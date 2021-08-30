U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.95
    -11.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.03
    +0.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9040
    +0.0940 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,677.25
    -191.61 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.99
    +26.12 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Ruth S. Spector, MD, FCCM, MBA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruth S. Spector, MD, FCCM, MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Name in Medicine for her dedication to the Medical field and to her patients at her private practice.

Triple-board-certified in Internal Medicine, Anesthesia, and Critical Care Medicine, she is a respected and highly educated member of the field. Dr. Spector has over 35 years of experience as an Intensivist. She has helped countless critically ill patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses or injuries, working in the intensive care unit. A seasoned leader, she led her critical care team through a transition to a closed unit. She faced staffing shortages and administrative pressure, yet she seamlessly integrated the unit with fair, transparent, and clearly defined responsibilities for each employee.

She has previously held positions at Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was the Director of Critical Care Services, and at MICU as the Medical Director. In her present role in private practice, she is a consultant for healthcare systems and healthcare facilities.

Seeking the best education as she pursued her medical career, Dr. Spector began at Wharton School of Business, earning her Bachelor's degree in General Business. She then attended George Washington University, earning her Medical degree. Dr. Spector then completed an Internal Medicine residency at Beth Israel Medical Center in NYC, and a residency in Anesthesia at New York-Presbyterian Hospital – Cornell Campus. She then took on a Fellowship in Critical Care Medicine at St. Vincent's Hospital in NYC, and received her MBA degree in Healthcare Administration/Management from Adelphi University.

She maintains associations with the Fellow of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, American Society of Anesthesiologists, and American Thoracic Society.

On a personal note, Dr. Spector enjoys volunteering at soup kitchens across New York City, and she has served on the Executive Board of "Get Our Life Marrow" for 18 years.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruth-s-spector-md-fccm-mba-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301365419.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • James Marsden Helps Disassemble a Car on Celebrity IOU: Joyride : 'Seemed a Lot Easier in My Head'

    New episodes of Celebrity IOU: Joyride are available to stream each Monday on Discovery+

  • Could Moderna Take Down Gilead Sciences?

    It's too early for a "yes" answer. But it's too premature for a "no" response as well.

  • Covid-19 Vaccine Maker Shares Drop on Reports of Ultrarare Deaths

    Japan said two people died after receiving doses of Moderna's vaccine, and New Zealand reported that a woman died after received Pfizer's vaccine.

  • Biogen Is Giving Away Its Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug: Report

    Aduhelm costs $56,000 a year and some insurers have been slow to make reimbursements, Reuters reported. Doctors also are questioning the drug's effectiveness.

  • Could These Clinical Results Mean Profit for AbbVie Shareholders?

    The pharma stock announced strong phase 3 results for atogepant in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

  • This Is How You Can Catch Delta Outside, Even If You're Vaccinated, Expert Says

    For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved everything from dining to exercise classes outside to make them safer to participate in. Unfortunately, mutations of the virus have made it harder to cut down on the risk of transmission. Now, experts are warning that the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant means that even vaccinated people can still catch the virus outside—but there are still a few tricks to avoiding it.RELATED: This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, Ne

  • Early polls & surveys show there’s about a 25% likelihood that parents are going to vaccinate their kids: Doctor

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Butterfly Networks Right Now

    If so, Butterfly Networks (NYSE: BFLY) could be right up your alley. Right now, medical imaging services are a lot more expensive than they need to be. The Butterfly iQ+ carries a list price of just $1,999, so it would be no surprise if it rapidly becomes more popular than General Electric's (NYSE: GE) Vscan Air, the current market-share leader in this niche.

  • It Was a Big Week for Covid Vaccine News. What Stocks Came Out on Top.

    Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech came into the end of the week with mixed results, after developments that could shape the future of the vaccine market.

  • CytoSorbents, Aferetica Launch Organ Perfusion System In Italy

    CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) and Aferetica srl (Italy) have launched products to remove inflammatory mediators at Italy's European Society of Organ Transplantation Congress. Aferetica's PerLife ex vivo organ perfusion system and CytoSorbents' PerSorb adsorber are based on the CytoSorbents ECOS-300CY sorbent technology. PerLife is a system for an organ transplant that provides both perfusion and purification of the kidney and the liver, following organ retrieval and before organ implan

  • Verve Therapeutics: Battling Bad Cholesterol with Single Treatment

    Are you looking for a biotech stock with growth potential? Verve Therapeutics (VERV) could be of interest to you. The stock appears expensive, as it has crushed the benchmark index so far this year, growing over 120%. Thus, I am bullish on the stock, but only if the price were lower. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Verve Therapeutics is a biotech developer of innovative treatments for cardiovascular disease patients. The company's lead treatment candidate is called VERVE-101. It is a

  • The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

    There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease

  • 74 Percent of Delta Variant Infections Have This in Common, New Study Says

    In the last few months, the Delta variant has proven to be a more virulent and contagious version of the COVID-19 virus than anything that's come before it. Scientists continue to study the variant to figure out what makes it so much more transmissible and deadly, but a new report published in the journal Nature has found that three-quarters of infections caused by the Delta variant have one thing in common that proves it's spreading in a different and more powerful way than previous strains of

  • West Virginia governor: 'You have to get vaccinated'

    As millions of students continue to return to school over the coming weeks, one state's governor is stepping up the call for vaccinations among his constituents.

  • Anti-mask rally organizer Caleb Wallace dies of COVID in Texas, his pregnant wife says

    “Caleb has peacefully passed on. He will forever live in our hearts and minds.”

  • Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

    Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

  • Stop Believing These Major Eye Health Myths to Protect Your Vision for Years to Come

    Does staring at a screen all day really do lasting damage?

  • What Taking Aspirin Every Day Does to Your Body

    You may have read or heard about various reports that taking daily aspirin—yes, that old-time resident of your grandmother's medicine cabinet—may have benefits for modern health conditions. "Aspirin, or acetylsalicylic acid, is a medication that is indicated for many different things," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "From fever control to pain control, even heart attack treatment, there seems to be a new indication every few months." That s

  • Duke sets new campus restrictions after surge in COVID cases among vaccinated students

    The vast majority of the cases on campus in the first week of classes have been among individuals who are fully vaccinated and who are asymptomatic.

  • New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

    New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare heart muscle inflammation side effect. "This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine," the ministry said in a statement, without giving the woman's age. The vaccine monitoring panel attributed the death to myocarditis, a rare, but known, side effect of the Pfizer vaccine, the ministry added.