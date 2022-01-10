U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") To Enter New England Market with Acquisition of Country Camper

·3 min read

- RVR Adding Three New States Vermont, New Hampshire and Connecticut

- RVR Expands to 93 RV Stores in 29 States

- Strong Platform for Growth in Northeast U.S. When Combined with RVR Existing Stores

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced it is entering the New England market with the acquisition of Country Camper. Country Camper has stores in Vermont and New Hampshire and a new store under construction in Connecticut that is expected to open in the second quarter 2022. The acquisition is expected to be completed in February.

Center of image: Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer (left of) Layne Gregoire Founder Country Camper, Cindy Gregoire Founder Country, Taylore Elliott CHRO, Kurt Hornung VP of F&amp;I, and Chris Glenn VP of Service and Parts Operations (right of) Don Strollo East Region President, Lane Gregoire General Manager, and Raul Rodriguez SVP of Corporate Development
Center of image: Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer (left of) Layne Gregoire Founder Country Camper, Cindy Gregoire Founder Country, Taylore Elliott CHRO, Kurt Hornung VP of F&I, and Chris Glenn VP of Service and Parts Operations (right of) Don Strollo East Region President, Lane Gregoire General Manager, and Raul Rodriguez SVP of Corporate Development

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "The acquisition of Country Camper kicks off 2022 where we left off in 2021 with strong growth and momentum. We are excited to enter New England and serve customers in that region, it has attractive RV demographics. This gives us a strong platform for growth in the Northeast United States when combined with our existing stores where we already rank as the #1 dealer in New York."

"Country Camper has been operating in the New England market since 1996," said Raul Rodriguez, SVP Corporate Development for RVR. "We thank Layne, Cindy and Logan Gregoire for selecting us to acquire Country Camper. The stores will be re-branded under the RV One Superstores name and will be part of RVR's East Region under the direction of Don Strollo, East Region President."

"We had choices and there was no better partner to select to acquire Country Camper than RV Retailer," said Layne Gregoire. "They are true professionals and will provide exceptional growth opportunities for our associates and take our business to another level in the New England market."

"Country Camper RV primarily sells towable RVs with strong brands like Grand Design, Keystone, and Forest River Rockwood," said Don Strollo. "We will be adding key brands which is part of our strategy to drive growth. We are excited for the new store to open in Connecticut this spring along with driving substantial growth in the stores in Vermont and New Hampshire. I look forward to working with Logan Gregoire who will serve as the market leader for us in New England. We welcome all the team members of Country Camper to the RV Retailer family."

Country Camper is in Epsom, New Hampshire on the north side of US Highway 202/Franklin Pierce Highway just east of I-93 outside of Concord. The East Montpelier, VT store is located east of US Route 2 and east of Burlington. The Newtown, Connecticut location opens in Q2 of 2002 east of Danbury and centrally located in relation to Boston, MA and New York City, NY.

To learn more about Country Camper RV and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.countrycamper.com/ or https://rvretailer.net/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 93 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-retailer-llc-rvr-to-enter-new-england-market-with-acquisition-of-country-camper-301457520.html

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

