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Russo-Ukrainian War and its Effects on the Global Automotive Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272238/?utm_source=GNW


Production halt and auto parts supply shortage are the immediate effect of this crisis, and supply chain issues and raw material shortages are expected in the coming weeks.OEMs, including Toyota, Ford, Volvo, Jaguar-Land Rover, General Motors, and BMW, have ceased export operations to Russia, with many of them suspending Russian joint ventures in response to the invasion.

Russia is a major supplier of key metals & minerals, and export sanctions have severely impacted commodity demand and prices. The study aims to provide an overview of the automotive industry in Russia and Ukraine, key manufacturers, the share of these countries in the global automotive industry, and analyze the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian war on the global automotive industry. The research service will elucidate the key issues auto OEMs face for raw material & auto parts demand and supply. It will help understand the current market position and how the industry responds, particularly in vehicle production, business opportunity, and supply chains. It provides an overview of the key OEMs/suppliers, services & products and analyzes the strategies adopted by them for mitigating the crisis. In addition to the effect of the crisis on the automotive industry and key areas of impact, the report analyzes future areas of disruption, impact on the supply chain due to raw material shortage, and manufacturing strategies. The analyst has examined the auto components industry and analyzed which automotive segments will be severely impacted by the conflict.By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple angles, this research service seeks to:
• Capture the current scenario of the global automotive market and the Russo-Ukrainian automotive industry.
• Understand the role of Russia as a major metal supplier.
• Identify the role of Ukraine in the global automotive industry.
• Understand the landscape of the supply chain crisis and how it can be solved.
• Understand and analyze the current scale and effects of the crisis on the global automotive industry.
• Identify OEM risk mitigation strategies and best practices followed.From an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study provides a global outlook of the ongoing crisis and analyzes its impact on the OEMs and auto-component manufacturers.This study takes a deep dive into Russia’s and Ukraine’s contribution to the global automotive industry, the best practices adopted by some OEMs to deal with the crisis, and what can be done to mitigate future crises in this domain.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272238/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Russia Rejects German Gas Payment From Seized Trading Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s major gas bank rejected a payment from a trading firm that Germany seized from Moscow’s control, the first sign of friction following the take-over amid a broader regional energy dispute. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • European Gas Falls as Buyers Eye Options to Keep Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe declined as buyers considered options to keep receiving supply from Russia without violating sanctions. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsBenchmark futures fell as much

  • Former U.S. Surgeon General talks Fauci’s pandemic comments, COVID vaccines for kids, mask mandates

    Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential end to the pandemic, COVID-19 application submissions, and the availability of quality masks.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new high in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty reached yet another all-time high on Wednesday, logging a 5.56% increase from the last adjustment two weeks ago. See related article: Almost 60% of Bitcoin mining now on sustainable energy: BMC Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 29.79 trillion at block height 733,824, after it saw a drop of […]

  • Ford, GM push to rival Tesla, Lucid wins EV order from Saudi government

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss demand for Ford’s F-150 electric truck, GM’s push to rival leading EV maker Tesla, and the outlook for Lucid after the company won an electric vehicle order from the Saudi government.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let's Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? If you're interested in early retirement, it helps to understand the unique financial planning challenges involved.

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • Top Bid for Lithium Up 140% After Musk’s ‘Insane Levels’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The highest bid for lithium at an online sale surged by 140% in just six months, an indication the stampede for supplies of the main ingredient used in electric vehicle batteries could get even more intense.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dy

  • China Cuts Coal Import Tariffs to Zero to Increase Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China will cut import tariffs for coal to zero from May to the end of March to help guarantee energy supplies, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsCurrent

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Ford’s Earnings Took a Huge Hit From Rivian. Wall Street Is Happy Anyway.

    The auto maker reported a first-quarter profit of 38 cents a share, beating Wall Street estimates for 37 cents a share.

  • Meta earnings: 'Facebook is in a pitstop,' analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to look at Meta's shares jump amid its Q1 earnings beat and revenue miss, users growth, advertising monetization, Q2 outlook, and opportunities in social media trends.

  • India's ONGC struggling to move Russian oil to Asia as sanctions bite - sources

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is struggling to find a vessel to ship 700,000 barrels of crude from Russia's Far East, in a growing sign that complex trades involving one of Moscow's biggest partners are being interrupted by Western sanctions, sources say. Several Indian companies including ONGC have stakes in Russian oil and gas assets, and India has been buying more Russian crude since Moscow invaded Ukraine, snapping up the popular Urals crude grade, while other buyers have shunned Russian exports.

  • Your Shopping Bill Is About to Get Even Higher. Blame Indonesia’s Palm Oil Ban.

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s palm oil export ban kicked off Thursday in one of the most drastic cases of food protectionism since the war erupted in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe top shipper impose

  • McDonald's earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Here's what to expect from the Golden Arches, according to Wall Street estimates.

  • Bunge Limited: An Agribusiness Giant With Flourishing Prospects

    The company has a long runway for growth

  • Software engineer draws praise with video sharing the job’s biggest downsides: ‘Your body will betray you'

    A software engineer is going viral on TikTok after getting honest about the job's downsides.

  • Global Chipmakers Assessing India Plant Locations, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest chipmakers are evaluating locations in India for new plants in a bid to broaden manufacturing beyond their home bases, the country’s technology minister said on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Ban