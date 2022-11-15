U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Showcase Novel and Expansive Hematology/Oncology Data at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

·8 min read

The institution's latest advancements in the treatment of blood cancers will be unveiled in numerous scheduled presentations, including several oral presentations

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health will present a wide-ranging scope of new hematology/oncology data from their clinical research program at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held in New Orleans, Louisiana (and virtually) from December 10-13, 2022. A total of 24 abstracts have been accepted, comprising clinical data and analyses that advance the understanding and treatment of such blood cancers as lymphoma, leukemia and myeloma. Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, is New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the leading cancer program in the state.

(PRNewsfoto/Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health)

"We have a passionate team of world-class cancer specialists and researchers that is dedicated to transforming cancer care by developing novel strategies and medical advancements, including participation in close to 100 clinical trials throughout our system, all with the single goal of helping those facing a diagnosis of a blood cancer to live longer and live better," said Matthew Matasar, MD, MS, Chief of Blood Disorders at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health. "The remarkable breadth of our faculty's contribution to their fields being presented at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition affirms the strong foundation of clinical excellence, discovery and innovation that defines Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health as a leader in New Jersey, nationally, and globally in this new era of cancer treatment," added Dr. Matasar, who oversees the Sections of Hematologic Malignancies, Transplant and Cell Therapy, and Benign Hematology, and is also Professor of Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following oral presentations:

  • Development and validation of the advanced-Stage Hodgkin Lymphoma International Prognostication Index (A-HIPI). This state-of-the-art model to predict progression-free and overall survival in adults with advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma by five years uses comprehensive individual patient data from international clinical trials and large prospective registries that were standardized, normalized and harmonized as part of the Hodgkin Lymphoma International Study for Individual Care (HoLISTIC) Consortium, an outpatient setting.

  • Data from a multicenter phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Polatuzumab vedotin (Pola) combined with rituximab, ifosfamide, carboplatin and etoposide (RICE) as second line treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in patients who relapse > 1 year after frontline treatment. Pola is an antibody-drug conjugate that is safe and effective when combined with chemotherapy in frontline and relapsed, transplant-ineligible DLBCL patients.

  • Updated results, after a median follow up of 27 months, from a phase 2 study in which Mosunetuzumab (Mosun), a T-cell engaging bispecific monoclonal antibody (Bi-mAb), demonstrated a high rate of complete response with a manageable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who had received ≥2 prior therapies. Mosun, the first Bi-mAb approved for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, is a fixed-duration treatment that can be administered in an outpatient setting.

The full list of presentations at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition follows:

Oral Presentations

Abstract and Session No.

Title

Presentation Date/Time           

Abstract 154
(Session 627)

Double Hit/Double Expressor Lymphomas: A Multicenter Analysis of
Survival Outcomes with CD19-Directed CAR T-Cell TherapyClinically
Relevant Abstract

Saturday, December 10, 2022,
at 12:45 PM CST

Abstract 313
(Session 624)

Development and Validation of the advanced-Stage Hodgkin
Lymphoma (HL) International Prognostication Index (A-HIPI): A
Report from the Hodgkin Lymphoma International Study for
Individual Care (HoLISTIC) Consortium

Saturday, December 10, 2022,
at 4:00 PM CST

 

Abstract 442
(Session 626)

Polatuzumab Vedotin Combined with R-ICE (PolaR-ICE) As
Second-Line Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell
Lymphoma

Sunday, December 11, 2022,
at 10:15 AM CST

Abstract 542
(Session 621)

Risk Profiling of Patients with Previously Untreated Diffuse Large
B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) By Measuring Circulating Tumor DNA
(ctDNA): Results from the POLARIX Study

Sunday, December 11, 2022,
at 12:15 PM CST

Abstract 610
(Session 623)

Mosunetuzumab Monotherapy Demonstrates Durable Efficacy with
a Manageable Safety Profile in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory
Follicular Lymphoma Who Received ≥2 Prior Therapies: Updated
Results from a Pivotal Phase II Study

Sunday, December 11, 2022,
at 5:15 PM CST

Abstract 730
(Session 624)

Brentuximab Vedotin Combined with Chemotherapy in Newly
Diagnosed, Early-Stage, Unfavorable-Risk Hodgkin Lymphoma:
Extended Follow-up with Evaluation of Baseline Metabolic Tumor
Volume and PET2

Monday, December 12, 2022,
at 11:15 AM CST

Abstract 1000
(Session 905)

Consensus Cachexia Criteria Are Independently Linked to
Progression Free and Overall Survival in Multi-Site Analysis of
Patients with Aggressive B-Cell Lymphomas Treated with CAR
T-Cell Therapy

Monday, December 12, 2022,
at 5:15 PM CST

Poster Presentations

Abstract and Session No.

Title

Presentation Date/Time           

Abstract 1510

(Session 618)

Prognostic Importance of Cytogenetic Subgroups in Relapse Risk
Stratification in Children and Young Adults with First Relapsed B-ALL:
A Children's Oncology Group Study AALL1331

Saturday, December 10, 2022,
from 5:30-7:30 PM CST

Abstract 1520

(Session 621)

Mutations of ATM Confer a Risk of Inferior Survival in Patients with
TP53-wild Type Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Saturday, December 10, 2022,
from 5:30-7:30 PM CST

Abstract 1576

(Session 623)

Population Pharmacokinetics and Exposure–Response Analyses from
Phase I-III Studies Support Copanlisib Dose Selection in Relapsed
Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Saturday, December 10, 2022,
from 5:30-7:30 PM CST

Abstract 1628

(Session 626)

Subcutaneous Mosunetuzumab Is Active with a Manageable Safety
Profile in Patients (pts) with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) B-Cell
Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (B-NHLs): Updated Results from a Phase
I/II Study

Saturday, December 10, 2022,
from 5:30-7:30 PM CST

Abstract 1669

(Session 627)

High-Grade B-Cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified (HGBL,
NOS): Central Nervous System (CNS) Involvement, Prophylaxis, and
Recurrence Risk in a Multi-Institutional Series

Saturday, December 10, 2022,
from 5:30-7:30 PM CST

Abstract 2835

(Session 621)

Identification of Genetic Subtypes in Follicular Lymphoma

Sunday, December 11, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

Abstract 2865

(Session 622)

Pharmacodynamics and Biomarker Correlates of Imvotamab
(IGM-2323), the First-in-Class CD20xCD3 Bispecific IgM Antibody
with Dual Mechanisms of Action, in Patients with Advanced B Cell
Malignancies

Sunday, December 11, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

Abstract 2882

(Session 623)

Pooled Safety Analysis from Phase I–III Studies for Patients with
Hematological Malignancies Treated with the PI3K Inhibitor Copanlisib

Sunday, December 11, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

Abstract 2885

(Session 623)

FLIPI-3: A New PET-Based Prognostic Index for Follicular Lymphoma
Based on Results from a Validation Study with the ECOG-ACRIN
E2408 Cohort

Sunday, December 11, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

 

Abstract 2897

(Session 623)

Favorable Overall Survival Following First and Second Relapse of
MCL with Availability of Novel Therapies: Results from the Lion
Prospective Observational Registry

Sunday, December 11, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

Abstract 3584

(Session 905)

COVID-19 Infection in Children with Down Syndrome and Hematologic
Malignancies

Sunday, December 11, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

Abstract 3702

(Session 114)

Leg Ulcer Prevalence and Outcomes in a Real-World, Multicenter,
Retrospective Study of Patients Treated with Voxelotor

Monday, December 12, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

Abstract 3946

(Session 603)

Adult T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma Diagnosed in North American Is
Characterized By a Requirement for BCL6 and a Cell Cycle Program
Associated with DNA Replication Stress

Monday, December 12, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

Abstract 4183

(Session 622)

Immune Signature of Pembrolizumab Plus Gemcitabine, Vinorelbine,
and Liposomal Doxorubicin As Second-Line Therapy for Relapsed or
Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Monday, December 12, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

Abstract 4260

(Session 626)

Polatuzumab Vedotin Plus Bendamustine and Rituximab in
Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (R/R DLBCL):
Final Results of a Phase Ib/II Randomized Study and Single-Arm
Extension (Ext) Study

Monday, December 12, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

Abstract 4555

(Session 653)

Updated Safety and Efficacy of REGN5458, a BCMAxCD3 Bispecific
Antibody, Treatment for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: A
Phase 1/2 First-in-Human Study

Monday, December 12, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

Abstract 4922

(Session 905)

Impact of Race and Social Determinants of Health on Outcomes in
Patients with Aggressive B-Cell Lymphomas Treated with Chimeric
Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CART) Therapy

Monday, December 12, 2022,
from 6:00-8:00 PM CST

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

For journalists – contact:
Krista Didzbalis 
Media Relations Specialist
 732 507 8307
krista.didzbalis@rutgers.edu

For patient appointments/inquiries – contact:
844-CANCERNJ (844-226-2376)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rutgers-cancer-institute-of-new-jersey-and-rwjbarnabas-health-to-showcase-novel-and-expansive-hematologyoncology-data-at-the-64th-american-society-of-hematology-annual-meeting-and-exposition-301677552.html

SOURCE Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health

