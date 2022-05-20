U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,889.67
    -11.12 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,191.17
    -61.96 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,306.92
    -81.57 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.50
    -25.72 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +0.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    -0.21 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2490
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8320
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,178.70
    -815.69 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.25
    -26.12 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

RV Retailer Enters Oklahoma with Floyd's RV Acquisition

·3 min read

  • RVR Enters 31st State in Oklahoma

  • Floyd's RV Stores are the 98th and 99th Locations for RVR

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the acquisition of Floyd's RV with two Oklahoma locations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "Floyd's RV provides RVR an excellent entry into Oklahoma and extends our store count to 99 to better serve our customers wherever their travels may take them.  The two stores are located in top 50 markets in the United States with Oklahoma City ranking #36 and Tulsa #50."

"We welcome all of the associates from Floyd's RV into RV Retailer and thank the Floyd family for entrusting us to take the business forward.   Floyd's RV has been serving the Oklahoma community since 1969. These stores align with our strategy to grow in the southwest and will be part of our Central Region run by Larry Hall, Central Region President," added Jon Ferrando.

"These markest and locations are outstanding.  We are pleased to represent our RV manufacturing partners in Oklahoma including Alliance, Dutchmen, Heartland, Holiday Rambler, Keystone, Forest River, Thor Motorcoach and VanLeigh," added Larry Hall, Central Region President for RV Retailer.

Floyd's RV has two sales and service locations in Oklahoma for towables and motorhomes.  The Norman location is south of Oklahoma City on I-35/Monarch Highway and west of Lake Thunderbird Park.  The Glenpool location is located south of Tulsa on 75/Okmulgee Bee Line Expressway and just west of Arkansas River.

To learn more about our Floyd's RV locations and RV Retailer, please visit:  https://www.floydsrvs.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 99 RV stores in 31 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Floyd's RV, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, RV Outlet USA, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-retailer-enters-oklahoma-with-floyds-rv-acquisition-301551672.html

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 8%. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers lowered his price target on Nvidia to $250, down from $370, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Is It Too Late to Buy IBM Stock?

    The veteran tech giant just completed a multi-year turnaround. Here's the investment opportunity with the new IBM.

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund. This Stock Is the New No. 1.

    Cathie Wood is a long-time Tesla bull, but the stock isn't the largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF anymore.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today While Moderna and Novavax Are Sliding

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up 2.5% as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday after jumping as much as 4% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the stocks of two other COVID-19 vaccine makers were declining. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were down 4.7%.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/19: Apple, Nvidia, Costco

    Jim Cramer says the short-term outlook is awful, but the answer is to stick with the long-term winners.

  • Why Shopify Gave Up Yesterday's Gains Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were plunging today just one day after its share price soared by double digits. Today's drop was caused by ongoing fears about high inflation and upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. As a result, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had slid 2.5% and Shopify's stock had tumbled 10.8% as of 2:44 p.m. ET.

  • 1 Reason Nu Holdings Is Headed in the Right Direction

    Like many tech and fintech stocks this year, the Berkshire Hathaway-backed Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has seen its stock price struggle and is down more than 61% this year. Nu is a major disruptor in the Latin American banking space, first offering a credit card with no annual fees and then building out a suite of banking products from there. Nu has amassed close to 60 million customers but in the past has gotten questions regarding its high valuation and path to sustainable profitability.

  • Michael Burry is Shorting Apple (AAPL) and Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s short position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the 5 stocks he is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Michael Burry was born on […]

  • Why Ross Stores Stock Plunged 25% at the Open Today

    The discount retailer provided its first-quarter earnings and an update for the year, and Wall Street didn't like what it saw.

  • Why Target, Costco, and Kohl's Stocks Got Pummeled This Week

    The overall stock market has been struggling with the Dow Jones Industrial Average heading for its eighth straight losing week. For retail stocks including Target (NYSE: TGT), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), and Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), this past week has been the worst of them all. As of Friday midmorning trading, Target shares had dropped a whopping 30% for the week.

  • Yes, Nvidia Stock is Expensive — But Oppenheimer Says It’s Worth the Price

    In less than week -- Wednesday, May 25 -- Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Analysts on average are optimistic about the report itself, and also about the guidance Nvidia might give, predicting Nvidia will report 43% growth to $1.30 per share this quarter, and promise investors another 31% worth of growth ($1.36 per share) next quarter. And one analyst thinks Nvidia could do even better than that. Previewing next Wednesday's earnings report, Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer reiterat

  • Why Apple Stock Popped, Then Fell Today

    A potential new Apple device buoyed positive sentiment -- but worries about the economy overshadowed the news.

  • Market strategist explains the ‘historic anomaly’ in the recent sell-off

    Citi Global Wealth Head of North American Investments Kristen Bitterly joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the decline in equity and fixed income markets, rising rates, bond yields, and inflationary pressures.

  • Tesla stock’s very bad week gets worse after the allegations against Musk

    Tesla Inc. shares were poised to close at their lowest since late July, falling more than 8% in midday trading Friday following the allegations of sexual misconduct lobbed against Chief Executive Elon Musk.

  • Why Deere Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) fell today after the company reported its second-quarter results. Despite beating Wall Street's expectations for the company's bottom line, investors were disappointed that revenue fell below analysts' consensus estimate. Deere reported diluted earnings of $6.81 per share in the quarter, up from $5.68 in the year-ago quarter, which easily beat analysts' average estimate of $6.65 per share.

  • The S&P 500 flirts with a bear market. How far could it fall?

    The S&P 500 temporarily trades below the level that would mark a bear market. In the past, entering bear territory has often meant more weakness ahead.

  • ‘Robinhood’ investors are ‘going to get their heads handed to them,’ as bear market takes hold, says ‘Godfather’ of chart analysis

    A bear market for the S&P 500? The stage certainly appears to be set for one, as equity benchmarks added to ugly weekly declines on Friday.