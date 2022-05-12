U.S. markets closed

RV Retailer Expands in Fast-Growing Arizona Market

·2 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the acquisition of property in Surprise, Arizona to expand the Tom's Camperland location in that market.

(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC)

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "Our Arizona business is growing rapidly and this acquisition of adjacent property to expand our dealership in Surprise will allow us to better service this incredible market in Arizona. Sales for this location have exceeded the extraordinary records set in 2021."

"This acquisition doubles our capacity to serve the Surprise community in Arizona for sales and service," added Brad Leach, Arizona President for RV Retailer.

RVR operates six RV dealerships in Arizona under the Tom's Camperland and Affinity RV retail brands. The Tom's Camperland Surprise store is conveniently located east of the Aqua Fria in downtown Surprise just off of Bell Rd east of 60. Tom's Camperland Surprise offers a full line up of towables from Alliance RV, Coachmen, Forest River, Keystone and Nucamp.

To learn more about our Tom's Camperland locations and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.tomscamperland.com/locations/surprise or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 97 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-retailer-expands-in-fast-growing-arizona-market-301546587.html

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

