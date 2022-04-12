RV Retailer, LLC and RV Technical Institute Renew and Enhance Partnership for 2022

Industry-Leading Investment by RV Retailer in RVTI Tech Training

RV Retailer Techs to have Access to RVTI Training Resources and Certifications for Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC (RVR) announced it has renewed and enhanced its partnership with RV Technical Institute (RVTI) to provide all RVR techs with access to RVTI standardized training, curriculum, and certification resources through RVTI's Authorized Learning Program.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are pleased to announce major enhancements to our partnership with RVTI to deliver training and certification for our service technicians across the RV Retailer family of stores. This investment by RVR in tech training will support the continued growth of our service and parts business. RVR leads the industry with the most service technicians enrolled for RVTI training and the most Level 1 certified service technicians in the industry in just over a year."

"RV Retailer's commitment to training and developing has been incredible, from its dedicated service training centers to the recent appointment of Jon Ferrando to the Board of RVTI, RV Retailer has shown relentless focus on delivering exceptional service at its 94 locations across the nation," said Curtis Hemmeler, Executive Director of the RV Technical Institute. "It is no secret that the industry faces a shortage of service technicians to support the record number of RVs on the road. RV Retailer is a critical partner to the RV Technical Institute in the efforts to address this shortage and is making a significant difference through their focus on training and developing new service technicians."

"The renewed partnership with RVTI expands our commitment to train our 700+ service technicians. This program coupled with our tech apprenticeship program, on-site tech training, and virtual leaning modules helps our service technicians gain the knowledge and experience needed to grow their careers," said Chris Glenn, RV Retailer's Vice President of Service and Parts Operations.

Created by top RV industry experts, RVTI offers the only industry-wide training program and career path for RV technicians. The career path includes four levels of certification, from a Level 1 Certified Pre-delivery Inspection Technician all the way to a Level 4 Certified Master Technician.

Taylore Elliott, RV Retailer's Chief Human Resources Officer added, "This investment in our people provides RV Retailer service technicians with the opportunity to receive RVTI's training and certification at no cost to the employee and allows RV techs to advance their skills and build a career. We are committed to having all of our service techs certified this year as part of this program."

Under the terms of the new partnership and investment by RV Retailer, service technicians employed by RVR will have access to all RVTI training material at no cost to the service technicians. This includes all materials, unlimited testing, and access to self-paced online programs, as well as a comprehensive training portal and individual profiles to track their personal certifications in the portal.

To learn more about RV Retailer or RV Technical Institute, please visit www.rvretailer.com or www.rvti.org.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 94 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

About RV Technical Institute

The mission of the RV Technical Institute is to provide world-class training for RV maintenance and repair that will reduce the RV industry's shortfall of trained RV technicians. The RV Technical Institute's gold standard training and curriculum was developed by top RV industry experts and is the only industry-wide RV technician certification. Training is available directly from the RV Technical Institute through in-person classes or the self-paced online program and through our network of Authorized Learning Partners.

