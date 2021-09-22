U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.64
    +41.45 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,258.32
    +338.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,896.85
    +150.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.98
    -0.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    -10.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7900
    +0.5700 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,319.24
    +1,999.20 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.55
    +49.07 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Rusty Hardin Named a Top 100 Lawyer for Business Litigation by Texas Super Lawyers

·2 min read

Three Rusty Hardin & Associates lawyers also earn repeat selection to 2021 list

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston trial lawyer Rusty Hardin has solidified his position as one of the state's top litigators with his 18th consecutive placement on the list of Texas Super Lawyers. Mr. Hardin's talent for reading juries and exceptional courtroom skills also earned him honors in 2021 among the Top 100 in both Texas and Houston for business litigation.

Joining Mr. Hardin on the list of 2021 Texas Super Lawyers are firm partners Lara Hollingsworth, Terry D. Kernell, and Joe Roden.

Recognized for the second year for her appellate work, Ms. Hollingsworth's selection to the annual legal guide speaks to her extensive knowledge and mastery of complex legal and procedural issues. In May, she secured a Texas Supreme Court ruling that clarified when parties in litigation can use the Texas anti-SLAPP law.

Mr. Roden also continues to build on his reputation and expertise as an appellate lawyer. He is the immediate past chair of the Houston Bar Association appellate practice section and has been recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer since 2009.

Mr. Kernell is a lawyer with more than 30 years of experience handling complex cases in both federal and state courts. This is his 13th consecutive year to be selected to the Texas Super Lawyers guide for business litigation.

Mr. Hardin has been selected among the Top 100 lawyers in Texas three times since 2003, including placement among the Top 10 four times.

"I feel fortunate that I get to come into the office every day and work alongside such talented lawyers," said Mr. Hardin. "I want to congratulate Lara, Terry, and Joe for their multiple and repeat honors to Texas Super Lawyers and also for the great work they continue to do for clients."

Published by Thomson Reuters, Texas Super Lawyers is an annual legal guide that recognizes attorneys based on their professional achievements. Selection is determined through a multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Inclusion on the Texas Super Lawyers list is restricted to the top five percent of attorneys practicing in the state.

To view the complete list of 2021 honorees, visit SuperLawyers.com.

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, plaintiffs' personal injury, appellate fights, and general civil and criminal litigation.

Media Contact:

Jennie Bui-McCoy

800-559-4534

jennie@androvett.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rusty-hardin-named-a-top-100-lawyer-for-business-litigation-by-texas-super-lawyers-301383354.html

SOURCE Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Toast CFO on competing with Square: We’ll continue to ‘out-innovate’

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick speak with Toast CFO Elena Gomez about the company's path to its public debut, outlook, and more.&nbsp;

  • Amazon gives big rewards to vaccinated workers, Zoom's Five9 acquisition facing DOJ scrutiny, Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalogue

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down today's top headlines from Amazon, Zoom, and Netflix.&nbsp;

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fias

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — consider investing in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • Facebook overpaid FTC fine as ‘quid pro quo’ to protect Zuckerberg from liability, shareholders claim

    Facebook Inc. overpaid billions of dollars to the Federal Trade Commission as part of an agreement to keep CEO Mark Zuckerberg from being personally sued, shareholders claim in a pair of lawsuits.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Reconciliation bill holds major changes for retirement saving

    Gordon Gray, American Action Forum Director of Fiscal Policy,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retirement savings provisions, taxes, and outlook on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill in regards to retirement.

  • Wormhole 2.0 ETH-SOL bridge latest in cross-chain boom

    The Solana network’s leading interoperability protocol – Wormhole 2.0 – has officially launched a cross-chain bridge between Solana and Ethereum (ETH). The bridge will enable the transfer of digital assets between ERC-20 and SPL blockchains.

  • The U.S. Is On Track to Bring a Record Number of Jobs Back to the Country

    The U.S. is on track to add 220,000 jobs from reshoring or foreign direct investment in 2021, a new report says.

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the C

  • MGM Eyes Ways to Get Control of BetMGM With U.K. Partner in Play

    (Bloomberg) -- MGM Resorts International is weighing ways to get control of the BetMGM online gambling business now that its partner in the venture, Entain Plc, has received a takeover bid, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Globa

  • U.S. Says Europe Energy Crisis Raises Manipulation Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging natural gas prices in Europe have raised serious concerns about supply reliability in the region and should prompt a response by the U.S., according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerk

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Domestic e-commerce is fairly straightforward, but cross-border sales are a different story. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cross-border commerce. International shoppers typically represent 30% of web traffic to global e-commerce sites, but international sales usually comprise just 5% to 10% of total revenue.

  • Activision Blizzard confirms SEC investigation, loses chief legal officer

    The consequences are mounting for gaming giant Activision Blizzard after the company became the subject of a landmark state investigation into discriminatory workplace practices and sexual harassment this summer. Now, Activision Blizzard confirms that it is the subject of a federal investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been ramping up enforcement efforts against tech companies in recent months. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the SEC has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard and a number of the company's key executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick.