U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.25
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,965.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,134.75
    -58.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.30
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.79
    +0.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    +17.30 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.82 (+3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6750
    +0.0940 (+2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    22.50
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2128
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4140
    -4.4500 (-3.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,804.82
    +102.80 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.57
    +3.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.62
    +0.31 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Ruxolitinib and methylprednisolone for treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

·3 min read

Results from the I-RUX Study published online in the British Journal of Haematology

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONCOtherapeutics and Dr. James Berenson published promising new data demonstrating that ruxolitinib (RUX), an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor, with only methylprednisolone (MP) well tolerated and shows efficacy for treating heavily previously treated multiple myeloma (MM) patients.

Berenson Cancer Center | ONCOtherapeutics
Berenson Cancer Center | ONCOtherapeutics

Recently published results from a Phase 1 trial conducted by ONCOtherapeutics among 28 heavily previously treated MM patients administered RUX, lenalidomide (LEN) and MP demonstrated that the therapy was well tolerated and RUX overcame refractoriness to LEN and steroids (Berenson et al., Clin Cancer Res. 2020). The clinical benefit rate (CBR) and overall response rate (ORR) were 46% and 28%, respectively, and all 12 responding patients were refractory to LEN. A recent update that included 49 MM patients showed similar results with a CBR of 49% and 36%, respectively (Berenson et al. Hematol Oncol. 2022)

To further evaluate whether the combination of RUX and MP without LEN demonstrates clinical activity and its tolerability in a similar MM patient population, an ongoing Phase I trial was expanded to also include a cohort of patients treated with only this two-drug combination (NCT03110822). RUX (15 mg BID) was given orally twice a day continuously and oral MP (40 mg every other day).

Twenty-nine previously treated patients were planned to be enrolled on the part of the trial with only RUX and MP treatment. Median lines of prior therapy were 6 (range,  3-12). The ORR was 31% (n=9). The median duration of response was more than 13 months (range, 2.8-22) and progression free survival ranged from 0.5-24.6 months (median 3.4). The combination was well tolerated with no unanticipated adverse effects.

As noted by lead investigator Dr. James R. Berenson, "Multiple myeloma patients continue to need new treatment options, especially for those who have become refractory to previously effective treatment options. We previously demonstrated ruxolitinib's ability to resensitize lenalidomide for patients who were refractory to this immunomodulatory agent, and now have shown that the combination of only ruxolitinib and methylprednisolone is active and well tolerated in a heavily previously treated multiple myeloma patient population."

With these promising results, ONCOtherapeutics has expanded the current study to further investigate the potential of this novel two-drug combination for treating similarly heavily previously treated MM patients using a higher dose of RUX (20 mg BID) with MP. In addition, the combination of RUX, LEN and MP is being evaluated among MM patients with poor renal function.

About ONCOtherapeutics

ONCOtherapeutics is a West Hollywood-based oncology-specific Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in the oversight and management of clinical trials for cancer. With expertise in phase I-IV clinical trials and pharmacokinetic studies, ONCOtherapeutics offers a wide array of services that are custom tailored to meet the needs of pharmaceutical and biotech partners. Nationally recognized research oncologists and Key Opinion Leaders in oncology work in parallel with our senior level clinical research teams. ONCOtherapeutics has an excellent track record of short start-up times and adherence to enrollment and completion timelines. For more information, visit www.oncotherapeutics.com

Contact:

Afra Yehwalashet
Director, Clinical Trials
ayehu@oncotherapeutics.com
(310) 623-1200
www.oncotherapeutics.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruxolitinib-and-methylprednisolone-for-treatment-of-patients-with-relapsedrefractory-multiple-myeloma-301706849.html

SOURCE ONCOtherapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Madrigal Pharma Stock Soars 268% After Knocking NASH Study Out Of The Park

    Madrigal scored a win in the particularly tricky NASH field on Monday after its study hit both its goals, sending MDGL stock flying.

  • Verona Pharma's stock jumps 39% after sharing positive data for its COPD drug

    U.S.-listed shares of Verona Pharma Plc rallied about 39% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating nebulized ensifentrine as a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease met the primary and secondary endpoints. The data "support our belief that ensifentrine will change the treatment paradigm for COPD," Verona CEO David Zaccardelli said in a news release. The company plans to submit a new drug application to the Food and Drug Administrati

  • Madrigal Stock Triples After Liver Disease Drug Succeeds in Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged 268%, adding about $2.9 billion to its market value, after a late-stage clinical trial of its drug candidate met the main goals in patients with a type of liver disease.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normal

  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock More Than Doubles on ‘NASH’ Breakthrough

    A late-stage trial of its drug resmetirom showed a 'best-case dataset' in resolving NASH and improving liver fibrosis.

  • BCTX: Down in San Antone

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BCTX READ THE FULL BCTX RESEARCH REPORT Bria-IMT Breast Cancer Efficacy Data BriaCell (NASDAQ:BCTX) attended the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in early December and presented several posters summarizing data from its Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT and reviews preclinical efforts for the company’s next generation of products. In addition to

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crushing It Today

    The company reported stellar late-stage clinical trial results for its experimental NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) drug.

  • Apellis (APLS) Files MAA for Pegcetacoplan in GA in Europe

    Apellis (APLS) submits a marketing authorization application for pegcetacoplan to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration to the European Medicines Agency.

  • Surprising Fatty Liver Results Could Put Madrigal in Big Pharma’s Sights

    Positive late-stage results for Madrigal’s NASH treatment could rekindle the interest of larger pharmaceutical companies in this liver ailment.

  • Wave Life Sciences Touts Encouraging Data From Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Study

    Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) announced an update from the initial cohort of the Phase 1b/2a proof-of-concept study of WVE-N531 in three boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 53 skipping. High muscle concentrations of WVE-N531 and exon skipping were observed six weeks after initiating biweekly multi-dosing at 10 mg/kg, achieving proof-of-concept in the study. Related: Wave Life Sciences Shares Move Higher On Therapeutic Pact With GSK Targeting Genetic Disorders. WVE

  • I'm a Doctor and Here Are 6 Tips for Seniors to Stay Healthy in 2023

    As 2022 is winding down and we enter the new year, many individuals will be making New Year's resolutions to be more active or lose weight. As a doctor who treats seniors, I encourage my patients to not only be active in the new year, but also be proactive about the other factors impacting their health Working at CenterWell Senior Primary Care Center, I have become very familiar with the health obstacles that my patients face, and I strive to address those issues within my practice. Read on for

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Madrigal Shares Skyrocket After Successful NASH Study

    Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) has announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH biopsy trial of resmetirom. In the 52-week serial liver biopsy study in more than 950 patients, resmetirom achieved both primary endpoints and potentially clinically meaningful effects with both daily oral doses, 80 mg and 100 mg, relative to placebo. NASH resolution was observed in 26% and 30% in 80 mg and 100 mg doses, respectively, vs. 10% in the placebo. Related: Analysts

  • They Created a Drug for Susannah. What About Millions of Other Patients?

    Susannah Rosen, 8, spent much of her childhood in hospitals in New York City as doctors documented the gradual loss of her ability to stand, walk and see. But on a visit in October, her parents thought for the first time that she might leave the hospital better off than before. That’s when surgeons infused a drug into her spine to fix the ultrarare genetic glitch that had vexed her nervous system since infancy. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Every other time we go in

  • The Failed Promise of Online Mental-Health Treatment

    Heavy advertising and other strategies from Silicon Valley’s playbook boost providers’ growth but not the quality of care.

  • Overlapping Virus Outbreaks Threaten ‘Tripledemic’ Crisis

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCOVID cases are on the rise again in many countries. And this time, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has company. In the United States, Europe and Asia, the flu virus and a third dangerous pathogen—the respiratory syncytial virus—are surging at the same time as the novel coronavirus.It’s a “tripledemic,” to use an admittedly non-scientific term. And it’s a harbinger of our pathogenic future. As we chop down more forests, releasing more and more anim

  • Vanda Pharma's Antipsychotic Shows Improved Severity In Bipolar Disorder

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) reported results from a Phase 3 study of Fanapt (iloperidone tablets), a novel atypical antipsychotic, in acute manic and mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults. Fanapt is currently approved by the FDA for schizophrenia in adults. In the clinical study VP-VYV-683-3201, approximately 400 volunteers with a history of bipolar I disorder suffering from a current episode of mania were randomized to receive either Fanapt or a placebo. The p

  • ALS patients contend with $158K price tag on new drug

    For two years, Becky Mourey pushed the Food and Drug Administration to approve an experimental drug for her Lou Gehrig’s disease. In September, Relyvrio became only the third drug approved in the U.S. for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is usually fatal within five years.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Vraylar Gets FDA Nod for Major Depressive Disorder

    FDA approves AbbVie's (ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) for its fourth indication - the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD.

  • AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi plus Imjudo recommended for approval in the EU

    The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency based its opinion on results from the Himalaya Phase 3 trial, and results from the Poseidon Phase 3 trial.