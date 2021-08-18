U.S. markets closed

RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Expands in Arizona with Acquisition of Frost RV

·2 min read

- 4th location in Arizona

- RVR Enters Tucson market

- RV Retailer growing to 71 stores in the United States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") announced the acquisition of Frost RV in Tucson, Arizona. The acquisition is expected to close in August 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC)

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to continue our rapid growth this year with expansion into the Tucson market, which has excellent demographics for the RV business. We expect to add a number of additional RV product brands into the Tucson market to drive significant growth from the Frost RV location. This will complement our Tom's Camperland stores in Phoenix which have grown dramatically since our acquisition in 2019."

Jon Ferrando added, "We welcome Bruce Frost and his team into the RVR family. Bruce will run the store reporting to Brad Leach, President of Tom's Camperland."

Brad Leach said, "We are excited to add Frost RV to our growing Arizona RV business and to work with Bruce Frost. Frost RV sells an excellent mix of new RV product brands from our key manufacturer partners including Coachmen, Dutchmen, Forest River and Keystone. We look forward to welcoming the Frost RV associates to the RV Retailer family of stores and working with them to grow sales and service."

To learn more about Frost RV and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.frostrv.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC
RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. Upon completion of the acquisition and the Blue Dog acquisition, RV Retailer will have 71 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-retailer-llc-rvr-expands-in-arizona-with-acquisition-of-frost-rv-301358428.html

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.