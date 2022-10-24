U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,804.14
    +51.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,548.65
    +466.09 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,971.03
    +111.32 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.37
    +7.13 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.79
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.20
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.16 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9881
    +0.0019 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1286
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8730
    +1.2430 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,366.38
    -118.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.23
    +0.88 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Opens Brand New Exclusive Airstream Dealership in Austin, Texas

·3 min read

  • Major Investment in Future Growth and Customer Experience

  • #1 Airstream Travel Trailer Dealer in U.S. Central Region for Four Consecutive Years

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") announced the grand opening of a new dedicated Airstream dealership facility in the Austin, Texas market. This is the first phase of a two phase project that will deliver two stand-alone facilities in the Austin market with over 50,000 square feet of sales and service space including 46 service bays across the full-service dealership facilities.

(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC)

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to open an exceptional brand-new Airstream of Austin dealership facility at a great location on 22 acres on I-35. The new dedicated world-class Airstream facility is one of the finest in the country to rival our flagship Airstream of Tampa location. Our team has delivered as the #1 Airstream dealer in the U.S. Central Region for four years in a row and this new facility will help them achieve even greater heights in sales and service."

"We thank the Airstream leadership team for their partnership and support," added Jon Ferrando. "The Airstream of Austin store will have 18 service bays and almost 20,000 square feet of building space including a beautiful showroom." 

"We are proud that our Airstream of Austin store has the most Master Sales Certified associates for Airstream in the state and is routinely acknowledged as a Five Rivet Dealer the highest distinction bestowed by Airstream. They will now have a world class facility to complement this incredible group of associates and their accomplishments," said Larry Hall, President of RVR's Central Region.

"The City of Buda is one of the fastest growing in Texas with 145% population growth from 2010-2020. We appreciate all the support on this development project from the City of Buda Mayor and City Council, Buda Economic Development Corporation, and Chamber of Commerce," added Jon Ferrando.

To learn more about ExploreUSA, Airstream of Austin, and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.exploreusa.com/, https://www.airstreamofaustin.com/ or https://rvretailer.net/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 106 RV stores in 33 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Floyd's RV, Harper's Camperland, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, RV Outlet USA, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer has a great management team led by founder Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

RV Retailer, LLC (“RVR”) Opens Brand New Exclusive Airstream Dealership in Austin, Texas
RV Retailer, LLC (“RVR”) Opens Brand New Exclusive Airstream Dealership in Austin, Texas
#1 Airstream Travel Trailer Dealer in U.S. Central Region for Four Consecutive Years
#1 Airstream Travel Trailer Dealer in U.S. Central Region for Four Consecutive Years
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-retailer-llc-rvr-opens-brand-new-exclusive-airstream-dealership-in-austin-texas-301657628.html

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Merge raises $55M Series B for its unified API

    Merge, a startup that offers an API integration service with a focus on HR, payroll and accounting systems (among others), today announced that it has raised a $55 million Series B round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors NEA and Addition. "Our goal was always: If a company needs to build integrations, they would not even consider doing it in-house, similar to how most companies don't build and maintain servers in-house," said Merge co-founder Shensi Ding. Over the course of the last year, the company, which launched in 2020, expanded its integration support beyond the HR, recruiting and payroll systems it launched with to now support CRM tools, as well as project management and ticketing systems.

  • Wedding Economy Provides Strong Growth Opportunities for Small Businesses

    Intuit QuickBooks’ survey reveals the integral relationship between SMBs and the wedding industry.

  • Dow up nearly 500 points as stocks extend bounce amid renewed hopes of a Fed pivot

    Stocks trade higher as investors assess disappointing data and the possibility that the Federal Reserve may pull back on aggressive rate increases by year-end.

  • Will Mixed Segment Performance Aid Textron's (TXT) Q3 Earnings?

    Textron's (TXT) Q3 results are likely to reflect solid commercial deliveries figure. Yet poor helicopter delivery might have hurt performance.

  • Peninsula drug company Myovant to go private in $1.7 billion buyout

    A company led by former Genentech Inc. president Myrtle Potter will buy part of Brisbane-based drug maker Myovant Sciences Ltd. and take the company private in a $1.7 billion deal. The buyout by New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. of Japan puts the value of Myovant (NYSE: MYOV) at $2.9 billion. Myovant, which in six years built to nearly 600 employees and developed two drugs approved for three conditions in women's health and prostate cancer, earlier this month rejected a buyout offer by the group of companies controlled by Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. At that time, Myovant's board said that $22.75-per-share bid for the 48% stake the group didn't already own "significantly" undervalued Myovant.

  • Staffing Top-of-Mind for Retail SMBs

    Constant Contact's latest survey gauges SMB and consumer sentiment on the holiday season and the threat of a recession.

  • Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

    These three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed funds can help you maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Are Health Insurance Premiums Ever Tax-Deductible?

    Health insurance premiums can be tax-deductible under some circumstances. Taxpayers who itemize may be able to use this deduction to the extent that their total medical and dental expenses, including health insurance premiums, exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income. Self-employed … Continue reading → The post When Are Health Insurance Premiums Tax-Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mattel Agrees To Pay $3.5M To Settle SEC Charges Over Financial Misstatements

    The Securities and Exchange Commission said Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle charges relating to misstatements in its third and fourth-quarter 2017 financial statements. According to the SEC’s order, the toymaker understated the tax-related valuation allowance for Q3 FY17 by $109 million and overstated the tax expense for Q4 FY17 by the same amount. As a result, Mattel’s Q3 and Q4 FY17 net loss and net loss per share were understated by 15% and overstated by 63%,

  • Japan's Nidec electric motor maker jumps to record Q2

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp on Monday posted record second-quarter operating profits after it passed on higher prices to customers, reduced costs and benefited from a weaker yen. The Kyoto-based company reported 51.71 billion yen ($347.21 million) in operating profit for the three months through September, just short of a 52.3 billion yen average of five analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data, and 16% higher than the 44.59 billion yen earned a year ago. Following management turmoil, founder Shigenobu Nagamori returned to the role of chief executive in April after demoting Jun Seki, a former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive he hired to lead the company, due to disappointing earnings and share performance.

  • This Week in Coins: More Flat Prices, Bitcoin Less Volatile Than Stocks

    Coins remain flat, crypto-friendly Berlin bank Nuri will shutter, and Ripple broke new ground in its lawsuit with the SEC.

  • Lowe's (LOW) Digital Division and Pro Business Augur Well

    Lowe's (LOW) digital and Pro businesses continue to exhibit momentum. LOW's Total Home strategy also appears encouraging.

  • Philips to Cut 4,000 Jobs as Big Recall, Supply Snags Hit Earnings

    The Dutch healthcare conglomerate said that the job cuts, which amount to about 5% of its 80,000 workforce, would save Philips almost $300 million a year.

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Wind-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway W

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hard Hit Software Sector?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Traders Bet on Aussie Inflation by Driving Yields to Decade High

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s three-year bond yield, which tracks expectations for policy rates, may rise from its highest level in a decade as traders weigh expectations for accelerating inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landi

  • Tesla Stock Slides As Surprise China Price Cut Raises Demand Questions

    Tesla is cutting the starter price of its Model 3 and Model Y sedans in China for the first time this year.

  • Credit Suisse to Pay €238 Million to Settle Tax Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay €238 million ($234 million) to settle a French criminal probe into allegations the bank helped clients stash undeclared funds.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesTech Pushes Stocks Higher as Key Earnings Loom: Markets WrapSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops Ou

  • Adjustable-rate mortgage applications rise to highest level since March 2008 — as house buyers bet on rates falling.

    Mortgage applications fell 4.5% in the latest week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.94%.

  • ‘No more Santa Sunak.’ New U.K. prime minister faces a battle to keep markets calm, say analysts.

    The new U.K. prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has his work cut out for him to keep financial markets calm.