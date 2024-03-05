RV industry works through excess inventory, expecting uptick in sales in 2024

RVs filled Century Center in downtown South Bend for the annual Valley RV & Camping Show in January 2024.

ELKHART ― The RV Industry continues to show signs of coming back to life after enduring a downturn caused largely by an oversupply of inventory on dealer lots.

For the third consecutive month, RV shipments were up compared to the corresponding month a year prior. In its most recent report, the RV Industry Association reported that January shipments increased to 22,674, an 11.1% increase compared to January 2023.

“We continue to be optimistic about the direction the industry is heading this year, and this latest shipment report aligns with the moderate increases we are expecting in 2024,” Craig Kirby, president and CEO of the trade group, said in a release.

“RVing remains one of the most affordable ways to travel and we are encouraged by the excitement consumers have for the RVing lifestyle, evident by strong campground bookings for the upcoming spring travel season and solar eclipse,” he added.

Towable RVs led the comeback, ending the month up 21.1% compared to January 2023, while more expensive motorhomes were down 25.5% compared to January 2023.

RV shipments started slipping in June 2022 and the downward spiral continued through October 2023 as a result of inventory that built up on dealer lots following the surge in demand during the pandemic. At the same time, higher interest rates and economic uncertainties also softened demand.

But through most of the shipment downturn, registrations for new RVs outpaced production, meaning that excess inventory was the largest cause of the problem, according to RV industry officials.

“There were about 380,000 RV registrations last year, but there were only 313,000 produced,” Monika Geraci, a spokesperson for the RV Industry Association, pointed out, citing sales data compiled by the firm Statistical Surveys.

“We’re forecasting that we should see some moderate gains in 2024,” Geraci said. “Momentum will continue to build, and the most significant increases will be seen in the second half of the year.”

In its most recent quarterly forecast issued last week, ITR Economics predicted that 2024 shipments will range from 334,700 to 350,100 units, an increase ranging from 8.8% to 18.8% increase compared to 2023.

"We are hopeful that the expected decreases in interest rates and inflation this year will allow more consumers to follow through with their desire to purchase RVs,” Kirby said in a release.

Matt Rose, director of RVs for the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association-Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council, said he too believes better times are ahead for the industry.

“Inventory levels have been corrected, and business will continue to see an uptick as the weather improves,” he said. “All signs are for a decent year, but no home runs.”

Though sales have been only fair at RV shows in South Bend, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis this year, Rose believes there’s plenty of demand and consumers will begin to make buying decisions as the weather warms up and uncertainty about the economy and interest rates begins to fade.

“I think we’ve already seen the peak on interest rates,” he added.

The health of the industry is important to the Elkhart area because it produces about 80% of the nation’s RVs and employs tens of thousands. According to the latest figures, Elkhart County’s unemployment rates dropped to 3.2% in December after peaking at 5.2% in July.

