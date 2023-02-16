Ruthenium Global Pharma Achieves Annual Return of 19.4% in 2022, Outperforming Broad Market Benchmarks

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Ruthenium Global Pharma, a Luxembourg-based investment solutions and infrastructure services company that works with professional investors, this week announced they achieved an annual return of 19.4% in 2022, outperforming sectoral and broad market benchmarks.

Noting that the S&P 500 closed out its worse year since 2008 at the end of 2022, Ruthenium Global Pharma set new records, with a 38.9% return since its inception during October 2020.

"Despite the pessimistic market numbers as we entered 2023, our team has been showing strong results since the beginning of the year, in thanks to the diversified portfolio of high-yielding structured products with global pharma stocks at the center," said Dr. Dmitry Reykhart, chairman of Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund.

The Ruthenium Fund manages three dedicated sub-funds that covers very different investment propositions to satisfy various goals and risks for clients. These sub-funds include: global pharma, unconstrained bond, and absolute return.

"We are excited to announce the Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund is in the top 10 performing funds in Barclay Hedge Healthcare, as well as the Credit Suisse Hedge Fund Index," concluded Dr. Reykhart.

Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund is currently registered in Luxembourg as it oversees over $61 million in current fund assets. The firm was ranked #1 in the Healthcare/Biotech category in the Barclay Hedge database during September 2022. The company has received awards for their performance during February and April 2022.

About: Lastly, Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund's team includes managers with over 30-years of market experience and expertise. The company plans to continue defying market odds by applying their investment strategy to all current and future client requests as 2023 progresses.

For more information, or to learn about their available investment services, visit: https://www.ruthenium.fund/ .

