RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Expands in Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of Appleway RV

·3 min read

-RVR Adding Two New Stores in Washington

-Positions RVR As #1 RV Dealer in Washington

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") announced that it has acquired Appleway RV expanding its presence in the Pacific Northwest. Appleway RV has stores in the Pasco and Spokane Valley markets. The acquisition has been completed.

Taylore Elliott (Chief Human Resource Officer for RV Retailer), Raul Rodriguez (SVP Corporate Development for RV Retailer), Jon Ferrando (President and CEO for RV Retailer),. Mike Stanisich (General Manager of Appleway RV), April Stanisich (Appleway RV), Jim Humble (President West Region of RV Retailer), Chris Glenn (VP Service and Parts Operations), and Kurt Hornung (VP F&amp;I)
Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to acquire Appleway RV and grow our business in two excellent RV markets in the State of Washington. This acquisition will make us the #1 RV dealer in Washington based on new RV sales. The RV demographics are exceptional in that part of the country with a large and growing base of RV customers enjoying the great outdoors along with strong population growth."

"Appleway has a powerhouse line-up of motor home products including Tiffin, Newmar, Jayco, Thor Motor Coach, Dynamax and Forest River Sunseeker," Jon Ferrando added. "This complements our strong Blue Dog RV business in Washington and Idaho that is primarily towable."

"We are excited to add Appleway RV a strong, growing RV company to RVR," said Raul Rodriguez, SVP Corporate Development for RVR. "Mike Stanisich will continue to lead the business under the direction of Jim Humble, West Region President."

Appleway RV is in Liberty Lake, Washington on the north side of I-90 east of Spokane, Washington. The Pasco, Washington store is located off US-12 close to the Columbia River and northern Oregon state border.

To learn more about Appleway RV and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.applewayrv.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/. RV Retailer #1 new RV dealer in Washington is based on SSI data.

About RV Retailer, LLC
RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 93 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer, addressing the associates at the Appleway RV flagship store in Liberty Lake, WA just east of Spokane city.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-retailer-llc-rvr-expands-in-pacific-northwest-with-acquisition-of-appleway-rv-301466607.html

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

